NYT and WaPo reporters confess incompetence on Twitter - 1/29/17 January 29, 2017 I think the best word for this is “implosion.” More
Secret Service agent who said she wouldn't 'take a bullet' for Trump put on paid leave - 1/29/17 January 29, 2017 Three months after the agent's post appeared on Facebook, the Secret Service says they will "investigate."   More
The ‘Islamophobe’ slur of Trump’s entry suspension falls apart - 1/29/17 January 29, 2017 The Democrat media have a narrative that President Trump is banning entry to suspect terrorist populations because he hates Muslims, and they are sticking to it, facts be damned. More
Legal battle begins over Trump executive orders - 1/29/17 January 29, 2017 The first of many lawsuits over the Trump executive orders goes in favor of the ACLU. More
Stunning media malpractice on Trump suspension of entry - 1/29/17 January 29, 2017 The latent fingerprints of Democrat icons, especially ex-president Obama, are discoverable all over President Trump’s executive order of the 27th titled, “Protecting the nation from foreign terrorist entry into the United States.” More
The US and Britain: We'll Be Together Again - 1/29/17 January 29, 2017 The "Special Relationship" is still a bit shaky, but the prognosis between Donald Trump and Theresa May looks good. More
The truth of the film 'Patriot's Day' - 1/29/17 January 29, 2017 Fighting the war against radical Islam that Obama refused to fight. More
Dutch Death Trip - 1/29/17 January 29, 2017 Why is the government of the Dutch, some of the nicest, most polite and highly civilized people on earth, pushing an agenda of imposing death on people who have committed no crimes?  More
A few examples of intellectual laziness - 1/29/17 January 29, 2017 From secondhand smoke to global warming to Islam, it's everywhere. More
Trump's entry ban should be expanded to additional high-risk countries - 1/29/17 January 29, 2017 Yes, these countries would be angry and "outraged!" at such a ban.  Good. More
President Trump needs to lower the volume on Mexico - 1/29/17 January 29, 2017 Could Trump usher a leftist president into Mexico after Peña-Nieto is out? More
Should Iraqi interpreters be entitled to US citizenship? - 1/29/17 January 29, 2017 Leftist media desperately seeking out the most sympathetic possible "refugees." More
Trump is right: The New York Times is failing financially - 1/29/17 January 29, 2017 The Times is used to bullying Republican presidents, but times have changed. More
How you get death panels - 1/29/17 January 29, 2017 From someone who's personally experienced the process. More
Tucker Carlson embarrasses a refugee inflow advocate - 1/28/17 January 28, 2017 Alinksy’s Fourth Rule is working for us these days.  Last night, Tucker Carlson provided us an excellent example of the tactic. More
Reaping the Whirlwind Clarice Feldman “They who have sown the wind, shall reap the whirlwind.”  More
How Obama and Kerry Betrayed Israel at the UN Joseph S. Spoerl President Obama's secretary of state, John Kerry, insists that the U.S. abstention on U.N. Security Council Resolution 2334 was motivated by friendship for Israel, but by weakening Israel as it does, the abstention is more a violation than a fulfillment of the obligations of friendship. More
More 'Rules' Sean Spicer Can Change for the Press Pool Ned Barnett Press Secretary Sean Spicer has begun to emulate the president, imposing new procedures on a reluctant, self-focused press corps.  Kudos.  But more can be done. More
Iran Sabotages a Syrian Ceasefire Heshmat Alavi Only the U.S. can overcome Iran's intransigence involving negotiations. More
The Left’s Misplaced Panic over the EPA Richard Zuber What Scott Pruitt will really be bringing to the EPA is a badly needed refocusing on executing this country’s laws instead of making up its own.  More
Forget the Devil's Playground James Arlandson There are some accusers who will never let go of the past; they come across as bitter and angry.  This is as true in politics as it is in daily life. More
The Catholic Church You Never Heard Of Iohanan A. Carvalho The Church’s enemies, among them the communists, have spread lies about the history of the Church and the content of the faith.  More

