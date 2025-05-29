Decline of the West: Cultural Values Edition

The terrorism in Bern sent shock waves through my predominantly Swiss family. One of my second cousins was injured. In the past few months, our family business was looted and there have been three strong-arm robberies and one sexual assault, all perpetrated by “migrants.”

The Muslims, from the Middle East and Africa, aren’t migrants. They’re an invading army, with zero organization (a mob, in other words). Over 90% of them are unattached men of military age, traveling alone or in small groups to Europe.

I’ve written previously about my “twin families.” Three of my four grandparents came from Switzerland. I still have a horde of second cousins in Switzerland and a smaller horde in Ireland. Here’s a frequent observation in my family:

In the old days, the anti-Semitic among us tormented the Jews personally. Nowadays, the anti-Semitic among us support Muslim causes, in the name of diversity. Then they quietly smirk whenever the Muslims torment the Jews.

It’s shameful, but there it is: The Awful Truth.

America: The Last Safe Place

America is a refuge for people with Judeo-Christian values, a safe haven whenever the “values” in their home nations become too hostile. If America goes under, all of Western civilization goes under, because there’s nowhere else to go.

Here we thrive. In Europe, despite living in neutral countries, my family seems to become embroiled in what have always been “other people’s problems.”

Now, these second cousins of mine are becoming involved in what’s largely a political struggle, but also a cultural one. Middle Eastern and African Islam is moving in and taking over Judeo-Christian Western and Southern Europe. They’re using birthrates and diversity politics as their weapons now, instead of the scimitars and muskets they used multiple times before.

Unlike previous Muslim invasions of Europe, they’re taking over the cities first. When they have the cities firmly in their grasp, they’ll also have the laws and the courts, which will be Marxist/Sharia courts, enforcing Marxist/Sharia laws. And that means the countrysides and villages will fall to them as well. Many already have.

If you read the Koran, the Communist Manifesto, and Das Kapital, you’ll learn that they’re not about coexistence, tolerance, diversity or inclusion. They advocate intolerance, conquest, looting and subjugation — and in the Koran, specifically sexual conquest.

Here’s another pair of European proverbs:

If you invite the Third World, you become the Third World.

And,

When Muslims are in the minority, they demand rights for minorities. But when they become the majority, the minorities have no rights.

And like a similar invasion by Hispanics here in America—that’s roughly 80% men of military age—the foreigners are winning and Europeans are losing, because they’ve found allies in high places: leftists who are convinced that mass immigration by these invaders is a good thing, because…diversity. A Western leftist is a useful idiot, in every sense of that useful term.

Terrorist attacks, strong-arm robberies, drug dealing, and sexual assault are becoming more and more frequent in Europe. Much like the “migrants” here, those in Europe contribute disproportionately to those rising statistics while leftist natives, in government and the media, cover it up and excuse it.

“One Death Is A Tragedy; A Million Deaths Are A Statistic”

It becomes a personal tragedy to you when it happens to someone you love. And the Jewish people, as it has happened so often in the past, are the canary in the coal mine.

What’s happening in the lands we all treasure, whether it’s Europe, America, or Israel, is very troubling. The enemy isn’t just at the gates; he’s entered the halls of power. So we speak out, in whatever ways we can.

In my writing, I’m serving as a conduit for the feelings of about 100 people in my vast extended family — and, I hope, millions more across North America and Europe. The ones who aren’t already speaking out (if they can put two pithy, hard-punching sentences together in a meme) and more importantly, thinking like we do need to wake the f–k up.

This Is A War—We Are Losing

The Third World is colonizing the First World, because the First World is trying too hard to be tolerant. There are some things we should never tolerate: The first one is this subversion of the Judeo-Christian virtue of tolerance. Should we really be importing Arab, Venezuelan, Marxist, Chinese, Somali, or Senegalese values to overwhelm our own? Our best first move consists of waking up enough people who share our values, then electing like-minded politicians, who enforce the laws and write new ones.

From its founding, America was established as a Judeo-Christian nation, never meant to cater to the leftist mob’s cyborg of Muslim and Marxist values, which were woven out of thin air by people who hate Judeo-Christian values—leftists and the Muslim imports overwhelming the West share a hatred for these values. And to a very large degree, Western leftism is teenage rebellion, writ large. These kids resent their parents.

They’ve been taught by Marxists, in our taxpayer-funded public schools, to resent their parents and all the values they hold dear. This is how they become fertile fields for Marxist and Muslim activists to plant and cultivate, in our taxpayer-funded universities.

And they come home for Christmas break with their new gay lovers, new tattoos and piercings, weird clothing, new hairstyles, two baskets full of dirty laundry, and several baskets full of even more unclean values and beliefs.

Look Through The Eyes Of An Engineer

About 80–90% of all the great initial inventions were Western in their origins—democracy, the republic, abolition, great music, great movies, and the various applications of simple machines and cheap energy sources.

Those inventions that developed from other origins generally took ideas from the West, then refined them, in their inventors’ own ways. It’s no coincidence that the West, from which so many great inventions have arisen, is historically Judeo-Christian.

If we preserve Judeo-Christian values, and demand that all immigrants adhere to them, we will preserve those fertile fields for greater and greater inventions. Or do we really want a repeat of the darkest historical eras, ruled by the Muslim scimitar and the Marxist hammer and sickle, from which we may never enjoy a Renaissance?

Jim Davis is an IT specialist and paralegal, with degrees in political science and statistical analysis: the underpinning of all science. His work has appeared in Newsmax and Daily Caller. You can find him as RealProfessor219 on Rumble.

Image generated by AI.