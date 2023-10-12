Hamas makes it clear that Israel isn’t the only target; it’s just the first target

Las Vegas has a great slogan: “What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas.” Israel could have an opposite variation on this slogan: “What happens in Israel doesn’t stay in Israel.” After all, Israel is just the canary in the coal mine. It’s the Islamists’ first target, but it’s not their only target or even their primary target. It’s simply on the front lines and a useful way to determine whether the rest of the world has the spine to face the Islamic challenge.

Today’s “Evidence A” for this truism is the call from Hamas for Friday the 13th to be a Day of Jihad. The call, ostensibly, demands this Jihad across the Muslim world but let’s not be naïve. According to Islam, the whole world is now or will be the Muslim world. We draw bright lines; the Islamists do not.

Most people first became aware of this demand for jihad from the Daily Mail, which reported that Khaled Meshaal, a former Hamas leader, issued the call:

A former Hamas chief has called for protests to take place across the Muslim world on Friday in support of the Palestinians, and for the peoples of neighboring countries to join the fight against Israel. ‘[We must] head to the squares and streets of the Arab and Islamic world on Friday,’ said Khaled Meshaal, who currently heads Hamas’s diaspora office. Meshaal, who is based in Qatar, said the governments and peoples of Jordan, Syria, Lebanon and Egypt have a bigger duty to support the Palestinians. ‘Tribes of Jordan, sons of Jordan, brothers and sisters of Jordan... This is a moment of truth and the borders are close to you, you all know your responsibility,’ Meshaal said in a recorded statement. ‘To all scholars who teach jihad... to all who teach and learn, this is a moment for the application (of theories).’

But Meshaal isn’t just a has-been Hamas leader trying to find relevance. In fact, he echoed verbatim Hamas’s official statement about a general mobilization for Muslims to rise up around the world. I encourage you to read the whole darn thing. For now, here are just a few key statements:

“Declaration of General Mobilization “Next Friday: ‘Al-Aqsa Flood Friday’ in support of Jerusalem, Al-Aqsa, and the jihad-waging Gaza. “Palestine and its steadfast people, standing their ground, call upon you from the heart of the Al-Aqsa Flood battle. Answer the call, muster all your energies, and mobilize in numbers, both light and heavy, to support Jerusalem, Al-Aqsa, and the jihad waging Gaza. [snip] “First: We declare next Friday, ‘The Friday of the Al-Aqsa Flood,’ as a day of general mobilization in our Arab and Islamic world and among the free people of the world. It is a day to rally support, offer aid, and participate actively. It is a day to expose the crimes of the occupation, isolate it, and foil all its aggressive schemes. It is a day to demonstrate our love for Palestine, Jerusalem, and Al-Aqsa. It is a day for sacrifice, heroism, and dedication, and to earn the honor of defending the first Qibla of Muslims, the third holiest mosque, and the ascension of the trusted Messenger. “Second: We call upon our rebellious youth throughout the West Bank, in its cities, villages, and uprising camps, in the streets and neighborhoods of Jerusalem, and at the squares of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, to rise up, join massive demonstrations, and shake the ground beneath the feet of the Zionist invaders and their settler gangs. Engage with their soldiers and cowardly army in every place, affirming the unity of destiny and the path towards Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa, liberating them from the defilement of the Zionist occupation. [snip] “Islamic Resistance Movement – Hamas"

If anyone doubts that this is a call to global jihad, remember a few things:

In the Muslim world, Israel is “the Little Satan,” and America is “the Great Satan.” Iran doesn’t just say “Death to Israel.” It also says, “Death to America.” The fact that Iran is Shia and other parts of the Muslim world is Sunni is irrelevant. For Muslims, the first order of business is to destroy the West. Later, the victorious Muslims will engage in the necessary internecine wars for total domination.

The Wars in Afghanistan and Iraq didn’t trigger 9/11. The order was reversed: First came 9/11. That was a jihad, too.

Islam has been at war against the world for almost two thousand years:

After the Muslims conquered the Middle East and North Africa, they turned their attention to India and Europe to the East of Byzantium (i.e., Istanbul and the Ottoman Empire). They engaged in constant incursions against Europe. We think of Vlad Dracula as a man so cruel he inspired the ultimate vampire legend but his cruelty had a context, which was pushing back against the equally cruel Muslims invading his realm. His was a defensive war, not an offensive war. Muslim pressure against the West stopped (temporarily) only at the Gates of Vienna in 1683.

In the modern era, Muslims realized the West’s weakness was hospitality. For decades now, Muslims have been pouring into Europe and America, whether because

they’re invited (as was the case when Germany needed Turkish labor or because of English guilt over colonialism),

they come as refugees (as happened in 2015) in Europe,

they immigrated via the normal immigration process (as happened for generations in America) or

they crossed borders via illegal immigration (as is the case with America’s southern border).

Many of these Muslim immigrants to the West have assimilated and are wonderful citizens and good people. However, as the protests against Israel that have unfolded in America and Europe show, many are not. When those who have not assimilated hear the call to jihad, they will answer.

Be vigilant on October 13. While nobody may have expected the Spanish Inquisition, everyone should expect the global jihad. Muslims have never been shy about stating their goals and then acting on them in the most violent ways imaginable. The West is decidedly imperfect but, when I look at the Muslim world, whether as a Jew or a woman, I infinitely prefer what the West has to offer.

Image: Battle of Vienna 1683 by Gonzales Franciscus Casteels. Public domain.