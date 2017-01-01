American Thinker Blog
ISIS: The rat with no tail - 1/1/17 January 1, 2017 How a 19th-century anti-pest program illuminates our failed efforts to stamp out the Islamic State. More
Lloyd Marcus: Celebrating the new year with our 100 Day Plan - 1/1/17 January 1, 2017 There's a lot of work to do in 2017! More
A tough year for Latinas of the left in Latin America - 1/1/17 January 1, 2017 Let's hope 2017 brings down a few of their lefty brothers in Venezuela, Bolivia, and Ecuador. More
A new possible disaster for Angela Merkel - 1/1/17 January 1, 2017 Imagine what might happen if the famously immigrant-loving German chancellor took on the Israeli-Palestinian problem. More
Obama attacks Putin to help his legacy - 1/1/17 January 1, 2017 It's about all he has left. More
Note to NYT: Get an education on the 'two-state solution' - 1/1/17 January 1, 2017 This is getting embarrassing. More
Incredible: Obama administration adds 97,000 pages of regulations in 2016 - 12/31/16 December 31, 2016 More than 3,800 new rules – 18 for every law passed by Congress. More
Did a Red Bear just poop in the Oval Office? - 12/31/16 December 31, 2016 The Democrat jackass in our White House is finally getting his comeuppance in a totally satisfying public manner. More
Lessons in civility from RFK, Jr. - 12/31/16 December 31, 2016 Political thuggery endorsed by the most repulsive example of progressive arrogance and privilege. More
Even a Rolling Stone writer sees the con game underway on ‘Russia hacking election’ - 12/31/16 December 31, 2016 The unity of the Progressive chorus repeating the evidence-free assertion that Russia “hacked” our election has been marred by an inquisitive writer for Rolling Stone, of all publications More
‘Celebrate our successes and look forward to the revolution rolling into 2017,’ with Nigel Farage - 12/31/16 December 31, 2016 The flip-side of schadenfreude is gloating. Both are seductive, pleasurable, and dangerous to the souls of those who over-indulge. Click at your own peril. More
MSNBC’s worst year ever - 12/31/16 December 31, 2016 What do get when you combine arrogance, condescension, and ignorance? That’s right: MSNBC. More
Minimum wage hikes create 45,000 new robot jobs at Amazon - 12/31/16 December 31, 2016 The "inorganic worker" bloc must be delighted, but maybe we shouldn't be. More
Illegal alien who raped 13-year-old girl was deported 10 times - 12/31/16 December 31, 2016 Illegal entry charges against Tomas Martinez-Maldonado were dismissed – twice. More
Senator McConnell, the Security Council resolution, and the default of the guardians - 12/31/16 December 31, 2016 Damage that can't be undone. MoreMore Blog Entries
Articles
Obama: A Political Corpse Obama’s political death is spurring him and his administration to deny it by undertaking a series of ever more outrageous acts to preserve what he considers his "legacy." More
Top Ten Political Gifts of 2016 In 2016, ten noteworthy patriots found a way to jump-start the reconstruction of a nation. More
Can You Hear It? Having slain the personal for the sake of the political, the left has wrung the charm from life by reviling the precious and common virtues that once moved good men to good deeds. More
Since when did the Palestinians become entitled to a state? As Newt Gingrich said in 2011, “the Palestinians are an invented people.” More
Why Quebec No Longer Is Separatist As Europe reignites with separatism, as the British exit the EU, Quebec will, in a typical example of Gallic contrarianism, do the opposite, and probably finally settle down into accepting the Canadian federation. More
How to Get People to Vote Here is an electoral college reform that would make our low voter participation stats a thing of the past. More
How Do You Stop Good People from Hurting Themselves? The National Council of Jewish Women needs a reality check. More
American Thinker Videos
Previous Articles
Dec 31, 2016
- Obama Administration’s Attack on Russia - John Dietrich
- Divine Islamic Revelation Now International Law - Jonathan F. Keiler
- How Liberal Democrats Institutionalized White Supremacy - Michael Bargo, Jr.
- Trump, the New York Times, and the Constitution: Who Needs an Education? - Peter Nichols
- Carrie Fisher: Goodnight, Princess - Matt Patterson
- A Separate Catalonia? - Mike Konrad
- Reflections on the 2017 Baseball Hall of Fame Ballot - Seth Keshel
Dec 30, 2016
- What if Obama dropped Hillary's email bombs? - James Lewis
- UN Withdrawal: Never Wound a King - Odysseus
- What Kerry Should Have Said - Dan Calic
- Jimmy Carter’s Lifelong Pursuit of a Palestinian State - A.J. Caschetta
- The Giant Challenge Facing SecDef Mattis - Dennis Sevakis
- Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo’s Firearms Nescience - William A. Levinson
- Israel Celebrates Hanukkah, Weathers an Obama Betrayal - Elise Cooper
Dec 29, 2016
- Obama and Israel: Why Are People Surprised? - Jerrold L. Sobel
- Leave the UN - Bruce Walker
- Obama at the UN: The mouse that roared - Ron Jager
- Privatizing Education: An Important Step in School Reform - E. Jeffrey Ludwig
- Boeing/Airbus Deals Will Boost Iran’s Support of Terrorism - Amir Basiri
- Making Good on the Promise to Repeal Obamacare - Jon N. Hall
- Love and Hate: Two Sides of the Same Coin - Bruce W. Davidson
Dec 28, 2016
- The Media That Cried Wolf - Brian C. Joondeph
- Trump Would Have Beaten Delusional Obama - Daniel John Sobieski
- Washington Can't Work - Bruce Walker
- Obama Drives a Nail into the Coffin of our International Legal Order - Jordan Blashek
- Anti-Semitism in British Universities - Michael Curtis
- Pivots Instead of Policies in International Affairs - E. Jeffrey Ludwig
- Who the Crusaders Are in 2016 - Kip Allen
Dec 27, 2016
- Parting Regrets from the LOSer's Presidency - Deborah C. Tyler
- Infantile Rage on the Left - James Lewis
- Baby Skins for Sale: $325 - Fay Voshell
- UN Resolution 242: The Linchpin of Israel’s Security - Shoshana Bryen
- Mars Is within Reach - Robert Zubrin
- Republican Senate Prospects in 2018 - Bruce Walker
- Obama's Hatred for Israel - Eileen F. Toplansky
Dec 26, 2016
- Transition: Sauce for Obama is Sauce for Trump - Christopher Chantrill
- How Iran actually lost in Aleppo - Heshmat Alavi
- Germany’s Choice - Jonathan F. Keiler
- Dressed to Kill in New York - Paul Gottfried
- Dear Michelle: There Most Certainly Is Hope - Eileen F. Toplansky
- Trump appoints the right team to regain the Middle East - Ted Belman
- Whom the gods would destroy, they first make mad - R. Stephen Bowden
Dec 25, 2016
- Miracle on East 42nd Street - Clarice Feldman
- Christmas in a Time of Religious War - Michael Finch
- Donald Trump's Christmas Dog Whistle - Peggy Ryan
- Preferring Herod to Jesus - Fay Voshell
- That Wonderful Tree - Glenn Fairman
- God’s Greatest Gift Meets Humanity’s Most Desperate Need - Trevor Thomas
- Hark! The Herald Angels Sing! - Deana Chadwell
Dec 24, 2016
- Baby, It’s Cold Outside (and How to Defend Yourself from Date Rape) - Jeremy Egerer
- Obama Oil Drilling Ban on Thin Ice - Daniel John Sobieski
- Rogue One’s Rebellion against the White Patriarchy - Jon Brown
- Black Slaveowners: A Review - Janet Levy
- The Pros and Cons of the Electoral College - Michael Curtis
- Gotcha Conservatism - Paul Gottfried
- The Spirit of Generosity - Bill Kassel
Dec 23, 2016
- Why the Education Establishment Hates Cursive - Bruce Deitrick Price
- Words and Phrases to Lose in 2017 - Dennis Lund
- What Are They Afraid Of? - Jeffrey Folks
- People Who Hate Humanity - Tom Trinko
- Safety Pin Liberals - Bishop E.W. Jackson
- What Will America Look Like after Obamacare? - Elise Cooper
- The Myth of the Good Old Media - Bruce Walker
Dec 22, 2016
- Islam Is the Problem - Selwyn Duke
- Fake News and Fake Intelligence - G. Murphy Donovan
- Minnesota: Yes to Immigration, No to Jihad - Cain Pence
- The Faithless Four of Washington State - Susan Stanton
- Four Ways to Balance the Budget and Boost the Economy by Taxing Foreigners - Howard Richman, Raymond Richman, and Jesse Richman
- The NAACP Promotes Grievance Industry - Lloyd Marcus
- Conservatism and Progressivism: Two Irreconcilable Worldviews - E.M. Cadwaladr
American Thinker Blog
ISIS: The rat with no tail - 1/1/17 January 1, 2017 How a 19th-century anti-pest program illuminates our failed efforts to stamp out the Islamic State. More
Lloyd Marcus: Celebrating the new year with our 100 Day Plan - 1/1/17 January 1, 2017 There's a lot of work to do in 2017! More
A tough year for Latinas of the left in Latin America - 1/1/17 January 1, 2017 Let's hope 2017 brings down a few of their lefty brothers in Venezuela, Bolivia, and Ecuador. More
A new possible disaster for Angela Merkel - 1/1/17 January 1, 2017 Imagine what might happen if the famously immigrant-loving German chancellor took on the Israeli-Palestinian problem. More
Obama attacks Putin to help his legacy - 1/1/17 January 1, 2017 It's about all he has left. More
Note to NYT: Get an education on the 'two-state solution' - 1/1/17 January 1, 2017 This is getting embarrassing. More
Incredible: Obama administration adds 97,000 pages of regulations in 2016 - 12/31/16 December 31, 2016 More than 3,800 new rules – 18 for every law passed by Congress. More
Did a Red Bear just poop in the Oval Office? - 12/31/16 December 31, 2016 The Democrat jackass in our White House is finally getting his comeuppance in a totally satisfying public manner. More
Lessons in civility from RFK, Jr. - 12/31/16 December 31, 2016 Political thuggery endorsed by the most repulsive example of progressive arrogance and privilege. More
Even a Rolling Stone writer sees the con game underway on ‘Russia hacking election’ - 12/31/16 December 31, 2016 The unity of the Progressive chorus repeating the evidence-free assertion that Russia “hacked” our election has been marred by an inquisitive writer for Rolling Stone, of all publications More
‘Celebrate our successes and look forward to the revolution rolling into 2017,’ with Nigel Farage - 12/31/16 December 31, 2016 The flip-side of schadenfreude is gloating. Both are seductive, pleasurable, and dangerous to the souls of those who over-indulge. Click at your own peril. More
MSNBC’s worst year ever - 12/31/16 December 31, 2016 What do get when you combine arrogance, condescension, and ignorance? That’s right: MSNBC. More
Minimum wage hikes create 45,000 new robot jobs at Amazon - 12/31/16 December 31, 2016 The "inorganic worker" bloc must be delighted, but maybe we shouldn't be. More
Illegal alien who raped 13-year-old girl was deported 10 times - 12/31/16 December 31, 2016 Illegal entry charges against Tomas Martinez-Maldonado were dismissed – twice. More
Senator McConnell, the Security Council resolution, and the default of the guardians - 12/31/16 December 31, 2016 Damage that can't be undone. MoreMore Blog Entries
Previous Articles
Dec 31, 2016
- Obama Administration’s Attack on Russia - John Dietrich
- Divine Islamic Revelation Now International Law - Jonathan F. Keiler
- How Liberal Democrats Institutionalized White Supremacy - Michael Bargo, Jr.
- Trump, the New York Times, and the Constitution: Who Needs an Education? - Peter Nichols
- Carrie Fisher: Goodnight, Princess - Matt Patterson
- A Separate Catalonia? - Mike Konrad
- Reflections on the 2017 Baseball Hall of Fame Ballot - Seth Keshel
Dec 30, 2016
- What if Obama dropped Hillary's email bombs? - James Lewis
- UN Withdrawal: Never Wound a King - Odysseus
- What Kerry Should Have Said - Dan Calic
- Jimmy Carter’s Lifelong Pursuit of a Palestinian State - A.J. Caschetta
- The Giant Challenge Facing SecDef Mattis - Dennis Sevakis
- Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo’s Firearms Nescience - William A. Levinson
- Israel Celebrates Hanukkah, Weathers an Obama Betrayal - Elise Cooper
Dec 29, 2016
- Obama and Israel: Why Are People Surprised? - Jerrold L. Sobel
- Leave the UN - Bruce Walker
- Obama at the UN: The mouse that roared - Ron Jager
- Privatizing Education: An Important Step in School Reform - E. Jeffrey Ludwig
- Boeing/Airbus Deals Will Boost Iran’s Support of Terrorism - Amir Basiri
- Making Good on the Promise to Repeal Obamacare - Jon N. Hall
- Love and Hate: Two Sides of the Same Coin - Bruce W. Davidson
Dec 28, 2016
- The Media That Cried Wolf - Brian C. Joondeph
- Trump Would Have Beaten Delusional Obama - Daniel John Sobieski
- Washington Can't Work - Bruce Walker
- Obama Drives a Nail into the Coffin of our International Legal Order - Jordan Blashek
- Anti-Semitism in British Universities - Michael Curtis
- Pivots Instead of Policies in International Affairs - E. Jeffrey Ludwig
- Who the Crusaders Are in 2016 - Kip Allen
Dec 27, 2016
- Parting Regrets from the LOSer's Presidency - Deborah C. Tyler
- Infantile Rage on the Left - James Lewis
- Baby Skins for Sale: $325 - Fay Voshell
- UN Resolution 242: The Linchpin of Israel’s Security - Shoshana Bryen
- Mars Is within Reach - Robert Zubrin
- Republican Senate Prospects in 2018 - Bruce Walker
- Obama's Hatred for Israel - Eileen F. Toplansky
Dec 26, 2016
- Transition: Sauce for Obama is Sauce for Trump - Christopher Chantrill
- How Iran actually lost in Aleppo - Heshmat Alavi
- Germany’s Choice - Jonathan F. Keiler
- Dressed to Kill in New York - Paul Gottfried
- Dear Michelle: There Most Certainly Is Hope - Eileen F. Toplansky
- Trump appoints the right team to regain the Middle East - Ted Belman
- Whom the gods would destroy, they first make mad - R. Stephen Bowden
Dec 25, 2016
- Miracle on East 42nd Street - Clarice Feldman
- Christmas in a Time of Religious War - Michael Finch
- Donald Trump's Christmas Dog Whistle - Peggy Ryan
- Preferring Herod to Jesus - Fay Voshell
- That Wonderful Tree - Glenn Fairman
- God’s Greatest Gift Meets Humanity’s Most Desperate Need - Trevor Thomas
- Hark! The Herald Angels Sing! - Deana Chadwell
Dec 24, 2016
- Baby, It’s Cold Outside (and How to Defend Yourself from Date Rape) - Jeremy Egerer
- Obama Oil Drilling Ban on Thin Ice - Daniel John Sobieski
- Rogue One’s Rebellion against the White Patriarchy - Jon Brown
- Black Slaveowners: A Review - Janet Levy
- The Pros and Cons of the Electoral College - Michael Curtis
- Gotcha Conservatism - Paul Gottfried
- The Spirit of Generosity - Bill Kassel
Dec 23, 2016
- Why the Education Establishment Hates Cursive - Bruce Deitrick Price
- Words and Phrases to Lose in 2017 - Dennis Lund
- What Are They Afraid Of? - Jeffrey Folks
- People Who Hate Humanity - Tom Trinko
- Safety Pin Liberals - Bishop E.W. Jackson
- What Will America Look Like after Obamacare? - Elise Cooper
- The Myth of the Good Old Media - Bruce Walker
Dec 22, 2016
- Islam Is the Problem - Selwyn Duke
- Fake News and Fake Intelligence - G. Murphy Donovan
- Minnesota: Yes to Immigration, No to Jihad - Cain Pence
- The Faithless Four of Washington State - Susan Stanton
- Four Ways to Balance the Budget and Boost the Economy by Taxing Foreigners - Howard Richman, Raymond Richman, and Jesse Richman
- The NAACP Promotes Grievance Industry - Lloyd Marcus
- Conservatism and Progressivism: Two Irreconcilable Worldviews - E.M. Cadwaladr