American Thinker Blog

Should taxpayers bail out blue states that have overspent and over promised? - 1/26/17 January 26, 2017 Taxpayers should not have to subsidize the failure of the blue state model. More
The Real Significance of the ‘Executive Order on Enhancing Public Safety in the Interior of the United States’ - 1/26/17 January 26, 2017 Governance at a very high level, a level many thought Trump incapable of reaching. More
The Pope, the President, and the International Left - 1/26/17 January 26, 2017 Uncomfortable questions being raised by a Catholic newspaper. More
Rampant idiocy on the airwaves - 1/26/17 January 26, 2017 Pardon my rant. More
My favorite liberal fallacies - 1/26/17 January 26, 2017 Not enough time to refute them all. More
Pro-Life Trump and Verbal Trickery of the Left - 1/26/17 January 26, 2017 Sorry, lefties and preachy pundits, immigration and the admission of refugees are not life issues. More
Mary Tyler Moore: RIP - 1/26/17 January 26, 2017 Arguably the greatest comedic straight lady in the history of television, dead at 80. More
Mexico deports a lot more than you may think - 1/26/17 January 26, 2017 Unveiling the hypocrisy of Mexico's political class when they talk about illegal immigration in the U.S.   More
Activist for illegal aliens deported for drunk driving - 1/26/17 January 26, 2017 Should illegal aliens who advocate for other lawbreaking illegal aliens be excused from further lawbreaking because of their work advocating the illegal behavior of others? More
The Art of Protecting the Poor - 1/26/17 January 26, 2017 Reforming Medicaid is the key to overturning ObamaCare. More
Why are so many media people puzzled that Trump keeps bringing up illegal votes? - 1/25/17 January 25, 2017 So the question that the MSM is pushing is, "How much vote fraud is there?" More
ABC News caught red-handed deceptively editing comment in order to make Trump look bad and has now apologized - 1/25/17 January 25, 2017 Apparently, some members of the mainstream media cannot help themselves: their hatred for Donald Trump is so intense that they engage in misconduct almost guaranteed to be exposed. More
John Kerry stupidly provoking a cutoff of US funds to Palestinians - 1/25/17 January 25, 2017 John Kerry must have thought he was being really clever when he overrode congressional holds on a couple of hundred million dollars and sent the taxpayers’ money to the Palestinian Authority in the closing hours of the Obama presidency. More
What was a Democrat US congresswoman doing in Syria last week? - 1/25/17 January 25, 2017 Tulsi Gabbard urges Trump to stop funding Syrian terrorists. More
Michael Jackson's daughter declares herself African-American - 1/25/17 January 25, 2017 Do progs consider race a matter of mental state, as they do sex? More
More Blog Entries

Articles

The DC Empire Strikes Back Jeffrey Folks Just what is so offensive about Donald Trump?  Could it be his desire for the Washington elite to get the hell out of our lives? More
The Dictatorship of Equality Gideon Isaac A law for equality has become a club that terrifies college administrators into cutting their sports teams, while terrifying faculty for fear of any misstep that could destroy their careers. More
Appeasement of Iran Must End Shahriar Kia With the death of Rafsanjani, Tehran’s religious dictatorship suffered a devastating blow. How will the West respond? More
Reality Bites Deana Chadwell On Friday Donald Trump let the country know that the ship is turning, which will be painful for some who didn’t know the ship was almost over the falls. More
Go, Rudy, Go! Cyber-Security in the Age of Trump Paul Murphy Cleaning up Obama's mess and then actually getting anything done will make for quite the challenge.  Is The Donald up to it? More
Obamacare: Disentangling the Private from the Public Jon N. Hall If the federal government wants to provide free healthcare for the indigent, then fine, but keep it separate from the private system. More
The Opioid Scourge and the Disease Metaphor for Addiction Gerald K. McOscar The "opioid scourge" and government intervention: full of sound and fury (and sound bites, empty gestures, and taxpayer dollars) destined to accomplish nothing. More

American Thinker Videos

More Videos »
More Videos »

New Feminism

Click on image to enlarge ↑

American Thinker Blog

Should taxpayers bail out blue states that have overspent and over promised? - 1/26/17 January 26, 2017 Taxpayers should not have to subsidize the failure of the blue state model. More
The Real Significance of the ‘Executive Order on Enhancing Public Safety in the Interior of the United States’ - 1/26/17 January 26, 2017 Governance at a very high level, a level many thought Trump incapable of reaching. More
The Pope, the President, and the International Left - 1/26/17 January 26, 2017 Uncomfortable questions being raised by a Catholic newspaper. More
Rampant idiocy on the airwaves - 1/26/17 January 26, 2017 Pardon my rant. More
My favorite liberal fallacies - 1/26/17 January 26, 2017 Not enough time to refute them all. More
Pro-Life Trump and Verbal Trickery of the Left - 1/26/17 January 26, 2017 Sorry, lefties and preachy pundits, immigration and the admission of refugees are not life issues. More
Mary Tyler Moore: RIP - 1/26/17 January 26, 2017 Arguably the greatest comedic straight lady in the history of television, dead at 80. More
Mexico deports a lot more than you may think - 1/26/17 January 26, 2017 Unveiling the hypocrisy of Mexico's political class when they talk about illegal immigration in the U.S.   More
Activist for illegal aliens deported for drunk driving - 1/26/17 January 26, 2017 Should illegal aliens who advocate for other lawbreaking illegal aliens be excused from further lawbreaking because of their work advocating the illegal behavior of others? More
The Art of Protecting the Poor - 1/26/17 January 26, 2017 Reforming Medicaid is the key to overturning ObamaCare. More
Why are so many media people puzzled that Trump keeps bringing up illegal votes? - 1/25/17 January 25, 2017 So the question that the MSM is pushing is, "How much vote fraud is there?" More
ABC News caught red-handed deceptively editing comment in order to make Trump look bad and has now apologized - 1/25/17 January 25, 2017 Apparently, some members of the mainstream media cannot help themselves: their hatred for Donald Trump is so intense that they engage in misconduct almost guaranteed to be exposed. More
John Kerry stupidly provoking a cutoff of US funds to Palestinians - 1/25/17 January 25, 2017 John Kerry must have thought he was being really clever when he overrode congressional holds on a couple of hundred million dollars and sent the taxpayers’ money to the Palestinian Authority in the closing hours of the Obama presidency. More
What was a Democrat US congresswoman doing in Syria last week? - 1/25/17 January 25, 2017 Tulsi Gabbard urges Trump to stop funding Syrian terrorists. More
Michael Jackson's daughter declares herself African-American - 1/25/17 January 25, 2017 Do progs consider race a matter of mental state, as they do sex? More
More Blog Entries