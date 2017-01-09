American Thinker Blog

Presidential politics: 60 is the new 35 - 1/9/17 January 9, 2017 It’s the constitutional age requirement to serve as president of the United States.  Since the framers’ 35 would be much older today when adjusted for longer lifespans, it’s too young. More
7 activists arrested in Tampa for feeding the homeless without a permit - 1/9/17 January 9, 2017 Authorities have a point, but the ordinance may be too restrictive. More
Leftist/queer/Latino activist in custody in Berkeley murder case - 1/9/17 January 9, 2017 A very inconvenient defendant for the lunatic left because he is full of politically motivated hatred. More
The selective empathy of Meryl Streep - 1/9/17 January 9, 2017 "An actor's only job is to enter the lives of people who are different from us and let you feel what that feels like." More
Western media mourn the death of 'moderate' Iranian Rafsanjani - 1/9/17 January 9, 2017 "Moderate" compared to what? More
Trump Derangement Syndrome derails the Golden Globes - 1/9/17 January 9, 2017 Hollywood was caught in the act of being itself last night: arrogant, ignorant, mentally ill, and disdainful of the American public that elected Donald Trump our next president of the United States. More
Obama's record on jobs less than stellar - 1/9/17 January 9, 2017 A record low labor force participation rate. More
Saudi Arabia’s dependence on foreigners to do the work hits the wall - 1/9/17 January 9, 2017 This will not end well. More
Can Michelle get the band back together? - 1/9/17 January 9, 2017 Michelle 2020?  More
Horror and criminalized thought - 1/9/17 January 9, 2017 Why are we even debating the term “hate crime”? More
Dems caught in the act of 'just being themselves' - 1/9/17 January 9, 2017 In 2016, Democrats were caught “just being themselves” by an unexpected intrusion. More
A short and simple economic primer for liberals - 1/9/17 January 9, 2017 Liberals need to run a business before creating such lousy policies.  More
CBS radio report created the impression Chicago torture victim was a black man assaulted by white Trump supporters - 1/8/17 January 8, 2017 This may be the single most despicable act of media bias I have ever encountered.  More
Bernie Sanders, Swamp Creature - 1/8/17 January 8, 2017 Sanders in bed with an industry that would shock his supporters. More
When James Clapper got away with perjury - 1/8/17 January 8, 2017 How much should we trust the director of national intelligence, really? More
The Grapes of Liberal Winter Philip Ahlrich Mr. Obama approached the presidency as an academic exercise, an opportunity to bend America over a template of social theory.  More
The Great California Earthquake of 2018: First State To Default Andrew Solomon Our company received a mystery bill in the mail two weeks ago, explaining our new $15,000 owed. More
A New Voting Rights Act for the 21st Century Michael Bargo, Jr. The two most insidious ways Democrats disenfranchise American citizens are also two of the most difficult for the rank and file to notice. More
The Democrats are the Party of Big Money Richard Winchester At bottom, big government is about rewards and punishments. Those who control the leviathan on the Potomac can reward their supporters and punish their opponents. More
Reconsidering Comey Shawn Mitchell Perhaps we’ve misunderstood and misjudged a shrewd, brave, and consequential strategy by an FBI Director in a tough spot. More
Enough Already: Move the US Embassy to Jerusalem Michael Curtis Nations have a right to determine their own capitals.  Israel is no exception. More
Did Russian ‘Hacking’ Give Obama Two Election Victories? Brian C. Joondeph Following the logic of the current news cycle claiming Russia hacked the 2016 election, it makes perfect sense that Russia interfered in our previous two presidential elections to trick America into electing Obama More

