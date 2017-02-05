American Thinker Blog

Google redefines ‘fascism’ as ‘right wing’ movement - 2/5/17 February 5, 2017 The default online source for definitions of words has just altered the historically accurate definition of fascism, just as the Trumphater movement seeks to inaccurately brand the President as a fascist More
Milo Yiannopoulos will return to Berkeley to give his speech - 2/5/17 February 5, 2017 Janet Napolitano, president of the University of California system, has got a new nightmare on her hands.  More
Trump defends Putin: 'You think our country is so innocent'? - 2/5/17 February 5, 2017 It is not good for your health to oppose the Russian president. More
The Press Anoints the Next Democratic Candidates - 2/5/17 February 5, 2017 We are in the beginning of the third week of Trump’s administration, yet the press has already started the 2020 presidential campaign.  No wonder these campaigns drag on so long.  More
Appeals court upholds stay of Trump visa order - 2/5/17 February 5, 2017 The liberal Ninth Circuit denies DoJ request for emergency lifting of stay on Trump's order. More
Political Persecution: And The Left Goes Marching On…. - 2/5/17 February 5, 2017 Since the demonstrations of January 21st, my colleagues and the social workers at large have become more emboldened in this liberal bastion of the United States.  More
Federal funds to sanctuary cities exceed the cost of building the wall - 2/5/17 February 5, 2017 So much for the Democrats' fiscal argument. More
Go ahead: Establish a government-wide initiative to respect religious freedom - 2/5/17 February 5, 2017 Why did Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner deep-six an executive order protecting religious employers from LGBT tyranny? More
A little judicial overreach, anyone? - 2/5/17 February 5, 2017 To issue nationwide stays directly challenging national security policies of the sitting administration is purely and simply judicial overreach. More
In the pipeline: Campus free speech legislation - 2/5/17 February 5, 2017 U.C. Berkeley's rioters have done their worst to chill free speech in their violence on campus this week.  They may have achieved the opposite of what they aimed for, however.  A new proposal for free speech legislation is out now and sure to gain momentum. More
Anti-Trumpistas need two aspirins and a glass of water - 2/5/17 February 5, 2017 Yesterday, I received a panicky message on social media from someone who thought President Trump is going to start a war with Iran. More
How corrupt judges extend constitutional protections to foreign nationals - 2/5/17 February 5, 2017 The 14th Amendment promised equal protection for all citizens, but liberals are using it to promise open borders for the entire planet. More
Chinese social media takes up the Trumphaters - 2/5/17 February 5, 2017 This video of a demonstration/shouting match/debate following President Trump’s inauguration is widely circulating in China through China's predominant social media platform More
Trump: The anti-globalization movement protesters forgot about - 2/5/17 February 5, 2017 Remember when it was cool to be against globalization? More
Clinton Foundation implosion continues as two more programs ditched - 2/4/17 February 4, 2017 It’s official: the Clinton Foundation is in a world of hurt. More
Articles

The Press Eunuchs Rattling Their Cups Clarice Feldman Two weeks of media wailing in high falsetto. More
Democrats Find a Use for Violence Karin McQuillan We booted the Democrats out of office, and they are kicking us back – not metaphorically, but with bricks and sticks and firebombs. More
Hashtag Mentality and Today’s College Students Sean Mathews We are at a point in America where much of the populace has become no more than a reactionary mob.  The reasons are prosaic: the ignorance of our citizens, primarily the college-aged, compounded by their use of social media. More
Time to Get the VA Out of Medical Care Delivery Mike Ford The Veterans Administration has done a less than stellar job in delivering timely, high-quality, and cost-effective medical care for veterans injured serving this great nation.  It's time to look to solutions with a track record to achieve something better. More
Abortion and the Banality of Evil Richard Kirk A review of Gosnell: The Untold Story of America’s Most Prolific Serial Killer. More
The Reich Stuff Doris O'Brien Leftist professors pulling in $200,000-plus salaries might want to think twice before moaning and wailing about solidarity with the little guy. More
Israel Needs Settlements for Peace Gamaliel Isaac The Trump administration is on record as calling new Israeli settlements in the West Bank "unhelpful."  They're falling into the same trap other presidents have fallen into. More

