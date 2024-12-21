The Democrat Trump-Musk Feud Strategy

It has been a triumphant phase for the MAGA movement. President Trump won a landslide electoral victory last month. The bogus cases against him, which were part of the establishment's attempts to outlaw political opposition, appear to be winding down. Trump had a triumphant return to the global stage during the reopening of the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. He effectively won a case against vicious slander by ABC News and George Stephanopoulos which compelled the outlet to initiate a settlement payment of $15 million. Gorgeous George himself had to pony up $1 million. Trump won Time magazine's Person of the Year, which meant a lot to him and his supporters. Trump secured a $100 billion investment from the Japan-based SoftBank Group Corp which will create 100,000 U.S. jobs, doubtlessly encouraging other investors.

Hamas has expressed intentions to end the conflict with Israel. Canada announced new border security rules to avoid a 25% tariff after Trump threatened them. Trump was in command during his recent presser which sent a signal globally that the U.S. is back.



Elon Musk was an important ally in Trump's massive victory last month. Musk joined the Trump campaign after being impressed by Trump's exemplary bravery and defiance following the assassination attempt in Pennsylvania. Musk made X a free-speech platform, preventing the Democrats from manipulating the narrative on social media as they did in 2020. This time the public had access to all information and the lies were with 'community noted.'

Trump announced that Musk and Ramaswamy will lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a watchdog focused on cutting wasteful government spending and reducing bureaucratic impediments.



To sum it up, President Trump has had a triumphant start even before being sworn in. He seems on track to be delivering key campaign promises. DOGE is already on the job, both Musk and Ramaswamy have been vocal about the scandalous recent 1500-page spending bill.



The D.C. swamp could render DOGE irrelevant by preemptively mending its ways, but will not, because its existence is based on corruption and government excesses.

The swamp dwellers are now in a quandary. They know that they cannot misuse agencies to target Trump as they did before. Their media proxies aren't going to engage in blatant lies, after the ABC settlement. They desperately need to derail this Trump train.

So what do they do?

They resort to petty ploys. Following Trump's victory there were memes by some Democrat proxies that Musk was the new first lady. In time they attempted to suggest Musk was the equivalent of Vice President and that Vance was sidelined.



But neither of these had any impact.

Now they are pushing another hoax -- that Musk is the President and Trump is the Vice President. This is similar to the Trump-Russia collusion hoax where they attempted to credit Putin for Trump's amazing victory in 2016 and suggested that Putin was in charge. This time around, Putin has been replaced with Musk.

The usual hoaxers Kinzinger, Sanders, the Lincoln Project, Democrat representatives, etc. are pushing this falsehood.



Democrats allies are posting memes depicting Trump as subservient to Musk. USA Today, the WaPo, MSNBC, and CNN are also pushing this hoax.

This divide-and-rule tactic has been used throughout history to overcome seemingly invincible enemies. It may appear petty but it can be effective and it doesn't cost anything. All one has to do is sow seeds of division.

This is depicted in Akira Kurosawa's masterpiece Yojimbo and its remake A Fistful of Dollars with Clint Eastwood. They are hoping that the constant bombardment of this narrative will enrage Trump. They are also hoping it will color his judgment about Musk, if he finds a comment or a Tweet that appears to be a difference of opinion, Trump will interpret it as an act of defiance. They are also hoping that Musk will succumb to the flattery and think of himself as a puppet master and make a display of it on X.

The main goal is to cause a massive feud which will lead to Musk's sacking and the dismantling of DOGE. Many Democrat proxies are openly declaring this on X. They are hoping that the rift will make Musk one of Trump's worst adversaries and that they will engage in a vicious war of words on social media.

In subsequent days, expect mainstream news outlets to use unnamed sources to declare a battle royale between Musk and Trump.

We will learn of 'sources' claiming that Musk ridiculed Trump among friends. 'Sources' will claim Trump is furious with the President Musk hoax and told allies he will 'kick Musk the f---k out of Mar-a-Lago and banish his a—forever.' In the coming weeks, months, and years both Musk and Trump have to be careful.

Musk must understand that Trump is the founder and will always be the leader of the MAGA movement. He was a great support and an ally. But it was Trump who won.

During the early 80s, rock superstar Sting's manager Miles Copeland revealed that his primary job was to keep the egos of his Police bandmates in check. He said bandmates would complain they had better ideas than Sting and he had to remind them that if Sting dropped out, the concert would be canceled. But if any bandmate quit, he would be replaced and nobody would notice.

Musk is a guitarist in the MAGA band, but Trump is the lead. Musk is a valuable bandmate, as is Lara Trump, Dan Scavino, Susie Wiles, Dana White, Vivek Ramaswamy, etc.

While exercising his opinions Musk must be clear that he reports to Trump in DOGE. Musk must not be seen to defy Trump in any way. Musk is accustomed to being the boss and doing as he pleases, and he will have to exercise restraint given this new role.

To be clear, Musk hasn't shown any disloyalty or defiance toward President Trump. There is also no indication that Musk is behind this hoax. Musk even praised Trump in a recent tweet.

Trump too must exercise caution while reacting to this hoax. During future pressers, he will likely be bombarded with questions about 'President Musk.' It would be a good idea to ridicule this premise without an answer while expressing support for Musk.

Trump, Musk, and the rest must remember that they thoroughly vanquished the Democrats last month.

The Democrats have nothing to offer but lies, petty ploys, and hoaxes.

Hopefully, everyone will remember a lesson that history frequently teaches us -- to be victorious, total unity is essential.

Image: AT via Magic Studio