Raid on Mar-a-Lago: Judge Cannon Stands in the Breech Against the Deep State

US District Court Judge Aileen M. Cannon is single-handedly holding the DOJ and FBI accountable to the people and the US Constitution. The DOJ and FBI have run amok and gone full Stasi in support of the fascistic Biden Administration. Judge Cannon is now taking heat from biased legal pundits claiming her rulings are flawed.

This raid is only a part of an ongoing criminal conspiracy (RICO) or silent coup by the Deep State to take down Trump, first before his election in 2016, to prevent his re-election in 2020, and now to torpedo his possible re-election in 2024. Trump is a direct threat to the coup's survival. [Link]

Judge Aileen M. Cannon

(photo credit Rmesanic CC BY-SA 4.0 license)

The raid is an excellent example of how the Deep State uses the full power and weight of the federal government to intimidate, harass, and imprison those who dare to stand up in opposition to the unconstitutional acts and abuse of power.

With the Biden Administration’s blatant lies assisted by Big Tech and the complicit media, the people may now realize the government has been and is lying to them. This unconstitutional raid lays bare the DOJ’s and FBI’s blatant disregard for the rule of law and equal justice for all.

The DOJ and FBI have tripled down and overplayed their hand in this raid and court filings. Judge Cannon, in her rulings, makes it abundantly clear she is not falling for the charades of the DOJ and FBI that they played in the search warrant, the affidavit, and the subsequent search and seizure. The DOJ and FBI will not roll her as Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart was when he issued the warrant. She is not buying the mischaracterization of the law by the DOJ and FBI. By the appointment of the master, she is not giving her blind trust to the DOJ and FBI and their taint teams. She reserves her right to control this case. She hints the search warrant could be later quashe

The reasons why Judge Cannon may later quash the search warrant

First and foremost, the crimes alleged for issuing this warrant were mischaracterized by the DOJ and the FBI. Second, POTUS has absolute and plenary power under Article II of the Constitution regarding the classification and handling of classified documents. POTUS is not subject to laws enacted by Congress unless Article II is amended. Did the DOJ and FBI disclose these arguments in their affidavit? What about the leaks of this sensitive information to the media by the DOJ and FBI? Judge Cannon was not pleased. Shades of Russiagate?

The Presidential Records Act (PRA) is not a criminal statute. The National Archives should have sought a civil court order to produce these documents. Article II may also preclude the enforcement of the PRA on a former POTUS. Instead, the DOJ and FBI bootstrapped this document dispute by alleging Trump was obstructing justice to make this dispute criminal to secure the warrant. Sorry, no crime - no obstruction.

Why wasn't the safe listed as a place to be searched? Was the safe mentioned in the affidavit? If not, bringing a safecracker along shows the intention to search beyond the warrant's scope. [Link]

Whythe urgency to secure these sensitive documents when some eighteen months had already elapsed? Why use a search warrant with a phalanx of armed FBI agents?

The FBI staged a photo released to the media to show classified empty file folders and give the public a false narrative. Well, what if President Trump had already declassified those documents?

This raid has all the earmarks of an unlawful pretextual search, a fishing expedition, and failure to disclose the dual-purpose nature of this warrant application – intentionally?

The search warrant was overly broad by allowing the seizure of all papers during Trump’s term of office. There are genuine legal arguments for attorney-client and executive privilege and the seizure of Trump’s personal papers. In the affidavit, the FBI said it would use its taint teams to address the wrongful seizure of privileged items.

It is clear by media reports and Judge Cannon's rulings that the FBI vacuumed up numerous items beyond the warrant's scope, including sensitive, privileged documents, i.e., Trump’s passports and medical and tax records not listed in the warrant. In addition, the FBI agents searched other areas of the property not named in the warrant. So much for the creditability of the taint teams.

Why are the DOJ and FBI being so obstinate regarding releasing the affidavit with minimal redactions, requesting a special master to independently review the seized documents, and appealing Judge Canon's order? What are they hiding?

This raid had nothing to do with Trump possessing or misusing classified documents but had everything to do with concealing the many crimes committed by the DOJ and the FBI at the behest of the Deep State, including the CIA, Hillary Clinton, and President Biden. Most likely former CIA Director John Brennan and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, who have lied to Congress many times, ran an illegal domestic disinformation operation, Russiagate, before and after the 2016 election. Hillary Clinton paid for Russigate to interfere with the 2016 election. When Clinton surprisingly lost the election, this operation continued to conceal the conspiracy's crimes and undermine Trump's presidency. The raid had everything to do with seizing and burying related documents under a sealing order that Trump had amassed while in office and then dismissing the case without an indictment after the midterm elections:

The DOJ and FBI were after the Russiagate Case file that Trump created, exposing the criminality of the coup. Trump, while in office, clearly declassified these documents. . . The DOJ did not then or since carry out Trump’s order and thought they had run the clock out. . . . The DOJ and FBI are not innocent parties. . . The DOJ and FBI have no right to conceal their criminal activity under the cloak of a sealing order. [Link]

The FBI is now serving extremely broad subpoenas under the pretense that the alternative elector slates in the 2020 election were unlawful acts to overthrow the government. This action should scare the bejesus out of all Americans. Whistleblowers are now reporting the suppression of protected political free speech by the government using social media and the media as its agents to censor anyone who would criticize the false narratives or, more aptly, lies, which are a flagrant violation of the First Amendment. These lies include Russiagate, COVID and related issues, election fraud, the claim that Hunter Biden’s hard drives are Russian disinformation attested to by fifty former intel officials, parents confronting schoolboards are extremists, the Southern Border is secure, there is no inflation, and the existential threat of climate change and the need for green energy, crippling of our fossil fuel industry.

The ongoing narrative that the events of January 6 were an insurrection is contrived. The J6 Committee is a Robespierrean-like tribunal lacking any due process in search of a crime that doesn't exist against Trump. With the recent reports by whistle-blowers, the January 6 event was allowed to occur with all trails leading to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

This raid was just the last act in a series of criminal actions by this coup to undermine the foundation of our Constitutional Republic and install a totalitarian administrative state. The unhinged yelling by President Biden that we must save our democracy from the semi-Fascist Maga Republicans that seek to overthrow our government is manifestly spurious.

Is President Biden the true Manchurian Candidate co-opted by enemies both foreign and domestic?

Ron Wright is a retired detective from the Riverside PD, CA serving thirty-five years. He has a BA in political science CSUF & M. Adm. University of Cal, Riverside. Facebook at Ron T. Cop.