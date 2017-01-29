American Thinker Blog
NYT and WaPo reporters confess incompetence on Twitter - 1/29/17 January 29, 2017 I think the best word for this is “implosion.” More
Secret Service agent who said she wouldn't 'take a bullet' for Trump put on paid leave - 1/29/17 January 29, 2017 Three months after the agent's post appeared on Facebook, the Secret Service says they will "investigate." More
The ‘Islamophobe’ slur of Trump’s entry suspension falls apart - 1/29/17 January 29, 2017 The Democrat media have a narrative that President Trump is banning entry to suspect terrorist populations because he hates Muslims, and they are sticking to it, facts be damned. More
Legal battle begins over Trump executive orders - 1/29/17 January 29, 2017 The first of many lawsuits over the Trump executive orders goes in favor of the ACLU. More
Stunning media malpractice on Trump suspension of entry - 1/29/17 January 29, 2017 The latent fingerprints of Democrat icons, especially ex-president Obama, are discoverable all over President Trump’s executive order of the 27th titled, “Protecting the nation from foreign terrorist entry into the United States.” More
The US and Britain: We'll Be Together Again - 1/29/17 January 29, 2017 The "Special Relationship" is still a bit shaky, but the prognosis between Donald Trump and Theresa May looks good. More
The truth of the film 'Patriot's Day' - 1/29/17 January 29, 2017 Fighting the war against radical Islam that Obama refused to fight. More
Dutch Death Trip - 1/29/17 January 29, 2017 Why is the government of the Dutch, some of the nicest, most polite and highly civilized people on earth, pushing an agenda of imposing death on people who have committed no crimes? More
A few examples of intellectual laziness - 1/29/17 January 29, 2017 From secondhand smoke to global warming to Islam, it's everywhere. More
Trump's entry ban should be expanded to additional high-risk countries - 1/29/17 January 29, 2017 Yes, these countries would be angry and "outraged!" at such a ban. Good. More
President Trump needs to lower the volume on Mexico - 1/29/17 January 29, 2017 Could Trump usher a leftist president into Mexico after Peña-Nieto is out? More
Should Iraqi interpreters be entitled to US citizenship? - 1/29/17 January 29, 2017 Leftist media desperately seeking out the most sympathetic possible "refugees." More
Trump is right: The New York Times is failing financially - 1/29/17 January 29, 2017 The Times is used to bullying Republican presidents, but times have changed. More
How you get death panels - 1/29/17 January 29, 2017 From someone who's personally experienced the process. More
Tucker Carlson embarrasses a refugee inflow advocate - 1/28/17 January 28, 2017 Alinksy’s Fourth Rule is working for us these days. Last night, Tucker Carlson provided us an excellent example of the tactic. MoreMore Blog Entries
Articles
Reaping the Whirlwind “They who have sown the wind, shall reap the whirlwind.” More
How Obama and Kerry Betrayed Israel at the UN President Obama's secretary of state, John Kerry, insists that the U.S. abstention on U.N. Security Council Resolution 2334 was motivated by friendship for Israel, but by weakening Israel as it does, the abstention is more a violation than a fulfillment of the obligations of friendship. More
More 'Rules' Sean Spicer Can Change for the Press Pool Press Secretary Sean Spicer has begun to emulate the president, imposing new procedures on a reluctant, self-focused press corps. Kudos. But more can be done. More
Iran Sabotages a Syrian Ceasefire Only the U.S. can overcome Iran's intransigence involving negotiations. More
The Left’s Misplaced Panic over the EPA What Scott Pruitt will really be bringing to the EPA is a badly needed refocusing on executing this country’s laws instead of making up its own. More
Forget the Devil's Playground There are some accusers who will never let go of the past; they come across as bitter and angry. This is as true in politics as it is in daily life. More
The Catholic Church You Never Heard Of The Church’s enemies, among them the communists, have spread lies about the history of the Church and the content of the faith. More
American Thinker Videos
Previous Articles
Jan 28, 2017
- Illegal Aliens Really Do Vote – a Lot - William Campenni
- Behold: A Celebrity Patriots Can Admire - Elise Cooper
- Why Obama Did Not Pardon Bergdahl - Jonathan F. Keiler
- My Vote for Waterboarding - Ken Russell
- Trump, Pence Say Unborn Lives Matter - Daniel John Sobieski
- A March against the Backstabbers - Ringo Lanzetti
- Rafsanjani: Death of a Monster Mullah - Aynaz Anni Cyrus
Jan 27, 2017
- Trump Playing Rope-a-Dope with the Media - Brian C. Joondeph
- Why American Jews Are Overwhelmingly Liberal - Steve Feinstein
- Feminists Have Nothing Left but the Roar - Fay Voshell
- K-12: Drain This Swamp - Bruce Deitrick Price
- They're Back-k-k! Leftist Crazies - Lloyd Marcus
- Should Trump DoJ Federalize Chicago Gun Prosecutions? - Daniel John Sobieski
- A Tale of Two Coups: Moscow 1991 and Washington 2016 - G. Murphy Donovan
Jan 26, 2017
- The DC Empire Strikes Back - Jeffrey Folks
- The Dictatorship of Equality - Gideon Isaac
- Appeasement of Iran Must End - Shahriar Kia
- Reality Bites - Deana Chadwell
- Go, Rudy, Go! Cyber-Security in the Age of Trump - Paul Murphy
- Obamacare: Disentangling the Private from the Public - Jon N. Hall
- The Opioid Scourge and the Disease Metaphor for Addiction - Gerald K. McOscar
Jan 25, 2017
- State Department Airhead Marie Harf Joins Fox News - Daniel John Sobieski
- Will Men Ever Pull a Lysistrata on Feminists? - Robert Oscar Lopez
- America, at Last the Land of Can-Do - Chet Richards
- Sudan Plays Obama for a Fool - Rob Caskey
- Making Britain Great Again - Michael Curtis
- What Is Iran’s Policy-Making Mechanism? - Heshmat Alavi
- I Still Don't Prescribe Heroin - Steve Karp, MD
Jan 24, 2017
- Chronicles of Self-Destruction - David Prentice
- The DC Women's Tantrum - Trevor Thomas
- Lefty 'Activism' Means More Power to the Powerful - Christopher Chantrill
- An Unhealthy Obsession with Irrelevant Numbers - Brian C. Joondeph
- Betsy DeVos vs. the Educational Industry - Leesa K. Donner
- A Typical American President - James Lewis
- Do Trump's Appointees Understand the Problem with Climate Change? - Ned Barnett
Jan 23, 2017
- From the Front Line: Sharia Compliance in the US Military - Pamela Geller
- The Filibuster in the Era of Trump - Ted Noel, M.D.
- Please, Mr. President, Stay Who You Are! - Lloyd Marcus
- Trump's Wall vs. the Devil's Lottery - D B Louis
- Tweeting by Trump and the Future of the Media - Peter Skurkiss
- Trump's 'America First' Has Nothing to Do with Hitlerism - Ned Barnett
- The True Meaning in Trump's Inauguration Speech - Howard J. Warner
Jan 22, 2017
- Requiem for a Lightweight - Clarice Feldman
- American Flag Hijab - Jonathan F. Keiler
- Is Trump More Like Roosevelt or Jackson? - E. Jeffrey Ludwig
- No, Most People Don’t Need to Go to College - Taylor Lewis
- What Sort of Compromise Do the Arabs Want with Israel? - Kenneth Eliasberg
- Why Trump Should Recognize the Armenian Genocide - Areg Galstyan
- Why Israel is the Middle East's Foremost Problem - William A. Levinson
Jan 21, 2017
- The Manning Commutation’s Vast Hidden Evil - Doug Mainwaring
- How Trump Won: The Inside Story of a Revolution - Ethel C. Fenig
- Why JFK Would Endorse President Trump’s Immigration Proposals - Jay Tucker
- Godspeed, Donald Trump as You Embark on Your Journey - Steve McCann
- Second Class in the Classroom - Steve Feldman
- The Caste System in the Modern Company - Mike VanOuse
- Silence and the End of Christendom - Jon Brown
Jan 20, 2017
- What Has Obama Done to Us, and How Was He Able to Do It? - Richard Winchester
- We Need a Law to Prevent Another President Obama - Mark A. Hewitt
- Democrats and Gerrymandering: Sow the Wind, Reap the Whirlwind - Bruce Walker
- A Plan for Draining the Swamp - David Solway
- Obama: The Symptom of a Greater Ailment - George De Vries III
- A Thorn by Any Other Name: Jews, Democrats, and Israel - Eric Rozenman
- Barack Obama's Dismal Energy Legacy - Jeffrey Folks
Jan 19, 2017
- Trump and Obama's Legacy of Racism - Colin Flaherty
- Want to Know Why Trump Won? Just Ask His Supporters - Robert Oscar Lopez
- The Inauguration Boycott Is Stupid - Raoul Lowery Contreras
- Joe Biden after Jan. 20: In Dover or in Clover? - Doris O'Brien
- Ending the Biased United Nations Resolutions against Israel - Michael Curtis
- Who Elected Donald Trump? It Wasn't the Russians - J. Garvin Walsh
- Has America Become an Illiberal Democracy? - Henry Oliner
