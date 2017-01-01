American Thinker Blog

ISIS: The rat with no tail - 1/1/17 January 1, 2017 How a 19th-century anti-pest program illuminates our failed efforts to stamp out the Islamic State. More
Lloyd Marcus: Celebrating the new year with our 100 Day Plan - 1/1/17 January 1, 2017 There's a lot of work to do in 2017! More
A tough year for Latinas of the left in Latin America - 1/1/17 January 1, 2017 Let's hope 2017 brings down a few of their lefty brothers in Venezuela, Bolivia, and Ecuador. More
A new possible disaster for Angela Merkel - 1/1/17 January 1, 2017 Imagine what might happen if the famously immigrant-loving German chancellor took on the Israeli-Palestinian problem. More
Obama attacks Putin to help his legacy - 1/1/17 January 1, 2017 It's about all he has left. More
Note to NYT: Get an education on the 'two-state solution' - 1/1/17 January 1, 2017 This is getting embarrassing. More
Incredible: Obama administration adds 97,000 pages of regulations in 2016 - 12/31/16 December 31, 2016 More than 3,800 new rules – 18 for every law passed by Congress. More
Did a Red Bear just poop in the Oval Office? - 12/31/16 December 31, 2016 The Democrat jackass in our White House is finally getting his comeuppance in a totally satisfying public manner. More
Lessons in civility from RFK, Jr. - 12/31/16 December 31, 2016 Political thuggery endorsed by the most repulsive example of progressive arrogance and privilege. More
Even a Rolling Stone writer sees the con game underway on ‘Russia hacking election’ - 12/31/16 December 31, 2016 The unity of the Progressive chorus repeating the evidence-free assertion that Russia “hacked” our election has been marred by an inquisitive writer for Rolling Stone, of all publications More
‘Celebrate our successes and look forward to the revolution rolling into 2017,’ with Nigel Farage - 12/31/16 December 31, 2016 The flip-side of schadenfreude is gloating.  Both are seductive, pleasurable, and dangerous to the souls of those who over-indulge.  Click at your own peril. More
MSNBC’s worst year ever - 12/31/16 December 31, 2016 What do get when you combine arrogance, condescension, and ignorance?  That’s right: MSNBC. More
Minimum wage hikes create 45,000 new robot jobs at Amazon - 12/31/16 December 31, 2016 The "inorganic worker" bloc must be delighted, but maybe we shouldn't be. More
Illegal alien who raped 13-year-old girl was deported 10 times - 12/31/16 December 31, 2016 Illegal entry charges against Tomas Martinez-Maldonado were dismissed – twice. More
Senator McConnell, the Security Council resolution, and the default of the guardians - 12/31/16 December 31, 2016 Damage that can't be undone. More
Obama: A Political Corpse Clarice Feldman Obama’s political death is spurring him and his administration to deny it by undertaking a series of ever more outrageous acts to preserve what he considers his "legacy." More
Top Ten Political Gifts of 2016 Marguerite Creel In 2016, ten noteworthy patriots found a way to jump-start the reconstruction of a nation. More
Can You Hear It? Glenn Fairman Having slain the personal for the sake of the political, the left has wrung the charm from life by reviling the precious and common virtues that once moved good men to good deeds.  More
Since when did the Palestinians become entitled to a state? Ted Belman As Newt Gingrich said in 2011, “the Palestinians are an invented people.” More
Why Quebec No Longer Is Separatist Mike Konrad As Europe reignites with separatism, as the British exit the EU, Quebec will, in a typical example of Gallic contrarianism, do the opposite, and probably finally settle down into accepting the Canadian federation. More
How to Get People to Vote Bruce Walker Here is an electoral college reform that would make our low voter participation stats a thing of the past. More
How Do You Stop Good People from Hurting Themselves? Eileen F. Toplansky The National Council of Jewish Women needs a reality check. More

