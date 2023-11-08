Hamas leaders are billionaires, rolling in the dough

Can someone explain to the rest of us why the leaders of Hamas, the world's evilest terrorist organization which has just murdered 1,400 innocent people, are actual billionaires living their best lives in Qatar?

According to the New York Post:

While their people languish in poverty and are treated as human shields, the leaders of Hamas live billionaire lifestyles. The terror group’s three top leaders alone are worth a staggering $11 billion between them and enjoy a life of luxury in the sanctuary of the emirate of Qatar. The emirate has long welcomed the leaders of the terror group and installed them in its luxury hotels and villas at the same time as hosting a vast American military presence.

They need to be like Osama bin Laden in the wake of the 9/11 terror attacks, wearing rags and hiding in some stinking cave, staring at their stashes of child porn, not living large in Vegas-like Qatar.

Hamas runs an office in Qatar’s capital, Doha, and leaders Ismail Haniyeh, Moussa Abu Marzuk and Khaled Mashal live a luxurious lifestyle. They have been seen at its diplomatic club, photographed on private jets and traveled widely. The leadership would have been there for the 2022 soccer World Cup.

Instead, Hamas is loaded with characters like this guy, Hamas leader Khalid Mishal, who's worth more than $2 billion, living in the lap of luxury, and getting glamour shots in Vanity Fair and this magazine cover satire.

Why the heck is that going on? The 1,400 torture-murders they planned and executed in Israel, and the 200 hostages they are holding now in their filthy tunnels under Gaza City pretty well puts them in the same category as Mexico's evil cartels. Burning babies and beheading 10-year-olds is what they do, not what normal people do. They are the vilest of criminals and need to be completely rubbed out.

Yet nobody in Qatar seems to be upset by this evil ensconced at the heart of their regime, nobody wants them out, they and their billions seem to be as protected as ever.

It's the kind of thing that makes Qatar a state sponsor of terror, but we don't see any action from the Biden administration to make that declaration. The U.S. and all civilized nations need to come down hard on these maggots, lay down the law for Qatar, pull U.S. troops from that state, and above all, get hold of Hamas's ill-gotten gains to pay for reparations to Israel. They aren't entitled to that money now no matter how they got hold of it.

How'd Hamas get that money, anyway? We know they don't produce anything. We know that people in Gaza, which they rule over the way Mexico's cartels rule over some parts of Mexico, are dirt poor. The only possibilities seem to be foreign aid, whether from the U.S., Iran, hostile states such as China, or various Arab princelings, or perhaps drug dealing and human smuggling, the way Mexico's cartels do it. The U.S. needs to start defunding these thugs now.

Fortunately, one baby step has been taken by a GOP representative in Congress, according to the Post:

Now Republican Tennessee Congressman Andy Ogles is co-sponsoring a bill that would strip Qatar of its status as a key US ally, The Post has learned, unless it kicks out the Hamas leadership.

A lot more needs to be done to put these animals down. They are obviously in some kind of gang or cartel dynamic as a quasi state actor, same as the cartels, and fueled by their ill-gotten gains. The U.S. knows how to issue sanctions and seize assets of bad state actors and make them scream. We don't see too much of that going on as Joe Biden calls for a ceasefire or pause in order to allow Hamas to regroup.

It's an outrageously weak response, given the resources of the U.S. government. There shouldn't be any billionaires right now among the Hamas elite. They need to be running and hiding. Instead, they are rolling in the dough as their minions conduct anti-Semitic attacks and organize demonstrations.

These people are bin Laden, ISIS, and the cartels rolled into one. It's time to take out the trash.

Image: Trango, own work // CC BY-SA 3.0