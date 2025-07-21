Putrid entitlement: Hunter Biden speaks about illegals

Nothing defined the Biden presidency like Joe Biden's open border. And as news dribbles out about Hunter Biden being President Biden's top advisor, living in the White House, Hunter's thoughts about illegal immigrants casts a lot of insight about what went on in that White House during that era:

Hunter Biden goes on a profanity laced rant about illegals being deported:



"People are really upset about illegal immigration? Fuck you. How do you think your hotel room gets cleaned? How do you think you have food on your fucking table? Who do you think washes your dishes?" pic.twitter.com/OETugq51H7 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 21, 2025

Notice the entitlement mentality -- expecting illegals to cook his food, tend his garden, wait on him hand and foot, as if he were a princeling in need of staff.

He hasn't a clue about the working class Americans, many black and Hispanic, who don't use those services from illegals, and who instead bear the brunt of the unchecked border -- crime, disorder, overcrowded hospital waiting rooms, stunted education, bankrupt city coffers based on the services used by unchecked illegals.

But there he was, advising senile Joe Biden how to run the U.S. amid immense power.

This, too, which drew a response from the president of El Salvador:

Is Hunter Biden sniffing powdered milk? pic.twitter.com/S1ulOhgN2L — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) July 21, 2025

He's advise the president of El Salvador that either he does what he wants, or he invades?

Doesn't sound like something that would work.

What's more, notice his unusually abundant use of profanity, making one wonder if that was the only way he could "think." We know we have seen similar profanity in his father, Joe, so like father, like son. Hunter probably learned it at daddy's knee. I wonder how the television station he gave this interview to was able to deal with that in the copy.

In all, it tells us a lot about why Biden's border policy was so bad. With an entitled princeling calling the shots and scolding the little guys for not needing cooks and gardeners, it's a pretty repulsive picture.

Image: Screen shot from X video.