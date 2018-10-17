Gosnell: The Serial Killer the Media Ignore

Whether one is pro-life or pro-choice, there ought to be agreement that a squirming infant on a table outside the mother's womb is as worthy of protection from harm as children in classrooms in a school in Connecticut.

Kermit Gosnell was a Philadelphia doctor who was charged with seven counts of first-degree murder and one count of third-degree murder for killing seven babies who survived his abortions and a woman who died after a botched painkiller injection. As Investor's Business Daily noted at the time of his trial, comparing what went on at Gosnell's clinic to the school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut:

If Dr. Gosnell had walked into a nursery and shot seven infants with an AR-15, it would be national news and the subject of presidential hand-wringing[.] ... Although charged with only seven counts of infant murder, witnesses have testified that he may have murdered more than 100 babies outside the womb in the three decades the clinic has been open. One witness says she saw Gosnell perform his "procedure" on 30 infants. According to another, Gosnell said in one instance, "This baby is big enough to walk around with me or walk me to the bus stop."

Gosnell is also the subject of a new movie being either panned or just ignored by liberal move critics because it exposes the horrors of abortion and destroys the liberal narrative of the unborn being clumps of random tissue:

A new film is telling the details of a horror so unspeakable, it shocked federal investigators. It's a story that needs to be told. Sometimes, a movie is not about entertainment. Sometimes, it's about something much more important. A film can expose grave evils, and even inspire us to fight those evils. I think "Gosnell: Trial of America's Biggest Serial Killer," is just such a film. Directed by Nick Searcy, the movie dramatizes the horrific, real-life account of Dr. Kermit Gosnell, the west Philadelphia abortionist whose clinic was described in a 2011 Grand Jury report as a "house of horrors." During a drug raid there, authorities discovered unsanitary conditions, remnants of 45 aborted fetuses in bags inside freezers, rows of jars containing fetal feet, and untrained staff administering medications, which resulted in the death of at least one patient. The 281-page report described how Gosnell and his staff regularly delivered full-term babies whom they then killed by "snipping" their spinal cords with scissors. Hundreds of infants were dispatched in this way. Despite numerous complaints to the state health department about the clinic conditions, Gosnell's filthy abortion mill went without an inspection for sixteen years.

As LifeSiteNews.com reports, Gosnell and his crimes were the subject of a media blackout. Rows of jars containing fetal feet do not lend themselves to a narrative about abortion being strictly a women's health issue:

Along the way, the story became about more than Gosnell himself. It became about the media blackout of his trial. A famous photo of the courtroom was circulated that showed rows of seats reserved for the press, empty. Apparently, the trial of an abortionist who had murdered born-alive infants wasn't a story newsrooms wanted to cover – at least until they were guilted into it.

Not this time, it seems. The irony here is that this movie about the horrors of abortion comes after the Supreme Court confirmation hearing of now-justice Brett Kavanaugh in which the prime motivator of the character assassination campaign against him, which included false charges of gang rape, is his assumed role in the repeal of Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion on demand nationwide. Judge Kavanaugh is savaged on a hypothetical. Gosnell is ignored for a documented horror.

The media were obsessed with every false charge of sexual assault as they were turning a deaf ear to a true story of barbaric obsession with killing the unborn that occurs even with abortion being legal. Liberals say they want abortion safe, legal, and rare. Gosnell's horror story indicated that it was none of the above. As Michelle Malkin notes:

I first reported on this real-life horror story nearly eight years ago, but you've probably not heard or read a word about "Gosnell" in the mainstream press, TV news, or online. The conspiracy of silence is the result of both malign neglect and active suppression of inconvenient truths: – One CNN commentator flippantly explained that the network's lack of interest was a "business decision," not bias. – Taxpayer-supported National Public Radio refused to run sponsored ads describing Kermit Gosnell as an "abortionist" because its legal department determined the accurate description violated the left-leaning network's "value neutral" platform. LOL. – And this past week, Facebook banned advertising for the movie – a continuation of its systemic crackdown on conservative speech[.] ... Why? Because radical leftists zealously believe that abortion must be defended at all costs, even if it means whitewashing its bloody, half-century legacy of mass genocide in our nation's inner cities. Operating under the cover of providing "reproductive health services," death doc Gosnell brutally executed hundreds of healthy, living, breathing, squirming, viable babies by stabbing them in their necks and severing spinal cords with scissors and knives. This twisted murderer kept newborn baby feet in specimen jars, which he crammed into the grisly refrigerators of his filthy "clinic" for "research."

Hollywood does not shy away from gruesome made up horror stories when they involve fake villains like Freddie Krueger, Jason Voorhees, or anything involving a Texas chainsaw. But these people can't handle the truth when it involves Gosnell's slaughter mill in a city run by Democrats in a clinic supposed to be regulated by Democrats.

Perhaps Democrats and Hollywood's media sycophants – but I repeat myself – see a key part of their agenda at risk from Gosnell, which may put Roe v. Wade at risk more than any Supreme Court appointment. Matt Walsh at the Daily Wire calls it major media malpractice:

I could go on for several pages listing the horrific details. There's a reason why the clinic was dubbed a "house of horrors." There were "fetuses and blood all over the place," as one medical student described it. You could hear the screams of children who were born alive and then decapitated. Carcasses and body parts were stored in shoe boxes, water jugs, jars, and break room refrigerators. And this is to say nothing of the unsanitary medical equipment which caused disease and infection in the patients. One woman had to go to a hospital and have part of her intestine removed after contracting an infection from Gosnell's butcher shop. One woman died because of his gross malpractice. Speaking of malpractice, the thing that defined the Gosnell story is that it was not a story. At least, the major news outfits did not treat it like a story. The liberal Kirsten Powers noted an outright "cover up" by a mainstream media that all but ignored the Gosnell saga from beginning to end. One Washington Post reporter infamously scoffed at Gosnell's systematic slaughter of infants, calling it a mere "local crime story." The film, which emphasizes the media blackout of the case, has also received a blackout by the media. As of this writing, Rotten Tomatoes has only aggregated 5 reviews of the movie. By comparison, Ryan Gosling's moon landing movie, also released today, has over 200 reviews. Even "Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween" has 6 times more reviews than "Gosnell: The Trial of America's Biggest Serial Killer."

"Gosnell" came out in theaters Oct. 12. Click here to see a list of theaters showing the movie. Go see the movie. Go see the truth about abortion, although you will be told Gosnell was an aberration, an outlier. He isn't. His successors run so-called "women's health" organizations and dine at fancy restaurants, where they are occasionally caught in undercover videos discussing the price of Lamborghinis – when they aren't funding the Democratic Party.

Daniel John Sobieski is a freelance writer whose pieces have appeared in Investor's Business Daily, Human Events, Reason Magazine, and the Chicago Sun-Times among other publications.