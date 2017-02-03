American Thinker Blog
Foreign policy elites wrong again as Trump’s immigration pause wins backing from Middle East nations - 2/3/17 February 3, 2017 Spengler explains why critics of President Trump’s temporary travel ban on seven Muslim nations should remember the Chinese proverb, “Kill the chicken and let the monkey watch.” More
Trump administration eyes new Iran sanctions over missile test - 2/3/17 February 3, 2017 It's "put up or shut up" time for Iran. More
Rhode Island lawmaker fired from waitress job for anti-male rants - 2/3/17 February 3, 2017 Customers not pleased at being berated by a leftist moron. More
Mayor of Berkeley apologizes, yet keeps digging the hole he has excavated - 2/3/17 February 3, 2017 Mayor Arreguin has made himself a virtuoso of politically correct incompetence. If the mainstream media were conservative, not leftist, he would be driven from office over his comic ineptitude. More
Big bluff propaganda - 2/3/17 February 3, 2017 Propaganda is political warfare based on hostile intent, and it must be addressed as decisively as every other act of aggression. More
Marijuana helping (mostly liberal) women give birth to mentally impaired babies - 2/3/17 February 3, 2017 Liberal mothers today are echoing Brave New World by creating the next generation of Democratic Party voters, already partially lobotomized in the womb, to be perfect worker drones who won't think for themselves. More
Schumer and his pals campaigning hard for Trump's re-election - 2/3/17 February 3, 2017 Sen. Schumer is playing the pitiful fool in a grand hysterical play. More
Neil Gorsuch and the living Constitution lie - 2/3/17 February 3, 2017 Those who trade the rule of law for the rule of lawyers, to facilitate an unconstitutional agenda, tread a dangerous path. More
Draining the judicial swamp - 2/3/17 February 3, 2017 The judiciary has become the most dangerous branch due to ignorance and congressional abdication of responsibility. More
Deranged Millennials, academicians, and Hollywood crap shooters - 2/3/17 February 3, 2017 Anarchy has been fomented by the growing underworld of arrogant progressives who believe they are the most intelligent beings on the planet. More
Liberal college students calling Trump Hitler should demand their money back - 2/3/17 February 3, 2017 UC Berkeley is the latest stage for hysterical leftists to vent their frustration by setting things on fire in public. More
We cannot properly vet Syrian refugees - 2/3/17 February 3, 2017 Donald Trump's executive order is reasonable and in the interest of protecting Americans. More
The Jeff Sessions I met - 2/3/17 February 3, 2017 With the full Senate vote on Jeff Sessions’s confirmation for attorney general looming, I thought the readers here might be interested a few things I observed about the Jeff Sessions I met. More
Talking the Democrats off the ledge - 2/3/17 February 3, 2017 Time for coloring books and Play-Doh. More
'Groundhog Trump' came out and saw Iran's shadow - 2/3/17 February 3, 2017 Putting the mullahs on notice. MoreMore Blog Entries
Articles
Trump’s Political Blitzkrieg It’s been barely two weeks since Donald Trump has taken office, and Democrats are facing a political blitzkrieg. More
‘Daddy’ Should Drain the Academic Swamp Instead of fiddling while Berkeley burned, Trump quickly responded to the anarchy that prevented Milo Yiannopoulos from speaking. More
Obama: Jihadophile It is suicidal to ignore the possibility that there may be a jihad equivalent of the modern German Bund infiltrating our government, with many enemy sympathizers. More
Trump Must Pressure Iran The Trump administration has an extraordinary opportunity to begin launching a widespread strategy vis-à-vis Tehran. More
Narco-Terrorism on the U.S-Mexico Border Any politician who claims that our southern border is secure from terrorists is lying. More
Let Survivors of 9/11 Victims Have Their Day in Court The Saudis continue to work at the highest levels in Washington to assert their will and scuttle American initiatives. More
President Trump will Undo the Cruelties of Obama's Political Correctness It will not stop with the end of the Obama era, but we have a far better chance now to fight back. More
American Thinker Videos
Previous Articles
Feb 2, 2017
- Trump Overseeing the Destruction of the Democrat Coalition - Taylor Lewis
- When Trump Fired Sally Yates, He Fired a Traitor - Tom Trinko
- The Ultimate Alternate Israel-Palestine Solution - Ted Belman
- Tax Cuts for Those Paying at 2.6% - Jon N. Hall
- Why Progressive Christians Are Ineffective and Unpersuasive - Peter Heck
- Capitulation before the First Shots Are Fired - Barry W. Poulson
- What We’ve Always Wanted: Courage - Seth Keshel
Feb 1, 2017
- It’s Escalating: Defiance and Calls for Violence among Democrats - J. Robert Smith
- The Liberals' Great Nonwhite Hope - Richard F. Miniter
- French Court Rejects Palestinian Demands - Michael Curtis
- Breitbart: Five Years After - David Prentice
- Trump Means the End of Liberal Small-Ball Governance - Christopher Chantrill
- Time for Bretton Woods 2.0 - Dexter Wright
- Refugees and the Right to Immigrate - Bruce Walker
Jan 31, 2017
- Saul Alinsky in the White House...Still? - Cameron Reddy
- President Obama’s Genocide - Ben Voth
- The Social Security Shell Game - William Sullivan
- With the Bureaucracy, Trump’s Got His Work Cut Out for Him - Peter Skurkiss
- Time for Sanctuary States under Donald Trump - Joseph Agnes
- The Preservation of American Sovereignty - Paul Pauker
- What Ben Carson Should Do at HUD - Richard L. Cravatts
Jan 30, 2017
- Trump's orders on immigrants bring hypocritical and hysterical uproar - Ed Lasky
- Judge Neil Gorsuch: Some Cause for Concern - Lawrence D. Pratt and William J. Olson
- Shutting Down the Liberal Leech - Tom Trinko
- Trump, Refugees and the American Left - Steve McCann
- Extreme Fretting over Refugee Ban - Daniel John Sobieski
- Trump vs. ‘The Soft Islamic Conquest of the West’ - Selwyn Duke
- The Marxist Cult of Destiny, 2016 - James Lewis
Jan 29, 2017
- Reaping the Whirlwind - Clarice Feldman
- How Obama and Kerry Betrayed Israel at the UN - Joseph S. Spoerl
- More 'Rules' Sean Spicer Can Change for the Press Pool - Ned Barnett
- Iran Sabotages a Syrian Ceasefire - Heshmat Alavi
- The Left’s Misplaced Panic over the EPA - Richard Zuber
- Forget the Devil's Playground - James Arlandson
- The Catholic Church You Never Heard Of - Iohanan A. Carvalho
Jan 28, 2017
- Illegal Aliens Really Do Vote – a Lot - William Campenni
- Behold: A Celebrity Patriots Can Admire - Elise Cooper
- Why Obama Did Not Pardon Bergdahl - Jonathan F. Keiler
- My Vote for Waterboarding - Ken Russell
- Trump, Pence Say Unborn Lives Matter - Daniel John Sobieski
- A March against the Backstabbers - Ringo Lanzetti
- Rafsanjani: Death of a Monster Mullah - Aynaz Anni Cyrus
Jan 27, 2017
- Trump Playing Rope-a-Dope with the Media - Brian C. Joondeph
- Why American Jews Are Overwhelmingly Liberal - Steve Feinstein
- Feminists Have Nothing Left but the Roar - Fay Voshell
- K-12: Drain This Swamp - Bruce Deitrick Price
- They're Back-k-k! Leftist Crazies - Lloyd Marcus
- Should Trump DoJ Federalize Chicago Gun Prosecutions? - Daniel John Sobieski
- A Tale of Two Coups: Moscow 1991 and Washington 2016 - G. Murphy Donovan
Jan 26, 2017
- The DC Empire Strikes Back - Jeffrey Folks
- The Dictatorship of Equality - Gideon Isaac
- Appeasement of Iran Must End - Shahriar Kia
- Reality Bites - Deana Chadwell
- Go, Rudy, Go! Cyber-Security in the Age of Trump - Paul Murphy
- Obamacare: Disentangling the Private from the Public - Jon N. Hall
- The Opioid Scourge and the Disease Metaphor for Addiction - Gerald K. McOscar
Jan 25, 2017
- State Department Airhead Marie Harf Joins Fox News - Daniel John Sobieski
- Will Men Ever Pull a Lysistrata on Feminists? - Robert Oscar Lopez
- America, at Last the Land of Can-Do - Chet Richards
- Sudan Plays Obama for a Fool - Rob Caskey
- Making Britain Great Again - Michael Curtis
- What Is Iran’s Policy-Making Mechanism? - Heshmat Alavi
- I Still Don't Prescribe Heroin - Steve Karp, MD
Jan 24, 2017
- Chronicles of Self-Destruction - David Prentice
- The DC Women's Tantrum - Trevor Thomas
- Lefty 'Activism' Means More Power to the Powerful - Christopher Chantrill
- An Unhealthy Obsession with Irrelevant Numbers - Brian C. Joondeph
- Betsy DeVos vs. the Educational Industry - Leesa K. Donner
- A Typical American President - James Lewis
- Do Trump's Appointees Understand the Problem with Climate Change? - Ned Barnett
