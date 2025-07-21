Hunter Biden ‘crashes out’ over connection between illegal aliens and crime, says ‘white men’ are bigger perps

(See also, “Putrid entitlement: Hunter Biden speaks about illegals” by Monica Showalter.)

Hunter Biden really walked smack into it when he “crashed out” during a YouTube interview with Andrew Callaghan that was released today.

NEW - Hunter Biden crashes out over whites and migrants: "White men in America are 45 more times likely to commit a fucking violent crime than an immigrant... I say fuck you!" pic.twitter.com/vBEe6cktBG — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) July 21, 2025

Now, when you look at the data, Hunter is of course completely wrong: statistically, whites commit the fewest crimes…by far. And, if you were to remove all the blacks and Hispanics included in those “white” crime statistics, that number no doubt falls drastically.

However, in one sense, Hunter is right on the money: White men are significantly more likely to commit a crime…if you’re a white man like a Biden.

If you’re a “white man” with the last name Biden, you’re “more likely” than the average white guy to lie on ATF forms about your drug use (a felony).

If you’re a “white man” with the last name Biden, you’re “more likely” to be a defendant in a financial crimes lawsuit.

If you’re a “white man” with the last name Biden, you’re “more likely” to be the type of white guy who solicits prostitutes before bickering with her about the true weight of the crack cocaine you’re trying to buy.

If you’re a “white man” with the last name Biden, you’re “more likely” to engage in influence peddling of a criminal magnitude.

If you’re a “white man” with the last name Biden, you’re “more likely” to “work” for a company (Burisma) embroiled in criminal scandals.

If you’re a “white man” with the last name Biden, you’re “more likely” to steal what doesn’t belong to you (classified documents), and leave this highly sensitive material in unsecured locations.

If you’re a “white man” who is also a Democrat, you’re far “more likely” to be okay with criminal behavior, considering your continued support of it via your vote.

If you’re a “white man” affiliated with Antifa or BLM, you’re “more likely” to commit any number of crimes during your mostly peaceful (but entirely unpeaceful) protests (riots).

The lack of self-awareness, coming from someone who has an actual criminal record and belongs to a family that’s literally known as the Biden Crime Family, which is about as notorious and recognized as the Gambinos or the Genoveses, is truly astonishing.

Image from Grok.