December 19, 2024

Just how bad is that spending bill? Elon brings the receipts

By Monica Showalter

So what's in that monster spending bill of nearly 1,500 pages that Congress is deliberating?

Elon Musk, who runs President Trump's Department of Government Efficiency, is actually reading that bill, he says, through the use of his GROK artificial intelligence program, however that's done, and laying out the doozies he's finding in that omnibus bill to his millions-strong followers on X:

 

Musk's partner, Vivek Ramaswamy, was in on the action, too:

Mitt Romney, of course, is tut-tutting Trump:

Democrats are howling that Musk has become president, not understanding the concept of 'doing your job' as Trump had asked of Musk.

According to Fox News:

House Democrats fumed Thursday over the spending bill drama and what they characterized as the outsize influence of Elon Musk and others in President-elect Donald Trump’s orbit, after a bipartisan plan brokered by House Speaker Mike Johnson collapsed just hours earlier. Speaking to reporters outside a leadership meeting on Thursday, House Democrats expressed disappointment in Republicans for walking away from the negotiated argument, and many accused them of appearing to take clues from Elon Musk. Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., labeled the billionaire X owner "President Musk" while speaking to reporters Thursday.

Axelrod, too:

And this guy, too, whoever he is:

But Musk's tweetfest did indeed have an impact:

With Musk showing how to expose government waste before it happens and finally putting a stop to GOP get-along-to-go-along roundheeling, real change may be coming.

This sounds like the start of a beautiful relationship.

Image: Twitter video screen shot from AI-created meme

