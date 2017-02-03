American Thinker Blog

Foreign policy elites wrong again as Trump’s immigration pause wins backing from Middle East nations - 2/3/17 February 3, 2017 Spengler explains why critics of President Trump’s temporary travel ban on seven Muslim nations should remember the Chinese proverb, “Kill the chicken and let the monkey watch.” More
Trump administration eyes new Iran sanctions over missile test - 2/3/17 February 3, 2017 It's "put up or shut up" time for Iran. More
Rhode Island lawmaker fired from waitress job for anti-male rants - 2/3/17 February 3, 2017 Customers not pleased at being berated by a leftist moron. More
Mayor of Berkeley apologizes, yet keeps digging the hole he has excavated - 2/3/17 February 3, 2017 Mayor Arreguin has made himself a virtuoso of politically correct incompetence.  If the mainstream media were conservative, not leftist, he would be driven from office over his comic ineptitude. More
Big bluff propaganda - 2/3/17 February 3, 2017 Propaganda is political warfare based on hostile intent, and it must be addressed as decisively as every other act of aggression. More
Marijuana helping (mostly liberal) women give birth to mentally impaired babies - 2/3/17 February 3, 2017 Liberal mothers today are echoing Brave New World by creating the next generation of Democratic Party voters, already partially lobotomized in the womb, to be perfect worker drones who won't think for themselves. More
Schumer and his pals campaigning hard for Trump's re-election - 2/3/17 February 3, 2017 Sen. Schumer is playing the pitiful fool in a grand hysterical play.  More
Neil Gorsuch and the living Constitution lie - 2/3/17 February 3, 2017 Those who trade the rule of law for the rule of lawyers, to facilitate an unconstitutional agenda, tread a dangerous path. More
Draining the judicial swamp - 2/3/17 February 3, 2017 The judiciary has become the most dangerous branch due to ignorance and congressional abdication of responsibility. More
Deranged Millennials, academicians, and Hollywood crap shooters - 2/3/17 February 3, 2017 Anarchy has been fomented by the growing underworld of arrogant progressives who believe they are the most intelligent beings on the planet.  More
Liberal college students calling Trump Hitler should demand their money back - 2/3/17 February 3, 2017 UC Berkeley is the latest stage for hysterical leftists to vent their frustration by setting things on fire in public. More
We cannot properly vet Syrian refugees - 2/3/17 February 3, 2017 Donald Trump's executive order is reasonable and in the interest of protecting Americans. More
The Jeff Sessions I met - 2/3/17 February 3, 2017 With the full Senate vote on Jeff Sessions’s confirmation for attorney general looming, I thought the readers here might be interested a few things I observed about the Jeff Sessions I met. More
Talking the Democrats off the ledge - 2/3/17 February 3, 2017 Time for coloring books and Play-Doh. More
'Groundhog Trump' came out and saw Iran's shadow - 2/3/17 February 3, 2017 Putting the mullahs on notice. More
Articles

Trump’s Political Blitzkrieg Fay Voshell It’s been barely two weeks since Donald Trump has taken office, and Democrats are facing a political blitzkrieg.  More
‘Daddy’ Should Drain the Academic Swamp Jay Schalin Instead of fiddling while Berkeley burned, Trump quickly responded to the anarchy that prevented Milo Yiannopoulos from speaking. More
Obama: Jihadophile James Lewis It is suicidal to ignore the possibility that there may be a jihad equivalent of the modern German Bund infiltrating our government, with many enemy sympathizers. More
Trump Must Pressure Iran Heshmat Alavi The Trump administration has an extraordinary opportunity to begin launching a widespread strategy vis-à-vis Tehran. More
Narco-Terrorism on the U.S-Mexico Border Janet Levy Any politician who claims that our southern border is secure from terrorists is lying. More
Let Survivors of 9/11 Victims Have Their Day in Court Brian McNicoll The Saudis continue to work at the highest levels in Washington to assert their will and scuttle American initiatives. More
President Trump will Undo the Cruelties of Obama's Political Correctness Rabbi Aryeh Spero It will not stop with the end of the Obama era, but we have a far better chance now to fight back. More

