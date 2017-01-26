American Thinker Blog
Should taxpayers bail out blue states that have overspent and over promised? - 1/26/17 January 26, 2017 Taxpayers should not have to subsidize the failure of the blue state model. More
The Real Significance of the ‘Executive Order on Enhancing Public Safety in the Interior of the United States’ - 1/26/17 January 26, 2017 Governance at a very high level, a level many thought Trump incapable of reaching. More
The Pope, the President, and the International Left - 1/26/17 January 26, 2017 Uncomfortable questions being raised by a Catholic newspaper. More
Rampant idiocy on the airwaves - 1/26/17 January 26, 2017 Pardon my rant. More
My favorite liberal fallacies - 1/26/17 January 26, 2017 Not enough time to refute them all. More
Pro-Life Trump and Verbal Trickery of the Left - 1/26/17 January 26, 2017 Sorry, lefties and preachy pundits, immigration and the admission of refugees are not life issues. More
Mary Tyler Moore: RIP - 1/26/17 January 26, 2017 Arguably the greatest comedic straight lady in the history of television, dead at 80. More
Mexico deports a lot more than you may think - 1/26/17 January 26, 2017 Unveiling the hypocrisy of Mexico's political class when they talk about illegal immigration in the U.S. More
Activist for illegal aliens deported for drunk driving - 1/26/17 January 26, 2017 Should illegal aliens who advocate for other lawbreaking illegal aliens be excused from further lawbreaking because of their work advocating the illegal behavior of others? More
The Art of Protecting the Poor - 1/26/17 January 26, 2017 Reforming Medicaid is the key to overturning ObamaCare. More
Why are so many media people puzzled that Trump keeps bringing up illegal votes? - 1/25/17 January 25, 2017 So the question that the MSM is pushing is, "How much vote fraud is there?" More
ABC News caught red-handed deceptively editing comment in order to make Trump look bad and has now apologized - 1/25/17 January 25, 2017 Apparently, some members of the mainstream media cannot help themselves: their hatred for Donald Trump is so intense that they engage in misconduct almost guaranteed to be exposed. More
John Kerry stupidly provoking a cutoff of US funds to Palestinians - 1/25/17 January 25, 2017 John Kerry must have thought he was being really clever when he overrode congressional holds on a couple of hundred million dollars and sent the taxpayers’ money to the Palestinian Authority in the closing hours of the Obama presidency. More
What was a Democrat US congresswoman doing in Syria last week? - 1/25/17 January 25, 2017 Tulsi Gabbard urges Trump to stop funding Syrian terrorists. More
Michael Jackson's daughter declares herself African-American - 1/25/17 January 25, 2017 Do progs consider race a matter of mental state, as they do sex? MoreMore Blog Entries
Articles
The DC Empire Strikes Back Just what is so offensive about Donald Trump? Could it be his desire for the Washington elite to get the hell out of our lives? More
The Dictatorship of Equality A law for equality has become a club that terrifies college administrators into cutting their sports teams, while terrifying faculty for fear of any misstep that could destroy their careers. More
Appeasement of Iran Must End With the death of Rafsanjani, Tehran’s religious dictatorship suffered a devastating blow. How will the West respond? More
Reality Bites On Friday Donald Trump let the country know that the ship is turning, which will be painful for some who didn’t know the ship was almost over the falls. More
Go, Rudy, Go! Cyber-Security in the Age of Trump Cleaning up Obama's mess and then actually getting anything done will make for quite the challenge. Is The Donald up to it? More
Obamacare: Disentangling the Private from the Public If the federal government wants to provide free healthcare for the indigent, then fine, but keep it separate from the private system. More
The Opioid Scourge and the Disease Metaphor for Addiction The "opioid scourge" and government intervention: full of sound and fury (and sound bites, empty gestures, and taxpayer dollars) destined to accomplish nothing. More
American Thinker Videos
Previous Articles
Jan 25, 2017
- State Department Airhead Marie Harf Joins Fox News - Daniel John Sobieski
- Will Men Ever Pull a Lysistrata on Feminists? - Robert Oscar Lopez
- America, at Last the Land of Can-Do - Chet Richards
- Sudan Plays Obama for a Fool - Rob Caskey
- Making Britain Great Again - Michael Curtis
- What Is Iran’s Policy-Making Mechanism? - Heshmat Alavi
- I Still Don't Prescribe Heroin - Steve Karp, MD
Jan 24, 2017
- Chronicles of Self-Destruction - David Prentice
- The DC Women's Tantrum - Trevor Thomas
- Lefty 'Activism' Means More Power to the Powerful - Christopher Chantrill
- An Unhealthy Obsession with Irrelevant Numbers - Brian C. Joondeph
- Betsy DeVos vs. the Educational Industry - Leesa K. Donner
- A Typical American President - James Lewis
- Do Trump's Appointees Understand the Problem with Climate Change? - Ned Barnett
Jan 23, 2017
- From the Front Line: Sharia Compliance in the US Military - Pamela Geller
- The Filibuster in the Era of Trump - Ted Noel, M.D.
- Please, Mr. President, Stay Who You Are! - Lloyd Marcus
- Trump's Wall vs. the Devil's Lottery - D B Louis
- Tweeting by Trump and the Future of the Media - Peter Skurkiss
- Trump's 'America First' Has Nothing to Do with Hitlerism - Ned Barnett
- The True Meaning in Trump's Inauguration Speech - Howard J. Warner
Jan 22, 2017
- Requiem for a Lightweight - Clarice Feldman
- American Flag Hijab - Jonathan F. Keiler
- Is Trump More Like Roosevelt or Jackson? - E. Jeffrey Ludwig
- No, Most People Don’t Need to Go to College - Taylor Lewis
- What Sort of Compromise Do the Arabs Want with Israel? - Kenneth Eliasberg
- Why Trump Should Recognize the Armenian Genocide - Areg Galstyan
- Why Israel is the Middle East's Foremost Problem - William A. Levinson
Jan 21, 2017
- The Manning Commutation’s Vast Hidden Evil - Doug Mainwaring
- How Trump Won: The Inside Story of a Revolution - Ethel C. Fenig
- Why JFK Would Endorse President Trump’s Immigration Proposals - Jay Tucker
- Godspeed, Donald Trump as You Embark on Your Journey - Steve McCann
- Second Class in the Classroom - Steve Feldman
- The Caste System in the Modern Company - Mike VanOuse
- Silence and the End of Christendom - Jon Brown
Jan 20, 2017
- What Has Obama Done to Us, and How Was He Able to Do It? - Richard Winchester
- We Need a Law to Prevent Another President Obama - Mark A. Hewitt
- Democrats and Gerrymandering: Sow the Wind, Reap the Whirlwind - Bruce Walker
- A Plan for Draining the Swamp - David Solway
- Obama: The Symptom of a Greater Ailment - George De Vries III
- A Thorn by Any Other Name: Jews, Democrats, and Israel - Eric Rozenman
- Barack Obama's Dismal Energy Legacy - Jeffrey Folks
Jan 19, 2017
- Trump and Obama's Legacy of Racism - Colin Flaherty
- Want to Know Why Trump Won? Just Ask His Supporters - Robert Oscar Lopez
- The Inauguration Boycott Is Stupid - Raoul Lowery Contreras
- Joe Biden after Jan. 20: In Dover or in Clover? - Doris O'Brien
- Ending the Biased United Nations Resolutions against Israel - Michael Curtis
- Who Elected Donald Trump? It Wasn't the Russians - J. Garvin Walsh
- Has America Become an Illiberal Democracy? - Henry Oliner
Jan 18, 2017
- Trump Gores a Sacred Cow, and Liberals Lament - Daniel L. Mallock
- Black History (aka Demonize White America) Month - Lloyd Marcus
- Political Correctness as a Tool of the Liberal Inquisition - Rabbi Aryeh Spero
- Obamacare Tax Woes for Non-taxpayers - Jon N. Hall
- Copyright Vultures Are At It Again! - Mike Konrad
- How Illinois Violates Voting RIghts - Michael Bargo, Jr.
- United We Fall - David Solway
Jan 17, 2017
- The Left Is Thoroughly Bamboozled - Patricia McCarthy
- Thanks, John Lewis. Now Go Away. - Matthew Vadum
- Dear Liberals: Here Is Some Magnanimous Advice - Christopher Chantrill
- Barack Obama’s Deplorable Race Relations Legacy - Steve McCann
- Betraying Israel - Shoula Romano Horing
- The Intelligence Community Rebellion? - John Smith
- Obama, Political Correctness, and the Military - Elise Cooper
Jan 16, 2017
- Finally, a Republican Leader Playing Offense - Brian C. Joondeph
- Electing a Fake President, Undoing a Real One: The Power of the Media - Mark A. Hewitt
- Requiem for a Lightweight: Obama Out - G. Murphy Donovan
- Study Reveals Significant Health Disparities for Homosexual Teens - Trevor Thomas
- MSNBC's Mariana Atencio: Rich, Gorgeous, Famous, and a Victim - David Paulin
- The Global Warming Smoking Gun - Norman Rogers
- Fake News on Religion: Pew Continues to Confuse - Tom Trinko
