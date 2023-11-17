Terror Attacks on American Soil Are Imminent

In a recent article I pointed out that the conflict in Israel is very important, but it’s a distraction from another major goal: an attack against the United States that would make 9/11 pale in comparison. Remember, Israel is the “Little Satan” but the U.S. is the “Great Satan.”

Jean DuBois makes a similar point.

Though the world now rightly focuses on Israel, the world’s sole Jewish state is largely irrelevant as regards the real threat to world peace: militant Islam. If you really want to address root causes, then look no further. Israel and the Jews are but a convenient distraction, a red herring, just the canary in the coal mine. Sadly, but tellingly, and putting Israel aside, the vast majority of armed conflicts on our globe involve militant Islam on at least one side of the conflict.

Israel’s campaign against Hamas is going better than expected (and here), which may force the Islamists to advance their timeline. The terrorists’ commanders flee the battlefield while their top leaders live like kings in Qatar. Previously I noted this:

One common thread among all terrorists is that they are cowards. They are quite brave when beating and killing defenseless women and children, but they run screaming when confronted by a real military. I’ll bet those busloads of women and children trying to exit Gaza are filled with former terrorists sporting ladies’ dresses and full makeup.

Reports that claim Hamas uses their own civilians as human shields and places military installations in schools, mosques, and hospitals have been confirmed consistently. As cowards, these terrorists are quite willing to kill great numbers of innocent civilians through any means possible, in Israel—or the United States.

They have consistently stated their intentions… On Thursday, October 12th, former Hamas leader Khaled Meshaal called for a day of jihad on Friday the 13th, although no serious incidents were reported.

Yet, Israel has already helped thwart a Hezbollah attack in Brazil:

The Brazilian Federal Police, working in cooperation with Israeli intelligence agencies, says it has disrupted a suspected domestic terror plot against Israeli and Jewish targets believed to be in its initial stages. Federal investigators said Tuesday that they had uncovered a scheme allegedly involving the recruitment of Brazilian citizens by the Lebanese terror group Hezbollah, an Iranian proxy, to orchestrate attacks against members of the 120,000-strong Brazilian Jewish community. The intended targets reportedly included synagogues. In Israel, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement Wednesday that the Mossad and other Israeli and international security and law enforcement agencies had worked with Brazilian authorities to foil an attack in Brazil that was planned by Hezbollah and directed and financed by Iran. The PMO said that the ‘extensive network’ was also operating ‘in additional countries.’ ‘Given the backdrop of the war in Gaza against the Hamas terrorist organization, Hezbollah and the Iranian regime are continuing to operate around the world in order to attack Israeli, Jewish and Western targets,’ the statement said….

Andrea Widburg warned:

Israel is just the canary in the coal mine. It’s the Islamists’ first target, but it’s not their only target or even their primary target… For Muslims, the first order of business is to destroy the West... The Wars in Afghanistan and Iraq didn’t trigger 9/11. The order was reversed: First came 9/11. That was a jihad, too.

It’s horrifying to consider, but the consistent actions of the Biden/Obama administration to systematically weaken our country’s military, economy, and energy supply may even point to a concern that our current leadership is more interested in Iran and their efforts to destroy the West than protecting our own country. Why would anyone support a regime that has repeatedly stated their intentions to develop nuclear weapons and the missiles to carry them all the way to the United States?

John D. O’Connor sums up Biden’s pro-Islam actions clearly...

Perhaps more than any leader on the planet except Iran’s Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Biden’s actions were a causative factor in bringing on the recent devastating invasion of American ally Israel. And more than anyone else, Biden presently is both weakening Israel strategically, and strengthening Hamas militarily, as Israel desperately seeks to assure its safety. This criticism of Biden, at first blush, may seem overstated. But sustained attention reveals its modesty. In fact, the history of Biden’s actions show that they are strongly pro-Iran, and therefore pro-Hamas, terrorists sponsored and directed by Iran.

As the damning evidence grows for impeachment of Biden, a devastating attack on the U.S. could be the very thing that would keep the insanely power-hungry Democrats in charge. I wouldn’t put it past them to allow such a horror in their own country. Remember, those aligned against America are totally fine with the deaths caused by creating and spreading genetically-engineered diseases, and forcing ordinary Americans (and our military personnel) to take a “vaccine” that kills. They have disregarded our Constitution and laws by weaponizing our judicial system against peaceful protesters on January 6th and Trump’s efforts to run for election in 2024.

We must loudly demand that our elected officials direct our intelligence and law enforcement to seal the border, track down and detain military-aged infiltrators, and put all important installations and infrastructure on high-alert immediately. Anything short of this will be seen as a gross dereliction of duty should something horrible occur. But above all, we must take responsibility for our own safety, and that of our families.

Do I sound like Chicken Little, “the sky is falling?” Or is the sky truly ready to fall?

