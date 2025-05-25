The Western Media’s Role in Genocide, Assassinations, and the Near Destruction of the U.S.

As I see it, there were three big stories this week: the media’s pretense that it was ignorant of Biden’s infirmities when it mattered; the cold-blooded assassination in D.C. of two young employees of the Israeli embassy, and the president’s refusal to join in the whitewashing of the genocide in South Africa. Examination of the details of these events reveals beyond possibility of doubt that the mainstream press here and abroad is guided by anti-truth, antisemitic, anti-white, and anti-western civilization animus. The press deserves a harsh reckoning: ignore them, drive down circulation and views, expose their lies and agenda.

Press: Like Sergeant Schultz They Saw Nothing, Knew Nothing

The announcement this week that former President Biden has late-stage prostate cancer revived last week’s claim by Jake Tapper and others that they were unaware of Biden’s obvious infirmities while he ran for president and served as the zombie head of the auto pen corps. Utter nonsense. We all saw it and there are many videos of Tapper and other media figures telling us to ignore the evidence of our own eyes. In doing so, as I explain, they played into the hands of those like Congressman James Clyburn who wished to destroy us with leftist policies and personnel.

Dr. Randall Bock reveals the timeline of the scam to invest in the oval office a malleable blank slate.

In the lead-up to the 2020 South Carolina primary, James Clyburn’s endorsement of Joe Biden was a (necessary) masterstroke, rooted in Biden’s malleability and desperation. Clyburn saw Biden as a blank slate -- his name recognition from the Obama years made him electable, yet his lackluster campaign and advanced age (77) rendered him pliable to party insiders’ demands. Conversely Biden in his last hurrah and with his tremendous and unjustified ego needed Clyburn. Clyburn leveraged Biden’s need for Black voter support to push for progressive policies. Biden’s age and perceived infirmity weren’t liabilities but assets, positioning him as an immediate, one-term lame-duck as well as empty vessel for a Trojan horse strategy: a Black VP -- ultimately Kamala Harris -- who could ascend to power if Biden’s health or mental acuity faltered, ensuring a de facto Black leader while maintaining a familiar, moderate face for the actual ticket. post-South Carolina all the other candidates were paid off in material or promises and immediately dropped out. Super Tuesday was a dud. And this was not so much "deep state" as the perversely powerful strongest characteristic of the Democrats, coalescence for power over principal. timeline: February 26, 2020: Rep. James Clyburn endorses Joe Biden in South Carolina, three days before the state’s primary. He tells NBC he wants a running mate who can “excite the base,” hinting at a promised Black VP. February 29, 2020: Biden wins the South Carolina primary decisively via Black voters, credits Clyburn’s endorsement. March 1–3, 2020: Post-South Carolina momentum shifts to Biden. Everyone drops out, but Sanders, consolidating support around Biden.

The end game was always to ease the incompetent and unlikeable Kamala Harris into the White House.

“So it seems the deep state took a career politician with dementia & cancer, staged a riot to certify his mathematically improbable election, arrested anyone who contested it, sanctioned an invasion, weaponized the courts, silenced speech, and turned the US into sodom & Gomorrah.”

Ignore the press’s make-believe mea culpa:

“The press has decided to spend a couple months on what I'd call "circular self-rehabilitation through self-criticism." It's a modified log-rolling technique with fake confession & interrogation elements which will end w/ a Declaration of Purification & a round of self-applause.”

The South African Genocide and the Trump “Ambush”

Daniel Jupp has the best analysis of the Press “airbrushing” of the genocide against whites in South Africa. He makes hash of the claim that President Trump “ambushed” the president of South Africa with fake evidence of genocide when the latter sought a meeting to beg for funding and the press claimed Trump was racist for granting refugee status to white South African farmers.

It’s of a piece with the demonization of Israelis and Jews, which is unsurprising if you’ve been sentient. He lifts the veil of sanctity the press placed over Nelson Mandela who refused to ever rule out terrorism, “Murdering women and children, planting bombs, putting rubber tyres on people then setting them alight, was all OK if it was a black majority fighting a white minority.” There were innocent and decent whites who were never acknowledged or credited by the press just as murderous and racist blacks were never called to account. The ANC was unable to govern, crime increased, “politically connected black families… suddenly became very, very wealthy.” The incidence of rape of all South African women is “hideously” high.

It’s not only possible but certain that racism and hate can flow in any direction from any source, and it’s equally certain that the positions of victim and oppressor are not fixed for eternity but shift by circumstance and change. South Africa today is not an example for the world. It has neither peace nor reconciliation. It has some of the most disgustingly casual attitudes to rape and extreme violence on the planet, and it is a living hell for the current white victims of racism there. But western mainstream media would prefer to cling to their simplistic, idiotic fantasy of post apartheid success, because the idea that only whites are ever evil is dear to them, and innocent suffering families who are white, are not. If someone shows you real footage of actual genocide and your reaction is “President Trump disgustingly ambushes the South African President” or if someone shows you a family with little kids fleeing murder and torture and property seizures, ready to join your nation and waving your nations flag, and your reaction is “they aren’t real refugees because they are white”, then you are the conspiracy theorist, you are the morally dead uncaring one, and you are the western media and the kind of thoughtless western citizen who believes the western media. And maybe South Africa’s racial politics wasn’t quite as simple and clear cut as you thought it was.

The Press Lies Create a “Permission Structure” to Target Jews Everywhere

Sarah Milgram and Yaron Lischinsky were assassinated in cold blood outside the Jewish Museum in D.C. The admitted assassin, Elias Rodriguez, traveled with weapons from Chicago to D.C. with the intent to kill. That he was aided by others is not idle speculation on my part. He seems to have known when and where this event would take place and whom he wished to target. Reportedly the FBI has searched his Chicago apartment and should be by now aware with whom he was in contact and their role, if any.

In media accounts, violent political acts are the hallmark of the Right. In fact, Like BLM, Antifa, and the university rioters, Rodriguez was part of, coddled by, and supported by the Left.

Melanie Phillips accurately places the blame on Rodriguez, but others also have blood on their hands:

It was inevitable that the pre-pogrom climate created by the “globalise the intifada” mobs in the streets and on campus over the past 19 months would result in murder. On Wednesday night, this became a sickening reality when two young Israel embassy staffers in Washington, DC were gunned down outside the Capital Jewish Museum by a man shouting, “I did it for Gaza!” This is what “Free Palestine!” looks like. The murderer pulled the trigger. But many others have the blood of these two innocents, reportedly soon to have become engaged, on their hands. The university principals who have allowed hate mobs on campus to incite the murder of Jews and destruction of Israel, week in, week out; the politicians who have allowed the Muslim Brotherhood, Hamas and Iranian extremists to spread their influence throughout western civil society; the media and all those who relentlessly demonise Israel with blood libels and murderous lies, including the British, French and Canadian governments that this week threatened to punish Israel for defending itself -- these all bear responsibility for what happened in Washington. This week, another falsehood about Israel’s war in Gaza was added to the relentless incitement against the Jewish state. This one came from the UN’s emergency co-ordinator, Tom Fletcher, who told the BBC that “14,000 babies will die in 48 hours” from malnutrition. A moment’s thought would suggest that such a synchronised mass mortality event was simply incredible. The media, however, parroted it as valid. It duly spread like wildfire. Countless Israel-haters leapt upon it to validate their loathing. In a poisonous debate about Gaza in Britain’s House of Commons, members of parliament referred to it no fewer than 13 times. It soon turned out, however, that it was indeed nonsense. As the BBC later clarified, Fletcher had misrepresented a claim made on May 12 by the UN’s IPC food classification system -- a claim that was itself highly questionable -- that an estimated 14,100 severe cases of acute malnutrition were expected to occur among Gazan children aged between 6 and 59 months from April 2025 to March 2026. So two days actually turned out to be one year, and 14,000 certain deaths turned out to be 14,000 possible cases of malnutrition. [snip] What we do know is that the United Nations and the entire global humanitarian establishment constitute a bubbling sewer of anti-Israel and anti-Jewish hatred. False claims of imminent famine and starvation in Gaza have been made on a regular basis since the very start of the war. It’s an emotive blood libel that has incited murderous hysteria of the kind that led to the gunning down of the young couple on Wednesday night. The famine and starvation never materialised. Instead, video footage has regularly been shown on social media showing Gaza’s markets and shops groaning with food. [snip] Some of this hunger is indeed real. But it’s been caused not by a dearth of food entering Gaza but by Hamas stealing it for themselves or selling it on the black market at prices the Gazans can’t afford. The global humanitarian establishment, however, speaks with one voice to tell the world that Israel is wantonly killing children and causing the Gazans to starve. People assume that the humanitarian establishment is inspired by the most pure and elevated motives of compassion and justice. So they believe absolutely every statement it makes about famine, starvation and the cruelty of Israel. On this issue, however, the humanitarian establishment is the voice of bigoted hatred. It subjects Israel to a campaign of demonisation and delegitimisation that it inflicts upon no other people, country or group anywhere else in the world. The United Nations is the world’s principal engine of these falsehoods and distortions. It routinely pumps out Hamas statistics that turn out to have no basis in reality; it both draws upon and feeds in turn the malevolent untruths issued by bodies such as the International Criminal Court, the International Court of Justice and the big NGOs like Amnesty and Human Rights Watch. The consequences of this behaviour go far beyond harming the State of Israel to put every Jew at risk and to trap the West inside a sinister mindset that undermines civilisation itself.

Institutions created to make sure atrocities like the Holocaust never happen again have been captured by leftists and Islamists to do everything to make it happen again. The indigenous people of Israel -- the Jews -- are targeted as “colonizers” and the victims, the Israelis, painted as the oppressors. In a brilliant essay Phillips shows how we’ve gone through a looking glass where “for the Western liberal antisemitism has become a moral obligation.” Read it all.

Bari Weiss also weighs in on how the “venomous, untrue statements “about Israel and its supporters have created a “‘ permission structure’ for violence against jews in America.”

As if on cue, the leftists at Columbia University praise Rodriguez.