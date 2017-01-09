American Thinker Blog
Presidential politics: 60 is the new 35 - 1/9/17 January 9, 2017 It’s the constitutional age requirement to serve as president of the United States. Since the framers’ 35 would be much older today when adjusted for longer lifespans, it’s too young. More
7 activists arrested in Tampa for feeding the homeless without a permit - 1/9/17 January 9, 2017 Authorities have a point, but the ordinance may be too restrictive. More
Leftist/queer/Latino activist in custody in Berkeley murder case - 1/9/17 January 9, 2017 A very inconvenient defendant for the lunatic left because he is full of politically motivated hatred. More
The selective empathy of Meryl Streep - 1/9/17 January 9, 2017 "An actor's only job is to enter the lives of people who are different from us and let you feel what that feels like." More
Western media mourn the death of 'moderate' Iranian Rafsanjani - 1/9/17 January 9, 2017 "Moderate" compared to what? More
Trump Derangement Syndrome derails the Golden Globes - 1/9/17 January 9, 2017 Hollywood was caught in the act of being itself last night: arrogant, ignorant, mentally ill, and disdainful of the American public that elected Donald Trump our next president of the United States. More
Obama's record on jobs less than stellar - 1/9/17 January 9, 2017 A record low labor force participation rate. More
Saudi Arabia’s dependence on foreigners to do the work hits the wall - 1/9/17 January 9, 2017 This will not end well. More
Can Michelle get the band back together? - 1/9/17 January 9, 2017 Michelle 2020? More
Horror and criminalized thought - 1/9/17 January 9, 2017 Why are we even debating the term “hate crime”? More
Dems caught in the act of 'just being themselves' - 1/9/17 January 9, 2017 In 2016, Democrats were caught “just being themselves” by an unexpected intrusion. More
A short and simple economic primer for liberals - 1/9/17 January 9, 2017 Liberals need to run a business before creating such lousy policies. More
CBS radio report created the impression Chicago torture victim was a black man assaulted by white Trump supporters - 1/8/17 January 8, 2017 This may be the single most despicable act of media bias I have ever encountered. More
Bernie Sanders, Swamp Creature - 1/8/17 January 8, 2017 Sanders in bed with an industry that would shock his supporters. More
When James Clapper got away with perjury - 1/8/17 January 8, 2017 How much should we trust the director of national intelligence, really? MoreMore Blog Entries
Articles
The Grapes of Liberal Winter Mr. Obama approached the presidency as an academic exercise, an opportunity to bend America over a template of social theory. More
The Great California Earthquake of 2018: First State To Default Our company received a mystery bill in the mail two weeks ago, explaining our new $15,000 owed. More
A New Voting Rights Act for the 21st Century The two most insidious ways Democrats disenfranchise American citizens are also two of the most difficult for the rank and file to notice. More
The Democrats are the Party of Big Money At bottom, big government is about rewards and punishments. Those who control the leviathan on the Potomac can reward their supporters and punish their opponents. More
Reconsidering Comey Perhaps we’ve misunderstood and misjudged a shrewd, brave, and consequential strategy by an FBI Director in a tough spot. More
Enough Already: Move the US Embassy to Jerusalem Nations have a right to determine their own capitals. Israel is no exception. More
Did Russian ‘Hacking’ Give Obama Two Election Victories? Following the logic of the current news cycle claiming Russia hacked the 2016 election, it makes perfect sense that Russia interfered in our previous two presidential elections to trick America into electing Obama More
American Thinker Videos
Previous Articles
Jan 8, 2017
- Making (Me and) America Sick Again - Clarice Feldman
- Esteban Santiago: The 'War against Boys' Goes Toxic - Thomas Lipscomb
- The Intelligence Community versus Donald Trump - John Dietrich
- Liberals Take to the Trenches in the War on Science - Trevor Thomas
- Nothing but the Truth - Deana Chadwell
- Muslim Persecution of Christians - Raymond Ibrahim
- Shop ’til the Stores Drop - Doris O'Brien
Jan 7, 2017
- Liberals Awake from 8-Year Moral Coma - Jeffrey T. Brown
- Left's Mission Accomplished: Blacks Torturing Whites - Lloyd Marcus
- Obama's Last Chance - Michael Widlanski
- Donald Trump Must Not Join the Jackals - Michael Curtis
- How Iran Got Stuck in the Syria Quagmire - Heshmat Alavi
- Islamists Find Willing Allies in U.S. Universities - Andrew Harrod
- Bring Down the Facade - Mike Konrad
Jan 6, 2017
- The #BlackLivesMatter Torture Film - Matthew Vadum
- Obama Still Doesn’t Get America - James Lewis
- Who Has More Privilege Than Barack Obama? - Jonathan F. Keiler
- Unite, Even Forgive, but Never Forget - Christopher West
- What's Really Going On with Trump and Ford - Paul Murphy
- Progressives Really Are Deranged - Jeffrey Folks
- The Case for a Big Defense Buildup - Bruce Walker
Jan 5, 2017
- Obama's Disastrous Legacy - James Arlandson
- Broken: The Sickening, Stale, and Worn Out Narratives of the Left - David Prentice
- What Government 'Help' Looks Like on the Front Lines - Andrew Solomon
- A Psychoanalysis of Obama-Kerry Postmodern Jew-Hating - Deborah C. Tyler
- Donald Trump and the Gun Law Revolution - Leesa K. Donner
- Russia: A Look at the Bear Obama Is Poking - Michael Curtis
- The War on...Words - Steve Feinstein
Jan 4, 2017
- They Clapped while They Took Away Jerusalem from the Jews - Rabbi Aryeh Spero
- The Wilding of America - Richard F. Miniter
- Trump Is Right about the Russian Hacking Case - Stephen D. Bryen and Shoshana Bryen
- Addressing Chicago Violence - Daniel John Sobieski
- Women’s Issues in the Trump Era - Michael Bargo, Jr.
- Europe Is Self-Correcting – Asia Needs Our Attention - Ray McFall
- The Left's New Soviet Union - Bruce Walker
Jan 3, 2017
- I meet my first ObamaCare Commissar. - James Lewis
- Willie Horton: A Fake News Story That Refuses to Die - Jack Cashill
- Warnings from the Terrorists Themselves - Elise Cooper
- The Lame Duck Restraint Act - Bruce Walker
- Enough with Defending Europe - J. Robert Smith
- A President Willing to Roll Up His Sleeves and Work - Brian C. Joondeph
- I Want a President Who Loves America: Pre-Inaugural Edition - Christopher Chantrill
- 'It's Déjà Vu All Over Again' - Michael Harbison
Jan 2, 2017
- Obama is sabotaging Russian-American rapprochement - James Lewis
- Academia's Broken, so Why Defend Academic Freedom? - Robert Oscar Lopez
- What They Talk About When They Talk About Israel … - Andrew Pessin
- Trump Versus the Blue Wall in Washington - G. Murphy Donovan
- Defining American Conservatism - Robert Curry
- Carrie Fisher, World-Class Beauty - Jeremy Egerer
Jan 1, 2017
- Obama: A Political Corpse - Clarice Feldman
- Top Ten Political Gifts of 2016 - Marguerite Creel
- Since when did the Palestinians become entitled to a state? - Ted Belman
- Can You Hear It? - Glenn Fairman
- Why Quebec No Longer Is Separatist - Mike Konrad
- How to Get People to Vote - Bruce Walker
- How Do You Stop Good People from Hurting Themselves? - Eileen F. Toplansky
Dec 31, 2016
- Obama Administration’s Attack on Russia - John Dietrich
- Divine Islamic Revelation Now International Law - Jonathan F. Keiler
- How Liberal Democrats Institutionalized White Supremacy - Michael Bargo, Jr.
- Trump, the New York Times, and the Constitution: Who Needs an Education? - Peter Nichols
- Carrie Fisher: Goodnight, Princess - Matt Patterson
- A Separate Catalonia? - Mike Konrad
- Reflections on the 2017 Baseball Hall of Fame Ballot - Seth Keshel
Dec 30, 2016
- What if Obama dropped Hillary's email bombs? - James Lewis
- UN Withdrawal: Never Wound a King - Odysseus
- What Kerry Should Have Said - Dan Calic
- Jimmy Carter’s Lifelong Pursuit of a Palestinian State - A.J. Caschetta
- The Giant Challenge Facing SecDef Mattis - Dennis Sevakis
- Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo’s Firearms Nescience - William A. Levinson
- Israel Celebrates Hanukkah, Weathers an Obama Betrayal - Elise Cooper
