American Thinker Blog

Media elites howling as Trump admin considers expanding access to WH briefings beyond 49 elite insider journalists - 1/16/17 January 16, 2017 The mainstream media declared war on the candidacy of Donald Trump. Now, the entitled media elites are discovering that there is a price to losing a war More
EU nations brace for another tidal wave of economic migrants - 1/16/17 January 16, 2017 European nations are not prepared for another massive influx of migrants. More
Homeland, Season 6, and Unintentional (?) Comedy - 1/16/17 January 16, 2017 Most hilarious is the writers' assumption that Hillary was going to be the President-elect when this first episode aired; it is set a week before inauguration!  From this first episode it is hard to tell if the first woman President is going to be a figure of fun More
Rand Paul: Keeping Medicaid expansion the 'big question' of Obamacare repeal - 1/16/17 January 16, 2017 No repeal issue is more fraught with political danger. More
Which of Michelle's Obama's Dresses was most Cringeworthy? - 1/16/17 January 16, 2017 With Mrs. Obama gone, who will the media have left to worship? More
Beavis, Butthead and The Russian Dossier - 1/16/17 January 16, 2017 The intel leadership is well aware of the fact that these memos are bogus.  Their incompetence lies in their belief that they could pass them off as legitimate.  More
Trump proposes dropping Russia sanctions in exchange for nuclear arms deal - 1/16/17 January 16, 2017 Trump has put Europe on notice that they have a brand new negotiating partner. More
SNAP is not an Entitlement - 1/16/17 January 16, 2017 "Entitlement" comes from the word "title." Title is legal ownership you gain for something, a car, house, or perhaps a military or civilian pension, by virtue of having paid for it More
Martin Luther King Day and Obama’s legacy - 1/16/17 January 16, 2017 Who today has reason to resent honoring Dr. King? Not the Usual Suspects.... More
Corruption: It’s the Chicago Way - 1/16/17 January 16, 2017 Apparently too insignificant for the mainstream media: a Chicago politician facing a potential 280 years in prison for an inductment handed down last week. More
MLK’s niece: I voted for Trump - 1/16/17 January 16, 2017 I asked Evangelist Alveda C. King, niece of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and a pro-life leader, if she hopes Mr. Trump will be a pro-life president. More
Are Democrats Skipping the Inauguration Racists? - 1/16/17 January 16, 2017 Seventeen of the Democrats boycotting the Inauguration are "Congresspersons of Color." More
Trump vs. the Bureaucracy - 1/16/17 January 16, 2017 Trump's greatest challenge will be not merely to govern a nation, but to conquer a massive bureaucracy.  More
Health Care after the ObamaCare Repeal - 1/16/17 January 16, 2017 What happens after ObamaCare is killed? More
A Man who left a Party without Seats or Ideas - 1/16/17 January 16, 2017 Obama leaves the weakest "legacy" of any modern presidnet.  More
More Blog Entries

Articles

Finally, a Republican Leader Playing Offense Brian C. Joondeph Traditional Republicans specialize in defense, although poorly, and have little offensive skill. Enter the new star athlete, able to play offense and defense, able to hit and field the ball at the same time, without any assistance from the media. More
Electing a Fake President, Undoing a Real One: The Power of the Media Mark A. Hewitt Today's fourth estate is a joint venture of Democrats and the media.  They have teamed up to manage and control whatever is their narrative for the day. More
Requiem for a Lightweight: Obama Out G. Murphy Donovan Buyer's remorse may be the new "hope and change."  More
Study Reveals Significant Health Disparities for Homosexual Teens Trevor Thomas A recent (and first of its kind) study verifies again what many Christians have long warned about the homosexual lifestyle. More
MSNBC's Mariana Atentcio: Rich, Gorgeous, Famous, and a Victim David Paulin A rich, elite, lefty media starlet urges fellow Latinos to speak out on how they 'overcame discrimination'. More
The Global Warming Smoking Gun Norman Rogers To err is human, but to really foul up you need a computer. More
Fake News on Religion: Pew Continues to Confuse Tom Trinko Pew and the media have a history of spinning Pew polls to attack people of faith. More

American Thinker Videos

More Videos »
More Videos »

Click on image to enlarge ↑

American Thinker Blog

Media elites howling as Trump admin considers expanding access to WH briefings beyond 49 elite insider journalists - 1/16/17 January 16, 2017 The mainstream media declared war on the candidacy of Donald Trump. Now, the entitled media elites are discovering that there is a price to losing a war More
EU nations brace for another tidal wave of economic migrants - 1/16/17 January 16, 2017 European nations are not prepared for another massive influx of migrants. More
Homeland, Season 6, and Unintentional (?) Comedy - 1/16/17 January 16, 2017 Most hilarious is the writers' assumption that Hillary was going to be the President-elect when this first episode aired; it is set a week before inauguration!  From this first episode it is hard to tell if the first woman President is going to be a figure of fun More
Rand Paul: Keeping Medicaid expansion the 'big question' of Obamacare repeal - 1/16/17 January 16, 2017 No repeal issue is more fraught with political danger. More
Which of Michelle's Obama's Dresses was most Cringeworthy? - 1/16/17 January 16, 2017 With Mrs. Obama gone, who will the media have left to worship? More
Beavis, Butthead and The Russian Dossier - 1/16/17 January 16, 2017 The intel leadership is well aware of the fact that these memos are bogus.  Their incompetence lies in their belief that they could pass them off as legitimate.  More
Trump proposes dropping Russia sanctions in exchange for nuclear arms deal - 1/16/17 January 16, 2017 Trump has put Europe on notice that they have a brand new negotiating partner. More
SNAP is not an Entitlement - 1/16/17 January 16, 2017 "Entitlement" comes from the word "title." Title is legal ownership you gain for something, a car, house, or perhaps a military or civilian pension, by virtue of having paid for it More
Martin Luther King Day and Obama’s legacy - 1/16/17 January 16, 2017 Who today has reason to resent honoring Dr. King? Not the Usual Suspects.... More
Corruption: It’s the Chicago Way - 1/16/17 January 16, 2017 Apparently too insignificant for the mainstream media: a Chicago politician facing a potential 280 years in prison for an inductment handed down last week. More
MLK’s niece: I voted for Trump - 1/16/17 January 16, 2017 I asked Evangelist Alveda C. King, niece of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and a pro-life leader, if she hopes Mr. Trump will be a pro-life president. More
Are Democrats Skipping the Inauguration Racists? - 1/16/17 January 16, 2017 Seventeen of the Democrats boycotting the Inauguration are "Congresspersons of Color." More
Trump vs. the Bureaucracy - 1/16/17 January 16, 2017 Trump's greatest challenge will be not merely to govern a nation, but to conquer a massive bureaucracy.  More
Health Care after the ObamaCare Repeal - 1/16/17 January 16, 2017 What happens after ObamaCare is killed? More
A Man who left a Party without Seats or Ideas - 1/16/17 January 16, 2017 Obama leaves the weakest "legacy" of any modern presidnet.  More
More Blog Entries