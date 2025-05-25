Hamas supporters went on a rampage in Switzerland, but the media are silent

We’re all familiar with the old philosophical question asking, “If a tree falls in a forest and no one is around to hear it, does it make a sound?” In other words, do things actually happen if we don’t notice them? For infants, they don’t, which is why peek-a-boo is such a fun game. If they don’t see you, you’re gone, making your visual return magical.

But does the same principle apply to world events? What if there’s a massive pro-Hamas rally in Switzerland, followed by a violent attack on a synagogue and the U.S. Embassy, but no American media news outlet covers it? Did it happen? Does it matter?

If you go to the mainstream media, the only recent “newsy” Switzerland headline is that the State Department issued a warning about travel to Switzerland:

The United States Department of State Bureau of Consular Affairs has issued a Level 1 Travel Advisory for the country of Switzerland. The agency did not provide any immediate cause on why the travel advisory was published on May 20, but it says to “exercise normal precautions in Switzerland.” There have been recent protests and demonstrations during the recent Eurovision Song Contest, according to a report from French news outlet France 24. However, it is not confirmed that these protests prompted the United States to publish the travel advisory.



The agency does; however, link to a detailed security report, which spotlights recent protests and a medium crime threat in the city of Geneva.

Recent protests? I don’t see anything about protests in the MSM. Here’s a screengrab taken at 1:30 p.m. ET on Sunday of the most recent stories at CNN about Switzerland:

And here’s a 1:30 p.m. ET on Sunday screengrab from NBC News:

Same goes for NPR at the same time:

And, of course, the same is true for ABC News (same time and date):

Disappointingly, FOX News seems to be no better, although it is not easy to tell because the search results are not in chronological order:

Print media were no better. Here’s the New York Times (same time and date):

Considering the NY Times’s sleaziness, especially when it comes to matters that affect the survival of the Western world, I expect nothing in the way of actual news or decency from it.

And this is the WaPo (same date, same time):

The WaPo is the darkness in which democracy dies, as are all those outlets.

I say that because, if one pays attention to posts on X, there’s a reason the State Department added Switzerland, once one of the world’s safest countries, to its travel advisory list. Yesterday, there was a huge pro-Hamas rally in Bern and an open-warfare-in-the-streets attack on a synagogue and the U.S. embassy in Switzerland, a country in which over 5% of the population is now Muslim:

The protesters also tried reaching the American Embassy. The state department is calling all Americans to avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/ICDNSs9Fyg — Elad Simchayoff (@Elad_Si) May 24, 2025 Scenes from a pro-Palestine rally held in Bern, Switzerland pic.twitter.com/KXFyq6LhQX — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) May 25, 2025 Police in Bern, Switzerland, fired rubber bullets and used water cannons to disperse pro-Palestinian protesters. pic.twitter.com/qJjGYc8PRS — Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws) May 25, 2025

The American media are determined to keep blinders on the public. They want to create a bubble in which Trump is Hitler, white people are brownshirts, and brown people, no matter what they’re doing, are peaceful additions to Western societies that are evil and rotten to the core. The same media that lied about COVID and spent four years covering for a sick, demented man in the White House now dedicate themselves to hiding anything that could be seen as challenging that bubble. (And no, I do not know why FOX News is in this disreputable company when it comes to this story.)

And we wonder why two young people were slaughtered at a Jewish museum in our nation’s capital...

