When It Comes To Guns, Joe Biden May Have Learned From His ‘Buddy’

Biden’s administration (with help from Senate RINOs) is determined to strip Americans of their Second Amendment rights. To strengthen that position, Biden postures as someone who actually knows a little something about guns. I’ve thought about this a bit and I think I know who’s giving him his information—and if I’m right, we should all be worried.

Last week I watched Joe Biden addressing the AFL-CIO in Philadelphia. Many have commented on the anger he seemed to exhibit and on his shameless pandering to union labor (which, for Biden, is nothing new). But one little thing in his speech leaped out and caught my interest.

Biden informed the assembled unions that, if union workers go on strike, the impact is far greater than if, say, investment bankers were to go on strike. In reinforcing his point, Biden introduces it with “I tell this to my buddy...”

I heard that and thought, “Wait a minute! Joe Biden has a buddy?” I wondered just who, and what kind of person, that could be. Does Joe Biden have anything like a best friend, someone he hangs out with, as Richard Nixon, for example, famously hung out with his friend of more than four decades, Charles “Bebe” Rebozo?

And then I remembered Biden’s earlier reference to a buddy, and that caused me even more wonderment. It had occurred during a speech in Iowa in 2015 when Biden gave a “shout out” to retired Iowa Congressman Neal Smith. There, in front of an audience, Biden addressed Smith as “an old butt buddy” (as if there’s not already enough about Joe Biden that should be filed under “Creepy” and “Stuff that makes you go Eeewww!”).

Even truck drivers, who for years would stereotypically address one another generically over the CB radio as “Good Buddy,” now eschew that term (replacing it with “Hand,” as in “hired hand” or “ranch hand”) because of the Brokeback Mountain sort of innuendo with which “Good Buddy” has become fraught. “Butt buddy” is even worse, no matter how innocently Joe Biden may have intended it in that Iowa speech.

But as to the buddy to whom Biden alluded in Philadelphia, I have an idea just who that is. And I also have an idea who it isn’t. No matter how much Barack Obama may be whispering in Joe’s ear, it’s not Barack Obama.

Image: Joe and Hunter Biden. YouTube screen grab.

I believe it’s the man whom Joe has described as “the smartest man I know [in] pure intellectual capacity.” It’s the man who has bragged that Joe Biden “respects me more than he respects anyone in the world,” that Joe Biden “will talk about anything that I want him to,” and that “If I say it’s important to me, then he will work a way in which to make it a part of his platform.”

I believe that Joe Biden’s buddy, the fellow he’d most like to hang out with, is his son Hunter (the man so generously compensated by foreign governments for his expertise in the petroleum and natural gas business, and the man for whose exemplary upbringing as a thoroughly decent and highly moral person Joe Biden surely deserves the “Father of the Year” or “Excellence in Parenting” award).

One must give Hunter credit for finding the time to be his father’s closest advisor and confidant, given that so much of Hunter’s busy day is committed to other activities, such as cavorting with hookers and getting down on all-fours to pick parmesan cheese out of the carpet because it might have been crack cocaine. And one must hope that buddy is an apt descriptor of the relationship; for the Bidens, père et fils, to be butt buddies is just too cringeworthy! It’s creepy enough to ponder the extent to which Joe Biden lives vicariously through the libertine exploits of his son.

And that brings us to the photo of Hunter that surfaced recently (but which hasn’t seen a lot of exposure, because it’s flattering to no one) and which may explain the nature of the advice that Joe Biden is getting on some of the pressing issues of today.

Image from a video Hunter Biden made in 2018, recovered from his laptop.

The photo is a still from a video found on Hunter’s laptop. In the video, Hunter Biden is with a woman identified as a prostitute, and he is naked and handling a gun.

Ronald Reagan famously said, “The trouble with our Liberal friends is not that they’re ignorant; it’s just that they know so much that isn’t so.”: When it comes to guns, these are people who purport to be experts about guns, but so much of what they know is wrong because everything they know they learned from movies and TV.

It reminds me of what my NYC Driver Education instructor used to say: “Show me how you park, and I’ll tell you how you drive.”

Observe how a person holds a gun (be it a handgun or long-gun) and you will have an immediate indication of how much he knows about guns, where he learned it, and what kind of training, if any, he had.

And anyone who really does know something about guns can take just one look at Hunter’s photo (even leaving aside the question of what a gun has to do with the other activities going on!) and conclude that the person in the photo is a poseur, one of those whose knowledge of gun-handling comes directly from Hollywood (Hint: it has to do with the placement of one’s trigger finger).

We’ve seen and heard Joe Biden pontificate about guns, telling us how “the deer aren’t wearing Kevlar vests,” or how the best way to protect your home is to “get a double-barrel shotgun, go out on the balcony and fire two blasts” (see the original quote here, and a creative musical send-up of it here), sounding as if he actually knows whereof he speaks.

Those examples, plus Joe Biden’s “understanding” of the intent and scope of our Second Amendment (and given that Joe Biden has never been known to have had an original thought!) lead me to believe that his knowledge of firearms and his policies pertaining thereto are all informed by his consultations with his buddy: Hunter Biden, the smartest man he knows.

Author’s Note: The author of more than 150 pieces published by American Thinker, Stu Tarlowe, 74, was for more than 15 years the personal editor for the late talk radio icon, author and columnist Barry Farber. Recently employed as a staff writer for a magazine forecasting political, financial, and societal trends, when Stu had to be hospitalized for COVID, he was summarily and permanently replaced (and he remains flummoxed by that betrayal of his loyalty). Having recovered from the Wuhan Flu, however, he now writes on a variety of topics (political and personal) in his newsletter at https://stutarlowe.substack.com and is seeking another gig as a writer/editor/proofreader (in a perfect world, he would be paid to write a weekly column of essays like this).