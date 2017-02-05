American Thinker Blog
Google redefines ‘fascism’ as ‘right wing’ movement - 2/5/17 February 5, 2017 The default online source for definitions of words has just altered the historically accurate definition of fascism, just as the Trumphater movement seeks to inaccurately brand the President as a fascist More
Milo Yiannopoulos will return to Berkeley to give his speech - 2/5/17 February 5, 2017 Janet Napolitano, president of the University of California system, has got a new nightmare on her hands. More
Trump defends Putin: 'You think our country is so innocent'? - 2/5/17 February 5, 2017 It is not good for your health to oppose the Russian president. More
The Press Anoints the Next Democratic Candidates - 2/5/17 February 5, 2017 We are in the beginning of the third week of Trump’s administration, yet the press has already started the 2020 presidential campaign. No wonder these campaigns drag on so long. More
Appeals court upholds stay of Trump visa order - 2/5/17 February 5, 2017 The liberal Ninth Circuit denies DoJ request for emergency lifting of stay on Trump's order. More
Political Persecution: And The Left Goes Marching On…. - 2/5/17 February 5, 2017 Since the demonstrations of January 21st, my colleagues and the social workers at large have become more emboldened in this liberal bastion of the United States. More
Federal funds to sanctuary cities exceed the cost of building the wall - 2/5/17 February 5, 2017 So much for the Democrats' fiscal argument. More
Go ahead: Establish a government-wide initiative to respect religious freedom - 2/5/17 February 5, 2017 Why did Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner deep-six an executive order protecting religious employers from LGBT tyranny? More
A little judicial overreach, anyone? - 2/5/17 February 5, 2017 To issue nationwide stays directly challenging national security policies of the sitting administration is purely and simply judicial overreach. More
In the pipeline: Campus free speech legislation - 2/5/17 February 5, 2017 U.C. Berkeley's rioters have done their worst to chill free speech in their violence on campus this week. They may have achieved the opposite of what they aimed for, however. A new proposal for free speech legislation is out now and sure to gain momentum. More
Anti-Trumpistas need two aspirins and a glass of water - 2/5/17 February 5, 2017 Yesterday, I received a panicky message on social media from someone who thought President Trump is going to start a war with Iran. More
How corrupt judges extend constitutional protections to foreign nationals - 2/5/17 February 5, 2017 The 14th Amendment promised equal protection for all citizens, but liberals are using it to promise open borders for the entire planet. More
Chinese social media takes up the Trumphaters - 2/5/17 February 5, 2017 This video of a demonstration/shouting match/debate following President Trump’s inauguration is widely circulating in China through China's predominant social media platform More
Trump: The anti-globalization movement protesters forgot about - 2/5/17 February 5, 2017 Remember when it was cool to be against globalization? More
Clinton Foundation implosion continues as two more programs ditched - 2/4/17 February 4, 2017 It’s official: the Clinton Foundation is in a world of hurt. MoreMore Blog Entries
Articles
The Press Eunuchs Rattling Their Cups Two weeks of media wailing in high falsetto. More
Democrats Find a Use for Violence We booted the Democrats out of office, and they are kicking us back – not metaphorically, but with bricks and sticks and firebombs. More
Hashtag Mentality and Today’s College Students We are at a point in America where much of the populace has become no more than a reactionary mob. The reasons are prosaic: the ignorance of our citizens, primarily the college-aged, compounded by their use of social media. More
Time to Get the VA Out of Medical Care Delivery The Veterans Administration has done a less than stellar job in delivering timely, high-quality, and cost-effective medical care for veterans injured serving this great nation. It's time to look to solutions with a track record to achieve something better. More
Abortion and the Banality of Evil A review of Gosnell: The Untold Story of America’s Most Prolific Serial Killer. More
The Reich Stuff Leftist professors pulling in $200,000-plus salaries might want to think twice before moaning and wailing about solidarity with the little guy. More
Israel Needs Settlements for Peace The Trump administration is on record as calling new Israeli settlements in the West Bank "unhelpful." They're falling into the same trap other presidents have fallen into. More
American Thinker Videos
Previous Articles
Feb 4, 2017
- A conservative social worker! (Is that even possible?) - Judith Acosta
- Steven Mnuchin and Robo-Denial - Kenneth H. Ryesky
- Gorsuch Nomination a Moment of Validation for Reluctant Trump Voters - C. Edmund Wright
- A Love of Hate: The Addiction of the New American Left - Pete Vanderzwet
- Beware of Anti-Semitism in Germany - Michael Curtis
- Unlearning Our Worst Habits - William A. Levinson
- Imagine the Power of an Anglo Alliance - Bruce Walker
Feb 3, 2017
- Trump’s Political Blitzkrieg - Fay Voshell
- ‘Daddy’ Should Drain the Academic Swamp - Jay Schalin
- Obama: Jihadophile - James Lewis
- Trump Must Pressure Iran - Heshmat Alavi
- Narco-Terrorism on the U.S-Mexico Border - Janet Levy
- Let Survivors of 9/11 Victims Have Their Day in Court - Brian McNicoll
- President Trump will Undo the Cruelties of Obama's Political Correctness - Rabbi Aryeh Spero
Feb 2, 2017
- Trump Overseeing the Destruction of the Democrat Coalition - Taylor Lewis
- When Trump Fired Sally Yates, He Fired a Traitor - Tom Trinko
- The Ultimate Alternate Israel-Palestine Solution - Ted Belman
- Tax Cuts for Those Paying at 2.6% - Jon N. Hall
- Why Progressive Christians Are Ineffective and Unpersuasive - Peter Heck
- Capitulation before the First Shots Are Fired - Barry W. Poulson
- What We’ve Always Wanted: Courage - Seth Keshel
Feb 1, 2017
- It’s Escalating: Defiance and Calls for Violence among Democrats - J. Robert Smith
- The Liberals' Great Nonwhite Hope - Richard F. Miniter
- French Court Rejects Palestinian Demands - Michael Curtis
- Breitbart: Five Years After - David Prentice
- Trump Means the End of Liberal Small-Ball Governance - Christopher Chantrill
- Time for Bretton Woods 2.0 - Dexter Wright
- Refugees and the Right to Immigrate - Bruce Walker
Jan 31, 2017
- Saul Alinsky in the White House...Still? - Cameron Reddy
- President Obama’s Genocide - Ben Voth
- The Social Security Shell Game - William Sullivan
- With the Bureaucracy, Trump’s Got His Work Cut Out for Him - Peter Skurkiss
- Time for Sanctuary States under Donald Trump - Joseph Agnes
- The Preservation of American Sovereignty - Paul Pauker
- What Ben Carson Should Do at HUD - Richard L. Cravatts
Jan 30, 2017
- Trump's orders on immigrants bring hypocritical and hysterical uproar - Ed Lasky
- Judge Neil Gorsuch: Some Cause for Concern - Lawrence D. Pratt and William J. Olson
- Shutting Down the Liberal Leech - Tom Trinko
- Trump, Refugees and the American Left - Steve McCann
- Extreme Fretting over Refugee Ban - Daniel John Sobieski
- Trump vs. ‘The Soft Islamic Conquest of the West’ - Selwyn Duke
- The Marxist Cult of Destiny, 2016 - James Lewis
Jan 29, 2017
- Reaping the Whirlwind - Clarice Feldman
- How Obama and Kerry Betrayed Israel at the UN - Joseph S. Spoerl
- More 'Rules' Sean Spicer Can Change for the Press Pool - Ned Barnett
- Iran Sabotages a Syrian Ceasefire - Heshmat Alavi
- The Left’s Misplaced Panic over the EPA - Richard Zuber
- Forget the Devil's Playground - James Arlandson
- The Catholic Church You Never Heard Of - Iohanan A. Carvalho
Jan 28, 2017
- Illegal Aliens Really Do Vote – a Lot - William Campenni
- Behold: A Celebrity Patriots Can Admire - Elise Cooper
- Why Obama Did Not Pardon Bergdahl - Jonathan F. Keiler
- My Vote for Waterboarding - Ken Russell
- Trump, Pence Say Unborn Lives Matter - Daniel John Sobieski
- A March against the Backstabbers - Ringo Lanzetti
- Rafsanjani: Death of a Monster Mullah - Aynaz Anni Cyrus
Jan 27, 2017
- Trump Playing Rope-a-Dope with the Media - Brian C. Joondeph
- Why American Jews Are Overwhelmingly Liberal - Steve Feinstein
- Feminists Have Nothing Left but the Roar - Fay Voshell
- K-12: Drain This Swamp - Bruce Deitrick Price
- They're Back-k-k! Leftist Crazies - Lloyd Marcus
- Should Trump DoJ Federalize Chicago Gun Prosecutions? - Daniel John Sobieski
- A Tale of Two Coups: Moscow 1991 and Washington 2016 - G. Murphy Donovan
Jan 26, 2017
- The DC Empire Strikes Back - Jeffrey Folks
- The Dictatorship of Equality - Gideon Isaac
- Appeasement of Iran Must End - Shahriar Kia
- Reality Bites - Deana Chadwell
- Go, Rudy, Go! Cyber-Security in the Age of Trump - Paul Murphy
- Obamacare: Disentangling the Private from the Public - Jon N. Hall
- The Opioid Scourge and the Disease Metaphor for Addiction - Gerald K. McOscar
American Thinker Blog
Google redefines ‘fascism’ as ‘right wing’ movement - 2/5/17 February 5, 2017 The default online source for definitions of words has just altered the historically accurate definition of fascism, just as the Trumphater movement seeks to inaccurately brand the President as a fascist More
Milo Yiannopoulos will return to Berkeley to give his speech - 2/5/17 February 5, 2017 Janet Napolitano, president of the University of California system, has got a new nightmare on her hands. More
Trump defends Putin: 'You think our country is so innocent'? - 2/5/17 February 5, 2017 It is not good for your health to oppose the Russian president. More
The Press Anoints the Next Democratic Candidates - 2/5/17 February 5, 2017 We are in the beginning of the third week of Trump’s administration, yet the press has already started the 2020 presidential campaign. No wonder these campaigns drag on so long. More
Appeals court upholds stay of Trump visa order - 2/5/17 February 5, 2017 The liberal Ninth Circuit denies DoJ request for emergency lifting of stay on Trump's order. More
Political Persecution: And The Left Goes Marching On…. - 2/5/17 February 5, 2017 Since the demonstrations of January 21st, my colleagues and the social workers at large have become more emboldened in this liberal bastion of the United States. More
Federal funds to sanctuary cities exceed the cost of building the wall - 2/5/17 February 5, 2017 So much for the Democrats' fiscal argument. More
Go ahead: Establish a government-wide initiative to respect religious freedom - 2/5/17 February 5, 2017 Why did Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner deep-six an executive order protecting religious employers from LGBT tyranny? More
A little judicial overreach, anyone? - 2/5/17 February 5, 2017 To issue nationwide stays directly challenging national security policies of the sitting administration is purely and simply judicial overreach. More
In the pipeline: Campus free speech legislation - 2/5/17 February 5, 2017 U.C. Berkeley's rioters have done their worst to chill free speech in their violence on campus this week. They may have achieved the opposite of what they aimed for, however. A new proposal for free speech legislation is out now and sure to gain momentum. More
Anti-Trumpistas need two aspirins and a glass of water - 2/5/17 February 5, 2017 Yesterday, I received a panicky message on social media from someone who thought President Trump is going to start a war with Iran. More
How corrupt judges extend constitutional protections to foreign nationals - 2/5/17 February 5, 2017 The 14th Amendment promised equal protection for all citizens, but liberals are using it to promise open borders for the entire planet. More
Chinese social media takes up the Trumphaters - 2/5/17 February 5, 2017 This video of a demonstration/shouting match/debate following President Trump’s inauguration is widely circulating in China through China's predominant social media platform More
Trump: The anti-globalization movement protesters forgot about - 2/5/17 February 5, 2017 Remember when it was cool to be against globalization? More
Clinton Foundation implosion continues as two more programs ditched - 2/4/17 February 4, 2017 It’s official: the Clinton Foundation is in a world of hurt. MoreMore Blog Entries
Previous Articles
Feb 4, 2017
- A conservative social worker! (Is that even possible?) - Judith Acosta
- Steven Mnuchin and Robo-Denial - Kenneth H. Ryesky
- Gorsuch Nomination a Moment of Validation for Reluctant Trump Voters - C. Edmund Wright
- A Love of Hate: The Addiction of the New American Left - Pete Vanderzwet
- Beware of Anti-Semitism in Germany - Michael Curtis
- Unlearning Our Worst Habits - William A. Levinson
- Imagine the Power of an Anglo Alliance - Bruce Walker
Feb 3, 2017
- Trump’s Political Blitzkrieg - Fay Voshell
- ‘Daddy’ Should Drain the Academic Swamp - Jay Schalin
- Obama: Jihadophile - James Lewis
- Trump Must Pressure Iran - Heshmat Alavi
- Narco-Terrorism on the U.S-Mexico Border - Janet Levy
- Let Survivors of 9/11 Victims Have Their Day in Court - Brian McNicoll
- President Trump will Undo the Cruelties of Obama's Political Correctness - Rabbi Aryeh Spero
Feb 2, 2017
- Trump Overseeing the Destruction of the Democrat Coalition - Taylor Lewis
- When Trump Fired Sally Yates, He Fired a Traitor - Tom Trinko
- The Ultimate Alternate Israel-Palestine Solution - Ted Belman
- Tax Cuts for Those Paying at 2.6% - Jon N. Hall
- Why Progressive Christians Are Ineffective and Unpersuasive - Peter Heck
- Capitulation before the First Shots Are Fired - Barry W. Poulson
- What We’ve Always Wanted: Courage - Seth Keshel
Feb 1, 2017
- It’s Escalating: Defiance and Calls for Violence among Democrats - J. Robert Smith
- The Liberals' Great Nonwhite Hope - Richard F. Miniter
- French Court Rejects Palestinian Demands - Michael Curtis
- Breitbart: Five Years After - David Prentice
- Trump Means the End of Liberal Small-Ball Governance - Christopher Chantrill
- Time for Bretton Woods 2.0 - Dexter Wright
- Refugees and the Right to Immigrate - Bruce Walker
Jan 31, 2017
- Saul Alinsky in the White House...Still? - Cameron Reddy
- President Obama’s Genocide - Ben Voth
- The Social Security Shell Game - William Sullivan
- With the Bureaucracy, Trump’s Got His Work Cut Out for Him - Peter Skurkiss
- Time for Sanctuary States under Donald Trump - Joseph Agnes
- The Preservation of American Sovereignty - Paul Pauker
- What Ben Carson Should Do at HUD - Richard L. Cravatts
Jan 30, 2017
- Trump's orders on immigrants bring hypocritical and hysterical uproar - Ed Lasky
- Judge Neil Gorsuch: Some Cause for Concern - Lawrence D. Pratt and William J. Olson
- Shutting Down the Liberal Leech - Tom Trinko
- Trump, Refugees and the American Left - Steve McCann
- Extreme Fretting over Refugee Ban - Daniel John Sobieski
- Trump vs. ‘The Soft Islamic Conquest of the West’ - Selwyn Duke
- The Marxist Cult of Destiny, 2016 - James Lewis
Jan 29, 2017
- Reaping the Whirlwind - Clarice Feldman
- How Obama and Kerry Betrayed Israel at the UN - Joseph S. Spoerl
- More 'Rules' Sean Spicer Can Change for the Press Pool - Ned Barnett
- Iran Sabotages a Syrian Ceasefire - Heshmat Alavi
- The Left’s Misplaced Panic over the EPA - Richard Zuber
- Forget the Devil's Playground - James Arlandson
- The Catholic Church You Never Heard Of - Iohanan A. Carvalho
Jan 28, 2017
- Illegal Aliens Really Do Vote – a Lot - William Campenni
- Behold: A Celebrity Patriots Can Admire - Elise Cooper
- Why Obama Did Not Pardon Bergdahl - Jonathan F. Keiler
- My Vote for Waterboarding - Ken Russell
- Trump, Pence Say Unborn Lives Matter - Daniel John Sobieski
- A March against the Backstabbers - Ringo Lanzetti
- Rafsanjani: Death of a Monster Mullah - Aynaz Anni Cyrus
Jan 27, 2017
- Trump Playing Rope-a-Dope with the Media - Brian C. Joondeph
- Why American Jews Are Overwhelmingly Liberal - Steve Feinstein
- Feminists Have Nothing Left but the Roar - Fay Voshell
- K-12: Drain This Swamp - Bruce Deitrick Price
- They're Back-k-k! Leftist Crazies - Lloyd Marcus
- Should Trump DoJ Federalize Chicago Gun Prosecutions? - Daniel John Sobieski
- A Tale of Two Coups: Moscow 1991 and Washington 2016 - G. Murphy Donovan
Jan 26, 2017
- The DC Empire Strikes Back - Jeffrey Folks
- The Dictatorship of Equality - Gideon Isaac
- Appeasement of Iran Must End - Shahriar Kia
- Reality Bites - Deana Chadwell
- Go, Rudy, Go! Cyber-Security in the Age of Trump - Paul Murphy
- Obamacare: Disentangling the Private from the Public - Jon N. Hall
- The Opioid Scourge and the Disease Metaphor for Addiction - Gerald K. McOscar