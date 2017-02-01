American Thinker Blog

Gorsuch nomination a lose-lose for the Democrats - 2/1/17 February 1, 2017 Putting your opponent in a lose-lose decision is an effective way of winning, something President Trump likes to do.   More
Will the anti-Trump right unite behind the administration to confirm Gorsuch? - 2/1/17 February 1, 2017 It's time for the NeverTrumps to toe the line and support the president. More
Trump to the rescue of Europe? - 2/1/17 February 1, 2017 Two of President Trump’s national security initiatives have far greater strategic import than many realize.  If I am reading the tea leaves correctly, the U.S. may again ride to the rescue of Europe, although in an indirect fashion. More
Our family never felt we had a 'right' to move to the US - 2/1/17 February 1, 2017 The Democratic Party has been taken over by people who don't believe in borders or understand national security.  More
A field of daisies - 2/1/17 February 1, 2017 It's the liberals' turn in the bunker.  More
Conversing with leftist relatives - 2/1/17 February 1, 2017 The left loves to play the Christianity/morality card back on us. More
An ungood reading of Orwell - 2/1/17 February 1, 2017 Donald Trump and the Two Minutes Hate. More
American Jews are becoming more conservative - 2/1/17 February 1, 2017 The future face of American Jewry is emerging. More
Rush gets the Yates firing wrong - 2/1/17 February 1, 2017 Rush overlooks one point: there's a new sheriff in town.  More
Stop worrying about the 'ISIS narrative' - 2/1/17 February 1, 2017 It's disheartening to see conservatives worry about the opinion of terrorists. More
Trump signs executive order reining in the bureaucracy - 2/1/17 February 1, 2017  A revolutionary concept whose time has come. More
Christian ethics and the refugee problem - 2/1/17 February 1, 2017 When the left starts appealing to Christian morality, it is worth taking note. More
Trump blamed for not letting refugees needing expensive treatments into America - 2/1/17 February 1, 2017 President Trump seems to be in the odd position of prioritizing the needs of Americans over the needs of people in other countries.  Imagine that. More
Trump considers deporting immigrants on welfare - 2/1/17 February 1, 2017 How much more transparent can the propaganda get? More
Calkickout Petition - 2/1/17 February 1, 2017 People from California can sign the Calexit petition, but what about the rest of us in the other 49 states?  From my point of view, we would benefit the most from California leaving the Union. More
It’s Escalating: Defiance and Calls for Violence among Democrats J. Robert Smith Democrats are stepping up their calls to defy President Trump’s executive actions to close the nation’s porous borders and make America safer from terrorists.  More
The Liberals' Great Nonwhite Hope Richard F. Miniter Once again, the liberals appear to be duped by their own foolish view of the importance of skin tone. More
French Court Rejects Palestinian Demands Michael Curtis Political interests and international law are closely intertwined in matters affecting Israel.  More
Breitbart: Five Years After David Prentice Andrew Breitbart paved the road for Trump’s win and understood the stakes.  More
Trump Means the End of Liberal Small-Ball Governance Christopher Chantrill President Trump doesn’t believe in small ball. More
Time for Bretton Woods 2.0 Dexter Wright Trump has an opportunity to reverse the debasement of word currencies, including the dollar.  Will he take it? More
Refugees and the Right to Immigrate Bruce Walker The pathos of leftism has invented for us a new phony moral obligation. More

