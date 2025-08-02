Was the Death of Seth Rich a Hit by the Deep State?

“The truth is stranger than fiction” (as attributed to Mark Twain)

Conspiracy theorists have long thought that Seth Rich’s death was an assassination facilitated by the Deep State — a Machiavellian hit by the Deep State to cover for its operation known as Russian Collusion because Rich could expose it as false from the beginning. It was an actual “Spy vs. Spy” episode, straight out of Mad Magazine — except our side went full Stasi against the American people. There were the DOJ, FBI, CIA, ODNI, and others in the Intelligence Community (I.C.), except NSA director Adm. Mike Rogers (See more).

With the bombshell release of documents (and here) by DNI director Tulsi Gabbard and more releases every day, Rich’s death at the hands of the Deep State is no longer a conspiracy theory. I agree with Director Gabbard’s conclusion: Accountability and the rule of law must be restored.

Their goal was to subvert the will of the American people and enact what was essentially a years-long coup with the objective of trying to usurp the President from fulfilling the mandate bestowed upon him by the American people. ... Their egregious abuse of power and blatant rejection of our Constitution threatens the very foundation and integrity of our democratic republic. No matter how powerful, every person involved in this conspiracy must be investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, to ensure nothing like this ever happens again. The American people’s faith and trust in our democratic republic and therefore the future of our nation depends on it.

Gabbard spoke at the regular White House press conference. CNN cut away while Gabbard was speaking. Why? Fraud by omission on a significant news story of the day? The legacy media are up to their usual spin. Politico was less biased than the rest so far. Politico does have a link to the documents.

The circumstances surrounding the death of Rich are well known to the American Thinker readers. I will limit this piece to new information. I did glean one thing from these releases that is significant to the death of Seth Rich, which I’ll explain soon.

METRO DC police quickly attributed Rich’s death to a street robbery gone bad. Any Deep State involvement was swiftly dismissed as a fantasy of conspiracy theorists by the authorities and echoed by the legacy media.

Attorney Ty Clevenger and I have made many attempts to bring information about Rich’s death to the congressional oversight committees. The silence has been deafening. I empathize with A.G. Pam Bondi and FBI director Kash Patel. Especially since the DOJ, FBI, ODNI, and CIA are principals in this conspiracy — who destroy, withhold, hide, curate, and create evidence under the guise of classification, ongoing criminal investigations, or national security from the American people.

The absence of information leads to speculation and conspiracy theories. Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn (ret.), a victim of egregious lawfare by the Deep State, is beginning to wonder. Gen. Flynn knew too much, as likely did Rich. People have little awareness of what it takes to put together a good criminal case, let alone prosecute it, especially when the DOJ is in the tank. People’s expectations often stem from fictional accounts in movies and TV, where everything typically happens within 60 to 90 minutes.

Ty’s information was the source of this article in The Gateway Pundit:

BREAKING: Attorney Ty Clevenger Exposes FBI’s Role in Hiding Seth Rich Records and Perpetuating the Russia Hoax — Sends Scathing Letter to Pam Bondi, Kash Patel, and Trump Officials

And later:

Attorney Ty Clevenger BLASTS FBI’s “Weak” Excuses in Seth Rich Case — Demands Congress to Haul FBI Into Hearings: “Patel and Bondi Have Allowed the FBI to Continue its Pattern of Obfuscation and Delay”

On the day of Gabbard’s bombshell press release, Clevenger filed his latest motion in his FOIA case against the FBI for non-release of Seth Rich’s records. Patel and FBI deputy director Dan Bongino recently disclosed the existence of a hidden evidence room at FBI HQ. Senate Judiciary chairman Chuck Grassley revealed the existence of a previously hidden feature of the FBI’s record management system, “Prohibited Access,” that cloaks files from discovery by most FBI personnel and FOIA requests. Clevenger wants the FBI to search using this cloaking feature and the hidden evidence room for Rich-related evidence.

By divine providence, I recently stumbled across this Rolling Stone article. It is an excerpt from Andy Kroll’s book A Death on W Street. This article included the civil defamation case brought by Matt Couch, a blogger and journalist.

I sat straight up in my chair with a chill running up my spine when I saw that journalist Michael Isikoff was a defendant/appellee in this appellate case brought by Couch.

Matt Couch doxxed a quasi-witness in the Rich case. Deborah Sines, an AUSA with the D.C. District Office, was assigned to the Seth Rich investigation. There’s this:

He [Couch] claimed that the witness had worked in the intelligence community and was possibly a “plant.” Couch said the witness had “worked for the CIA for a decade,” which there was no publicly available evidence to support. The post went on to say that this onetime intelligence agent now worked as a veterinary technician ... Sines could hardly believe it when she read Couch’s post. The woman listed in the post was indeed the only quasi-witness to the crime. According to Sines, the woman said she’d been out walking her elderly dog when she heard loud bang sounds and then saw two Black men running away from the direction of the sound. Sines hadn’t told anyone about the witness. ... Neither had the detective on the case. Yet Couch had too much specific information — down to the correct spelling of the woman’s name. ... The witness had apparently told one neighbor what she’d seen and no one else. (The witness did not respond to requests for comment.) Sines doubted the conspiracy theorists had gotten the information from the woman’s neighbor. ... That left one explanation: the name had come from someone on the inside.

Couch accidentally revealed one of his sources, who was an active METRO Police officer, Douglas Berlin. Sines traced the leak to Berlin. Sines reported Berlin to METRO Police. Officer Berlin later resigned after being interviewed by the I.A. unit.

Berlin’s union representative said he’d likely face a thirty-day suspension and told him to go along with it. ... But Berlin refused to do it. He resigned from the force. “I loved that job. It was my passion,” he would later say. ... No amount of contradictory evidence could change his mind. And as he would later say, he was hardly the only one on the force to feel this way. Even within DC’s own law enforcement agency, the Rich theories had seemingly found a willing audience.

As I asked in the beginning, was Seth Rich assassinated by operatives of the Deep State to prevent the exposure of the Russian Collusion narrative as false before the 2016 election? I believe that his death warrants a complete and thorough investigation to determine one way or another. There is more to come as this house of cards begins to fall.

As I began this tale with Twain, I will end with this: “Dead men tell no tales.”

Ron Wright is a retired detective, having served thirty-five years with Riverside P.D., Calif. Ron earned a B.A. in political science from Cal State University, Fullerton, and a Master of Administration from the University of California, Riverside. X @RonTcop

