Render unto Caesar, Speaker Pelosi

Yet here is Speaker Pelosi daring to ask the faith and evangelical communities to put pressure on President Trump to do the Christian thing and call off the enforcement of the laws and court rulings of the United States of the United States. As the Daily Mail reported after the initial announcement of the raids, delayed by two weeks:

Funny, but cafeteria Catholic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi doesn’t invoke her Christian conscience when she supports her caucus’s abortion-until-birth infanticide policy, the ultimate separation of mother from child. There is no worse brutality than what an unborn child feels at the hands of a surgeon’s scalpel. A detention center on the border or the deportation of those who have had their due process and have a deportation order lawfully issued by a judge doesn’t even come close.

‘It is my hope that before Sunday, leaders of the faith-based community and other organizations that respect the dignity and worth of people will call upon the President to stop this brutal action which will tear families apart and inject terror into our communities,’ the California Democrat said in a statement on Saturday.

Pelosi did not respect faith-based communities and other organizations, such as her Catholic Church, when it came to Obamacare’s attempt to force them and the institutions they administer to provide insurance that pays for abortion and contraceptive services and products. When it comes to Catholics and pro-life people acting on their religious conscience she fights them quicker than you can say “Hobby Lobby.” As LifeSiteNews reported during a recent abortion-funding battle:

Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi blasted Catholics for fighting for the right not to perform or fund abortions, describing their abhorrence for supporting abortions as “this conscience thing,” in remarks to the Washington Post. Last month, during a debate in the House over a bill to stop abortion funding in the health care bill and to strengthen conscience rights on abortion, Pelosi had described the bill as “savage,” claiming that it would allow doctors to let women “die on the floor” because they could refuse to perform an abortion. In her remarks to the Post, Pelosi, who says she is Catholic, defended her statements against the Protect Life Act. While some “may not like the language,’’ she said, “the truth is what I said.” “They would” let women die on the floor, she said. “They would! Again, whatever their intention is, this is the effect.’’ “I’m a devout Catholic and I honor my faith and love it ... but they have this conscience thing [about abortion],” added Pelosi.

Apparently this “conscience thing” may be invoked in the name of open borders, sanctuary cities and states coddling murderers of American citizens, and enforcing lawful deportation orders, but not when you are someone who believes life begins at conception and ends at natural death and not at the point of an abortionist’s scalpel.

Heaven, as some have suggested, is a place with high walls and extreme vetting. And, we are told, once you have been judged, you are cast out, uh, deported. There is a big gate, which could be called a “port of entry”, but you do not get to climb over it or sneak around it.

As evangelical leader Pastor Robert Jeffress, pastor of First Baptist Dallas, and an evangelical adviser to President Trump notes, the Bible does not seem to indicate God is for open borders:

First, God himself established the very idea of nations and borders. Acts 17:26 declares, "He has made from one blood every nation of men to live on the entire face of the earth, having appointed fixed times and the boundaries of their habitation." Whatever else this verse means, it's clear that God is not an advocate of open borders, as Pope Francis and other religious leaders assume….

It is worth noting that a wall surrounds the Vatican and I dare you to try sneaking in past the Swiss Guards. As HuffPost notes, Jeffress points out that God isn’t necessarily against building walls either:

Robert Jeffress, pastor of First Baptist Dallas Church in Texas and a longtime Trump supporter, appeared on “Fox & Friends” Sunday to push back on the argument from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and other Democrats that the wall is “immoral.” … Jeffress claimed that God instructed Nehemiah, a 5th-century B.C. Jewish leader, to build a wall around Jerusalem to keep its citizens safe. Jeffress also claimed that heaven itself will be surrounded by a wall ― an apparent reference to a passage from Revelation, a book in the New Testament filled with apocalyptic visions. Revelation 21 claims there will be a “great and high wall” surrounding a “New Jerusalem” at the end of the world.

Yes, we are to love our neighbor and give him our cloak if he asks for it, but compassion is an individual virtue not a governmental obligation. Compassion is what ICE and Border Patrol exhibits on a daily basis at risk of their very lives. Former acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Thomas Homan tried to make that clear to a tone-deaf Congress:

“As a 34-year veteran of law enforcement, it is shocking, shocking to see constant attacks against those that leave the safety and security of their homes every day, put on a Kevlar vest and put a gun on their hip and risk their own safety to defend this nation,” he said, at times appearing to get choked up as he defended his former colleagues…. He pointed to the more than 4,000 lives saved by Border Patrol agents last year, and said that it was “disheartening” that no one had mentioned that at the lengthy hearing…. “No one talks about how these men and women bring toys from their homes and their own children to these facilities so the migrant children will have something to play with,” he said. “No one talks about the sickness of these migrants and how these agents take that sickness home to their own families because of that exposure.”

Pelosi dares to challenge our Christian conscience when not building the wall, not enforcing our immigration laws, not fixing the asylum laws, and generally encouraging mass migration through open borders as she has is what created this crisis.

Pelosi has said that a border wall would be “immoral, ineffective, and expensive” when it has been documented when it has been demonstrated that none of that is true. The fact is that walls are so effective they have been built in scores of countries around the world and in the U.S. places like San Diego and Yuma have demonstrated their effectiveness as Pelosi and Schumer worry more about Syria’s borders than our own:

According to Quebec University expert Elisabeth Vallet, there are 65 completed or under construction border walls in the world today. One-third of the world’s nations have border walls or barriers with their neighbors. Pelosi believes this is immoral. Tell that to Israel, Hungary, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, India, Pakistan, Spain, Greece, Cyprus, Ireland, etc. And Nancy Pelosi has a wall around the backyard at her home in San Francisco.

The true Christians in thus scenario are ICE and Border Patrol agents. Render unto Caeasar, Nancy.

Photo credit: Gage Skidmore

Daniel John Sobieski is a free lance writer whose pieces have appeared in Investor’s Business Daily, Human Events, Reason Magazine and the Chicago Sun-Times among other publications.