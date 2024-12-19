Just how bad is that spending bill? Elon brings the receipts

So what's in that monster spending bill of nearly 1,500 pages that Congress is deliberating?

Elon Musk, who runs President Trump's Department of Government Efficiency, is actually reading that bill, he says, through the use of his GROK artificial intelligence program, however that's done, and laying out the doozies he's finding in that omnibus bill to his millions-strong followers on X:

This is the H.R. Further Continuing Appropriations Act, 2025. Let me simplify why Elon Musk and people are pounding the table to not get this bill passed. There are a lot of hidden agendas here!



1/ Funding for alleged censorship operations: the bill supports government agencies… pic.twitter.com/nS9FmvC09M — Teslaconomics (@Teslaconomics) December 18, 2024

The more I learn, the more obvious it becomes that this spending bill is a crime.



It even includes funding for the worst illegal censorship operation in the entire government (GEC)!! https://t.co/P8a3m0OpJR — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2024

The omnibus bill being pushed now seems to support DEI through clever language like this section promoting a "diverse workforce."



Usually that’s code for "let’s spend $$$$$ on far left DEI policies."



Why would any Rep support this?



They can’t even read it in time for the vote! pic.twitter.com/G0EL3YNWWY — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) December 18, 2024

This should not be funded by your tax dollars! https://t.co/8H6zBjptPE — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2024

This is insane! This is NOT democracy!



How can your elected representatives be asked to pass a spending bill where they had no input and not even enough time to read it!!?? https://t.co/rrjekkZEUP — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2024

Please call your elected representatives right now to stop this madness! https://t.co/iRUiayqfBh — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2024

Musk's partner, Vivek Ramaswamy, was in on the action, too:

I wanted to read the full 1,500+ page bill & speak with key leaders before forming an opinion. Having done that, here's my view: it's full of excessive spending, special interest giveaways & pork barrel politics. If Congress wants to get serious about government efficiency, they… — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) December 18, 2024

Mitt Romney, of course, is tut-tutting Trump:

What does President Trump want Republicans to do: vote for the CR or shut down government? Absent direction, confusion reigns. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) December 18, 2024

Democrats are howling that Musk has become president, not understanding the concept of 'doing your job' as Trump had asked of Musk.

According to Fox News:

House Democrats fumed Thursday over the spending bill drama and what they characterized as the outsize influence of Elon Musk and others in President-elect Donald Trump’s orbit, after a bipartisan plan brokered by House Speaker Mike Johnson collapsed just hours earlier. Speaking to reporters outside a leadership meeting on Thursday, House Democrats expressed disappointment in Republicans for walking away from the negotiated argument, and many accused them of appearing to take clues from Elon Musk. Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., labeled the billionaire X owner "President Musk" while speaking to reporters Thursday.

Axelrod, too:

So will President-elect Musk join the budget negotiations now? — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) December 18, 2024

And this guy, too, whoever he is:

And just like that, Republican Unelected Co-President Elon Musk has killed the bill to keep the government from shutting down on Friday. All he had to do was make a few social media posts.



Trump said he’d empower working people, all he’s done is empower the ultra wealthy. pic.twitter.com/dx96y6VLVw — Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@MaxwellFrostFL) December 18, 2024

But Musk's tweetfest did indeed have an impact:

The voice of the people was heard.



This was a good day for America. https://t.co/r8K4AcbDYf — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2024

With Musk showing how to expose government waste before it happens and finally putting a stop to GOP get-along-to-go-along roundheeling, real change may be coming.

This sounds like the start of a beautiful relationship.

.@elonmusk getting the trash CR bill killed in real time on 𝕏pic.twitter.com/ori3IAL1rW — drefanzor memes (@drefanzor) December 18, 2024

