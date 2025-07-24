The Re-Invention of Hunter Biden

(See also, “Putrid entitlement: Hunter Biden speaks about illegals” by Monica Showalter and “Hunter Biden ‘crashes out’ over connection between illegal aliens and crime, says ‘white men’ are bigger perps” by Olivia Murray.)

Guess who’s back in the news? Its abstract painter, consultant to international oil and gas concerns, crackhead and whoremonger Hunter Biden. He sat for a three-hour YouTube interview with Andrew Callaghan, creator and host of Channel 5, a “crowd-funded newsroom,” and clearly a Hunter Biden fanboy. The full interview may be seen here (if you can stand to watch it in its entirety).

Unencumbered by old-fashioned notions of propriety (he drops F-bombs like Johnny Appleseed used to drop, well, apple seeds), Hunter grows misty-eyed reminiscing about his adventures obtaining and smoking crack cocaine, describing how clever he was, and how easy it was to make his own. He declares, with almost evangelical enthusiasm, that crack cocaine is far more benign than alcohol. He could be crack cocaine’s official celebrity spokesperson. He thinks it’s a shame that crack has somehow acquired such a negative image, and that the “war on crack” has been “far more destructive than crack itself.”

It struck me as more than a bit Orwellian (in the sense of doublethink, the ability to simultaneously entertain two contradictory beliefs) how Hunter Biden can appear to take responsibility for being a crackhead and declare “I’m not a victim,” while at the same time expecting sympathy for the way his drug use made him the media’s favorite whipping boy and cruelly robbed him of his personal privacy.

And that was so undeserved, because anyone — not just a president’s high-profile son — can be a crack addict. He’s one of millions of addicts out there who are “worth saving.” And he reminds us that “Addiction is not an excuse, but it is an explanation.” Sorry, but that reminds me of comic Sam Kinison’s line about wife-beating: “I don’t condone it, but I can understand it.”

The interview features cutaways, and one that shows Hunter’s and Callaghan’s true political loyalties praises Joe Biden’s pardon of Leonard Peltier, and shows the gleeful celebration of his release. Peltier was the American Indian Movement activist who was convicted in 1977 of the point-blank murder of two FBI agents. Hunter Biden compares those FBI agents to ICE agents today.

Callaghan also reveals his sympathy for the so-called “Palestinians,” grieving over all the lives lost in Gaza since October 7, 2023, but with no apparent tears for the Israelis raped, tortured, slaughtered, and taken hostage on Oct. 7.

And while Hunter pays lip service to Israel’s right to exist, and declares that his father “is a Zionist,” he then insists that “the Palestinian nation” has the same right, advocating for a “two-state solution,” and managing to throw in the word “genocide.” He claims that the Mossad knew of the Oct. 7 attacks a year in advance. And regarding Iran’s nuclear ambitions, he calls Netanyahu “the boy who cried ‘Wolf!’”

In a little American history lesson, Hunter laments the cross-burnings, lynchings, and other atrocities committed by the Ku Klux Klan, while conveniently ignoring that the Klan he was speaking about was a politically “progressive” organization. And he claims that all efforts toward “a more perfect union” are always thwarted by an “evil symbiosis of money and power.”

Does he even hear himself? Remember who is saying this: Hunter Biden, the scion of the Biden Crime Family!

Telling how Joe Biden nobly ceded his candidacy to Kamala Harris, Hunter Biden tells Callaghan, “I love Kamala Harris! I think that she would have made an incredible president.” Forgive me, but I can't help but hear, in that remark, an echo of Whoopi Goldberg gushing over how Hunter’s stepmom, “Doctor” Jill Biden, should be appointed Surgeon General because “she’s an amazing doctor.”

His presidential ambitions are made clear in his remarks about what he would say, if he were President (“in two years, or four years, or three years!”), to the president of El Salvador (who has imprisoned violent criminals deported from the U.S. in what Hunter Biden condemns as “a f**king concentration camp”) — Hunter Biden would threaten to “f**king invade El Salvador” if such prisoners were not “f**king sent back” to the U.S.

Let that sink in: If Hunter Biden were president, one of his first acts would be to take us to war. And not for anything that would benefit or protect American citizens, but to bring back hordes of deported violent criminals!

The interview makes clear how Hunter Biden’s heart bleeds for these poor victims of Trump’s evil repatriation policies.

That’s not the only example of Hunter Biden being an advocate for illegals. Besides maintaining that it is only illegal aliens who clean our hotel rooms, produce our food, maintain our “f**king gardens” etc., he cites “statistics” showing that “White men in America are forty-five times more likely to commit a f**king violent crime than an immigrant.” Note that, for statistical purposes, he deliberately conflates “immigrants” with illegal aliens.

Nor is that his only slam on white folks. He offhandedly and only partly-facetiously suggests that the “National Association for the Advancement of White People” had its origins in his native Delaware.

Andrew Callaghan states his own belief that, by virtue of what illegals have gone through to get here, they deserve to be Americans; certainly more so than those of us who were born here, who “haven’t done sh*t” to be here. And Hunter Biden nods in agreement.

A recurring theme is Hunter Biden bending over backwards to re-brand himself and put the lie to his image as a privileged “ne’er-do-well” and as an international influence peddler and grifter. He delights in listing all the wonderful organizations for which he served as Chairman of the Board, and bristles at the notion that his access to his father had any influence on his appointment or election.

In addressing the controversy over his laptop, his “explanations” include his inability to remember ever dropping his laptop off at the repair shop, and his denial that there even was a laptop. Hunter’s take on the whole laptop affair seems to echo Hillary Clinton’s take on Benghazi: “What difference, at this point, does it make?”

My conclusion is that Hunter Biden wants to run for president. He evidently believes that nothing in his history disqualifies him or will negatively impact his prospects, and he may be right.

About a year ago I posted an essay via Substack, written with tongue only partly in cheek, about how Joe Biden would pass the torch to his son, and the propaganda points that would be used to explain and promote Hunter’s magnanimous decision to take up his distinguished father’s mantle. You are invited to read it, and to see, between now and the 2028 election, just how prescient I might have been.

If Zohran Mamdani can be a viable candidate for Mayor of NYC, is it so far-fetched to envision a second “President Biden”?

Author’s Note: Stu Tarlowe, who has contributed to American Thinker since 2010, has written about Hunter Biden before, on AT here and here, and via Substack, here and here.

Image from Grok.