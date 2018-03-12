Scalpels Kill More Kids than Guns

As one who believes that life begins at conception and ends at natural death, I object to this double standard which says the NRA fosters violence against America’s children, but Planned Parenthood does not. As one wag put it, one of these groups sells arms while the NRA supports the Second Amendment.

If you shoot children in a school, liberals are justifiably outraged, as are we all, even if our solutions to the problem are different. But when children are murdered in their mother’s womb? Liberals like to talk about the need for safe spaces, sanctuary cities, and the need to keep our kids safe from gun violence. Yet they support the ultimate form of violence in what should be the safest space of all, again, their mother’s womb.

One Democratic presidential wannabe who argues for total gun control while ignoring this double standard is Sen. Kamala Harris, the poster child for self-righteous indignation:

Senator Kamala Harris, a liberal Democrat from California, tweeted after the Parkland massacre: “We cannot tolerate a society and live in a country with pride when our babies are being slaughtered.” Conservatives pointed out that she votes in lockstep with NARAL on abortion.

She is perfectly happily to live in a society where it is wrong to kill a Parkland, Florida student with a gun but perfectly okay for that student to have an abortion. Ironically, one of the three women killed at a veteran's home in California was pregnant. Some would say four were killed. Kamala Harris would stop counting at three.

Harris warmly embraces the Black Lives Matter movement but only if theses lives, often criminal lives, are ended by white cops. She cares not if they are extinguished by abortionists like the infamous Kermit Gosnell. Gosnell was a Philadelphia doctor who was charged with seven counts of first-degree murder and one count of third-degree murder for killing seven babies who survived his abortions and a woman who died after a botched painkiller injection. Compare what went on at Gosnell’s clinic to school shootings like the ones at Newtown, Connecticut, or Parkland, Florida:

Whether one is pro-life or pro-choice, there ought to be agreement that a squirming infant on a table outside the mother's womb is as worthy of protection from harm as children in classrooms in a school in Connecticut. If Dr. Gosnell had walked into a nursery and shot seven infants with an AR-15, it would be national news and the subject of presidential hand-wringing.

As J. Kenneth Blackwell, writing in the Washington Times, noted, those who chant “black lives matter” obviously exclude the abortion rate of black babies that Planned Parenthood founder Margaret Sanger and the KKK could only dream of:

138,539 black babies, nearly one baby in three, were killed in the womb in 2010. According to the CDC, between 2007 and 2010, innocent black babies were victimized in nearly 36 percent of the abortion deaths in the United States, though blacks represent only 12.8 percent of the population. Some say the abortion capital of America is New York City. According to LifeSiteNews, the city’s Department of Health reported that in 2012, more black babies were aborted (31,328) than born (24,758). That’s 55.9 percent of black babies killed before birth. Blacks represented 42.4 percent of all abortions.

In short, the life of a young black male is more likely to be ended in his mother’s womb with a scalpel than by a white cop or a gang banger in a drive-by shooting:

Abortion doctors kill more black people in a week than the KKK has in the past century. There are almost 2,000 black lives ended by abortion every single day in the United States, and overall, a black baby is more than 5 times as likely to be executed as a white baby. Try to reflect on this statistic: abortion kills more black people than heart disease, cancer, strokes, accidents, diabetes, homicide, and respiratory illness -- COMBINED. Throw cops in there, too, and it’s still not close. Comparing just the two causes of death, it appears that abortionists kill about 700 times more black people than do cops. It’s a grim picture, to say the least. Consider that, if not for abortion, the black population would be 36 percent larger than it is currently. Without Planned Parenthood and its partners in the Infanticide Industry, black people would be much less a minority in America. It’s abortion that keeps their percentages so low. It’s abortion that victimizes them more than anything.

It victimizes people of all races and should be called what it is -- abortion violence.

Liberal hypocrisy and double standard on how our children are killed was never more apparent than at this year’s Oscars, where flat tummies are honored, stretch marks are considered career-enders:

This year’s Academy Awards took place this past Sunday with a show full of political symbolism and the pushing of the progressive agenda. One performance was even an attack on the National Rifle Association by a pair of rappers. Of course, the NRA has come under increasing attack from the Hollywood crowd because of the NRA’s support of the Second Amendment of the United States Constitution. You know, the right to bear arms. The wailing cry of those who think that the Second Amendment needs to be abridged is that gun violence causes too many deaths. The national statistics show that there are approximately 15,000 deaths a year from gun related violence. Unfortunately, that number has slowly risen in recent years. In an effort to put some significance to that number, the CDC reports that there are 2,712,630 deaths annually in the United States. Gun related deaths from all sources (violent acts, accidental discharge, suicides, etc.) total 38,000 and account for about 1.5 percent of all deaths…. That performance, however, was nullified and made ridiculous by the presence of one individual on the stage for the attack on the NRA. That person was Cecile Richards, president of Planned Parenthood Federation of America. The fact that the American Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences would allow the leader of the organization that commits the most egregious acts of mass murder in United States history to participate in a performance that is supposedly prompted by the killing of 17 innocent human beings in Florida is unbelievable. Planned Parenthood kills that many innocent human beings every 30 minutes of every day of every year… there are about 3,632,630 deaths from all causes in the United States. Abortion can then be seen as accounting for 25 percent of all deaths in the United States each year. Richards’ organization runs the largest abortion chain and admits to committing 321,384 abortions a year.

That is the population of a mid-size American city. Bump stocks? How about the scalpel of an abortionist? Which is more dangerous to our children -- the NRA or Planned Parenthood? The NRA’s political influence is decried, but not Planned Parenthood’s, which will play a role in the special election Tuesday in Pennsylvania’s 18th Congressional District:

In Western Pennsylvania, pro-life Democrat Conor Lamb is facing a Republican in a special election March 13. The race is neck-and-neck, despite the fact that Donald Trump carried the district by 20 points. Lamb’s candidacy in this conservative district is helped by the fact that he’s Catholic -- a self-styled moderate who’s not a slave to Democratic Party orthodoxy. In fact, he’s already pledged not vote for Nancy Pelosi as Speaker of the House…

What else won’t Lamb vote for? Any restrictions on abortion, including the recent GOP proposal to limit late-term abortions -- specifically abortions after 20 weeks when, according to overwhelming scientific evidence, babies in the womb can experience pain.

“[Catholics] believe that life begins at conception,” he told The Weekly Standard, “but as a matter of separation of church and state, I think a woman has the right to choose under the law.”

So Lamb’s not afraid to tell the top House Democrat to take a hike, but he’s too timid to vote his conscience on late-term abortions? Why? Because Planned Parenthood is the NRA of the Democratic Party. Only worse.

For the unborn, a scalpel is considered an assault weapon. We are told the abortion involves the right to choose. No child, whether in a school or in a womb, chooses death. All have an unalienable right to life All should be mourned and all who kill them should be despised.

