Joe Biden Denied Communion

In an age of “cafeteria Catholics” who pick and choose which church doctrines they will adhere to and which they will ignore, an age where we have a Pope Francis, who would have us pray for the oceans and invites Amazonian “priests” and their fertility gods into the Vatican, it was refreshing to see a Catholic priest speak truth to power and tell a craven Catholic politician that abortion-on-demand is a moral evil opposed by the Catholic Church and to approve of it means you are unworthy of receiving the Sacrament of Holy Communion. You cannot be personally opposed to a moral evil such as abortion any more than you can be personally opposed to slavery.

Biden, while campaigning in South Carolina, presented himself for Holy Communion and was refused communion at the 9 a.m. mass at Saint Anthony's Catholic Church, where Father Robert E. Morey serves as pastor. As the Christian Post reported:

Morey confirmed with SC Now that Biden was denied the sacrament because of his advocacy for abortion rights… “Sadly, this past Sunday, I had to refuse Holy Communion to former Vice President Joe Biden,” Morey told the publication Monday. “Holy Communion signifies we are one with God, each other and the Church. Our actions should reflect that. Any public figure who advocates for abortion places himself or herself outside of Church teaching.” The rebuke from Morey comes after Biden publicly objected last Wednesday to a proposal to outlaw abortions in South Carolina after about six weeks of pregnancy, including in cases of rape or incest… He also noted that even though he personally opposes abortion, "I don't think I have the right to impose my view -- on something I accept as a matter of faith -- on the rest of society."

But Joe, as a Catholic, you are obligated to practice your faith, and spread your faith, to make apostles of all nations.

Your faith is not just a one hour on a Sunday thing. You are commanded by your Catholic Church and its founder, Jesus Christ, to place the light you have been blessed with high on the nightstand and not hide it under a bushel. Can a politician kiss babies if he believes their birth is a choice like which shoes to wear?

Biden’s target in 2020 is President Donald J. Trump, who has publicly professed that he believes that every human life is a gift from God. Elizabeth Warren, who supports abortion to the moment of birth, denies the humanity of the unborn and their right to life. Does Biden remember the Biblical passage where Mary, pregnant with the fetus Christians call Jesus, greeted Elizabeth, and the baby, yes, baby that was to become John the Baptist, leapt in her mother’s womb? Does he remember the passage where God reminds us that even before he formed us in the womb, He knew us?

Biden’s faith is very selective. The faith of our Founding Fathers was absolute when they noted in the Declaration of Independence that our unalienable rights, came from our Creator and that foremost among those rights, before liberty and the pursuit of happiness, was life.

Joe Biden has the moral spine and religious convictions of a jellyfish. How else to explain the “triple-Axelrod” awarded by veteran operative David Axelrod to this serial groper, who would only have a grasp on reality if it were female, for blindly agreeing to a rope-line question about past support for the Hyde Amendment blocking federal funding of abortion? Axelrod discussed Biden’s remarks with Alisyn Camerota on CNN:”

Former Obama campaign manager David Axelrod weighed in on Joe Biden's position reversal on the Hyde Amendment, which bars federal funding for most abortions, saying it is a "flip flop flip" which highlights some of the larger problems with his candidacy: DAVID AXELROD: I think that this was a parable about Biden that goes to question marks about his candidacy… the virtue of having a long record and comforting people and being a figure of stability has the flip side that you have to defend positions that you've had over the course of 45 years in politics, some of which may have been acceptable in the day and not acceptable now. We see that on this issue of the Hyde Amendment… a voter challenged him on the question of Hyde, video was rolling, and he said he would reverse this policy… Then the next day when it came to light the campaign put out a statement and said, no, he still believes in the Hyde amendment. Then there was a furor and last night he flipped again. So that was a flip, flop, flip, which is never a good thing in politics and it raises questions about his own performance and his own steadiness and his campaign's performance. So this was not a good… this was not a reassuring episode for the Biden campaign. ALISYN CAMEROTA, CNN: A flip-flop flip, also known as a triple Axelrod.

The third flip, a gaffe of Chernobyl proportions, doomed his candidacy. It blew his street credits with independents as a “moderate” who could beat Trump. And it does not impress those who believe infanticide is a human right. Joe Biden is a political shape-shifter with a spine of gelatin whose triple-Axelrod was performed to pass muster with the new Democratic dogma to get him past the Lilliputian-elimination primaries to become the Democratic nominee.

The Democratic Party of Joe Biden has moved from “the right to choose” to the obligation to kill up to the moment of birth, sometimes even afterward. Dr. Kermit Gosnell, the baby butcher of Philadelphia, is suddenly the patron saint of the full-blown abortion party. Joe Biden didn’t want to suffer the plight of pro-life Illinois Dem. Cong. Dan Lipinski, fighting attempts by the national Democrats to purge him.

Those who believe life begins at conception and ends at natural death are not welcome in the Democratic Party. Such intolerance, particularly on abortion, was a prime factor in Trump’s win. Trump took Hillary Clinton apart when in the final presidential debate she defended the right to end unborn lives in the womb using the barbaric procedure known as partial-birth abortion, which involves the physical dismemberment of nearly born infants. As the Washington Times noted, Donald Trump objected to doing to the preborn what you are not allowed to do to dogs and cats:

Hillary Clinton defended the practice of partial-birth abortion in the final presidential debate on Wednesday… Asked to defend her vote in the Senate against the Partial-Birth Abortion Ban Act of 2003, which was ultimately enacted, Mrs. Clinton said she was not convinced the legislation did enough to protect the “life and health of the mother.”… “Well, I think it’s terrible,” Mr. Trump said. “If you go with what Hillary is saying, in the ninth month [of pregnancy], you can take the baby and rip the baby out of the womb of the mother just prior to the birth of the baby.”

Yet such barbarism is now a plank in the Democrat platform. Biden’s explanation for supporting such barbarism is nonsensical:

"If I believe health care is a right, as I do, I can no longer support an amendment that makes that right dependent on someone's ZIP code," he said. "I can't justify leaving millions of women without the access to care they need, and the ability to exercise their constitutionally protected right."

Abortion is not health care. As the recent birth and survival of an eight-ounce baby, dubbed “Saybie” by attending nurses, shows, it is never necessary to kill the baby to save the mother.

Never. Although one of Joe Biden’s key advisers in his flip-flop-flip, actress Alyssa Milano, might disagree:

Actress Alyssa Milano, an outspoken women's rights advocate and friend of Joe Biden, reportedly urged the former vice president to reverse his stance on the Hyde Amendment after he reaffirmed his decades-long support for the ban on federal funding for abortions. The Atlantic reported Friday that Milano spoke with campaign manager Greg Schultz over the phone on Wednesday, telling him that Biden needed to change his stance on the controversial amendment.

CNN reported that Biden heard directly from Milano encouraging him to reverse his position on the issue.

No wonder Biden’s campaign is imploding. He holds no principled positions that he can coherently defend and is reliant on former child stars for moral guidance and strategic campaign advice.

Father Morey was right to deny Biden Holy Communion. The presidency may be increasingly out of reach but going to Confession next Sunday is still an option.

Daniel John Sobieski is a former editorial writer for Investor’s Business Daily and freelance writer whose pieces have appeared in Human Events, Reason Magazine, and the Chicago Sun-Times among other publications.