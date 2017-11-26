Let's stop pretending leftists care about abused women

I find it tremendously sad that so many supposedly intelligent people who tell us how to run our lives are all of a sudden faking that in 2017 that powerful people have been mistreating people for years while they have intentionally looked the other way. They are obviously enablers. I am 64 years old and have been working with other people for over 59 years, and I have never believed that it was OK to slap them on their behinds – or any of the rest of the nasty stuff coming out now. I certainly have known not to hang around with pedophiles, let alone fly over two dozen times with a billionaire who procures underage girls for powerful men on an airplane called "Lolita" to something called "orgy island." (Somehow, almost all reporters have never cared about Jeff Epstein and Bill Clinton and still don't.) I also know that cigars are for smoking.

I have worked for seven employers after I graduated from college, and I didn't see any of them in possession of a slush fund for treating people badly. I would have been fired. How did anyone in Congress believe he had the right to use our money to pay claims and then keep them secret? Where was the appropriation? Was it the same place Obama stole unappropriated funds from to cover up losses in Obamacare? Who approved the payments? My guess is that a lot of people know whom the payments were made for. Why weren't those people expelled from Congress? We see every day that politicians throughout the country really care little about how taxpayer funds are used. They believe that the money is theirs, not ours. The swamp is extremely deep, and they care about maintaining and expanding their power. That is almost their only goal. Now we hear that politicians from around the country are going to require that everyone take a few hours of courses to learn how to treat people. Here is an idea that should cover it: treat those you work with as you would your mother or your daughter. The lesson won't cost much and won't take much time. Finally, everyone, especially Democrats, reporters, and Hollywood, should stop pretending he all of a sudden cares about the treatment of women in 2017. After all, these people were more than willing to put both Clintons back in the White House in 2016 despite knowing how many women they have mentally and physically harmed and sought to destroy over decades. They would still put them in the White House today.