Pro-Abortion Pelosi's Convenient Catholicism

If House speaker Nancy Pelosi is a "practicing Catholic," then Sen. Elizabeth Warren is an American Indian. If she is a practicing Catholic, then one hopes that one day, she gets it right. You cannot be in fundamental disagreement with a fundamental doctrine of the Catholic Church and then wrap yourself in its vestments to proclaim you don't hate anybody.

Funny: Cafeteria Catholic Pelosi doesn't invoke her Christian conscience when she supports her caucus's abortion-until-birth infanticide policy, the ultimate separation of mother from child. There is no worse brutality than what an unborn child feels at the hands of a surgeon's tools. It is a fact that forceps kill more children than guns. A detention center on the border or the deportation of those who have had their due process and have a deportation order lawfully issued by a judge doesn't even come close.

Pelosi did not respect faith-based communities and other organizations, such as her Catholic Church, when it came to Obamacare's attempt to force them and the institutions they administer to provide insurance that pays for abortions and contraceptives. When it comes to Catholics and pro-life people acting on their religious conscience, she fights them quicker than you can say "Hobby Lobby." As LifeSiteNews reported during a recent abortion funding battle:

Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi blasted Catholics for fighting for the right not to perform or fund abortions, describing their abhorrence for supporting abortions as "this conscience thing," in remarks to the Washington Post. Last month, during a debate in the House over a bill to stop abortion funding in the health care bill and to strengthen conscience rights on abortion, Pelosi had described the bill as "savage," claiming that it would allow doctors to let women "die on the floor" because they could refuse to perform an abortion. In her remarks to the Post, Pelosi, who says she is Catholic, defended her statements against the Protect Life Act. While some "may not like the language,'' she said, "the truth is what I said." "They would" let women die on the floor, she said. "They would! Again, whatever their intention is, this is the effect.'' "I'm a devout Catholic and I honor my faith and love it ... but they have this conscience thing [about abortion]," added Pelosi.

Apparently, this "conscience thing" may be invoked in the name of open borders, sanctuary cities and states coddling murderers of American citizens, and enforcing lawful deportation orders, but not when you are someone who believes life begins at conception and ends at natural death and not at the end of an abortionist's forceps.

Heaven, as some have suggested, is a place with high walls and extreme vetting. And, we are told, once you have been judged, you are cast out — uh, deported. There is a big gate, which could be called a "port of entry," but you do not get to climb over it or sneak around it.

Yes, Nancy Pelosi has children, but according to her, she had the right to snuff out every one of their lives right up to the moment of birth, perhaps even after, as the Democrat governor of Virginia said he is fine with. You cannot serve the Catholic Church and Planned Parenthood:

Speaker Pelosi's attempt at claiming the moral high ground here is the peak of hypocrisy from a career politician. Our individual faith and beliefs are our own forces to reckon with, but Speaker Pelosi is far from a shining example of a strict follower of the church's teachings, especially given her spineless rhetoric on abortion as the issue moves to the center of the ideological divide. As her party moves further to the left each day, especially on the issue of abortion, Speaker Pelosi has simultaneously remained silent while still claiming to be a moderate and a faithful Catholic. The mainstream Democratic Party, fueled by young progressives and far-left interest groups, has embraced unlimited, late-term abortion with open arms. The Speaker refuses to condemn the abhorrent abortion laws implemented in New York and Virginia [Virginia's proposed radical abortion law was not in fact implemented —ed.], which both go even further than third trimester abortions. She also turns a blind eye to the harmful rhetoric pushed by groups such as Planned Parenthood and NARAL, both of which provide substantial monetary donations to the Democratic Party, as they encourage American women to "shout their abortions."

After her announcement that a vote on President Trump's impeachment will proceed, Pelosi melted down, saying, "I don't hate anybody" when asked by Sinclair Broadcast Group reporter James Rosen if she hates President Trump:

"That has nothing to do with it. I think the president is a coward when it comes to helping our kids who are afraid of gun violence," she continued. "I think he is cruel when he doesn't deal with helping our DREAMers, of which we're very proud. I think he is in denial about the climate crisis. However, that is about the election." "This is about the Constitution of the United States and the facts that lead to the president's violation of his oath of office and as a Catholic I resent your using the word 'hate' in the sentence that addresses me. I don't hate anyone. I was raised in a way that is a heart full of love and always pray for the president. And I still pray for the president. I pray for the president all the time. So don't mess with me when it comes to words like that," she said.

Pelosi doesn't hate Trump, which is why she continues to bear false witness against him, participating in a kangaroo court proceeding based on hearsay and presumption. Why is it that you care about children killed by a gun and not for an unborn child killed by forceps or a suction machine or a shot of poison to the heart? Why do you care about children said to be seeking a better life in America when you want to deny American children the right to life, that unalienable right the Founders you so dearly love wrote about in the Declaration of Independence? The unborn have dreams, too, before they are ripped from their mother's wombs.

Ironically, Pelosi is planning her impeachment vote virtually on Christmas Eve, when Christians celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ — the baby King Herod, who had his own version of Planned Parenthood, hoped to exterminate. Perhaps practicing Catholic Pelosi can explain why she has so often been rebuked by her own church:

Pelosi has been repeatedly rebuked by bishops, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) and Catholic groups like the Catholic League for her pro-abortion stance. She has returned fire, calling bishops "lobbyists" — because they opposed an Obamacare mandate that violates Catholic teaching — and she has taken on nuns (The Little Sisters of the Poor) who sued to protect their religious freedom[.]

A few years ago, when asked about legislation limiting abortions after 20 weeks, Pelosi refused to say when she thinks human life begins and is worthy of both legal and moral protection. She was roundly rebuked by the bishop of her diocese:

In an interview with CNS News, Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone of San Francisco responded to Pelosi and rebuked her: "It is a scientific fact that human life begins at conception," the archbishop said in a written statement to CNSNews.com. "This has been established in medical science for over 100 years. Catholic moral teaching acknowledges this scientific fact, and has always affirmed the grave moral evil of taking an innocent human life. "This has been the consistent teaching of the Church from the very beginning, a teaching already discernible in the natural moral law, and so a teaching from which no Catholic can dissent in good conscience," he said.

Ah, there's that conscience thing Pelosi finds annoying. Pelosi is so out of step with Catholic teaching and doctrine that it would be proper to deny her the Sacrament of Holy Communion, as was done recently to Joe Biden. As the Christian Post reported:

[Fr. Robert] Morey confirmed with SC Now that Biden was denied the sacrament because of his advocacy for abortion rights [sic]. ... "Sadly, this past Sunday, I had to refuse Holy Communion to former Vice President Joe Biden," Morey told the publication Monday. "Holy Communion signifies we are one with God, each other and the Church. Our actions should reflect that. Any public figure who advocates for abortion places himself or herself outside of Church teaching." The rebuke from Morey comes after Biden publicly objected last Wednesday to a proposal to outlaw abortions in South Carolina after about six weeks of pregnancy, including in cases of rape or incest[.] ... He also noted that even though he personally opposes abortion, "I don't think I have the right to impose my view — on something I accept as a matter of faith — on the rest of society."

You cannot be only "personally opposed" to a moral evil as defined by Catholic Church doctrine. Biden can't, and Pelosi can't. Faith without works is dead, and Catholics like Pelosi are obligated to render unto Caesar the things that are Caesar's and unto God the things that are God's. Pelosi cannot serve both her God and Mammon.

Nor can she use her Catholic faith as a political weapon when it is convenient to d so.

Daniel John Sobieski is a former editorial writer for Investor's Business Daily and freelance writer whose pieces have appeared in Human Events, Reason Magazine, and the Chicago Sun-Times among other publications.

