American Thinker Blog
MSM reporter falsely claimed that Trump had MLK bust removed from Oval Office - 1/21/17 January 21, 2017 Making a sensational false charge against a new president at the very first opportunity he allowed reporters into his Oval Office on Day One of his presidency More
Guess who was left unpardoned! - 1/21/17 January 21, 2017 Obama has left town, and guess who he has left holding the proverbial bag for possible criminality occurring during his presidency? More
George Will dumps on Trump’s inaugural speech - 1/21/17 January 21, 2017 Something went off the rails with you, George. More
The unbearable irrelevance of Trump haters - 1/21/17 January 21, 2017 The desperate fury of losers only harms themselves. More
CNN breathlessly riding along with a bus of female protesters heading to DC - 1/21/17 January 21, 2017 CNN shows signs of going full opposition to the Trump presidency, probably in hopes of capturing the loyal viewership of Trump haters. More
Trump signs executive order signalling the beginning of the end for Obamacare - 1/21/17 January 21, 2017 The order will give federal departments and agencies broad leeway to gut the law. More
DC police arrest activist seen on Project Veritas video plotting stink bomb attack on pro-Trump DeploraBall - 1/21/17 January 21, 2017 The era of progressive thumbs on the scales of justice is ending. Nothing would send this message more loudly than a serious prison sentence for this clown. More
Trump is president: Happy days are here again - 1/21/17 January 21, 2017 President Trump gave a powerful and honest inauguration speech. More
The pope and the new president - 1/21/17 January 21, 2017 The pope's "good wishes" for Trump stood in stark contrast to those of Obama ally Father Michael Pfleger. More
Euro Right gathers in Germany to plot strategy during pivotal year - 1/21/17 January 21, 2017 What are the electoral prospects for the populists this year? More
The end of a nightmare - 1/21/17 January 21, 2017 The day has finally arrived to celebrate the end of eight nightmare years of anti-Constitution social justice Progressive central government. More
Asked in 2009, answered in 2017 - 1/21/17 January 21, 2017 Everyone is listening now. More
The Obamas' home town bids farewell to its president - 1/21/17 January 21, 2017 In the final hours of President Barack Hussein Obama (D)'s term, the Obamas' hometown acknowledged the event in its tragically unique way. More
The speech: Bulldoze and rebuild - 1/21/17 January 21, 2017 Trump's inaugural speech is a warning that his administration will not engage in business as usual. But it will be a time to rebuild as well. More
The beauty of peaceful transitions - 1/21/17 January 21, 2017 God bless peaceful transitions! MoreMore Blog Entries
Articles
The Manning Commutation’s Vast Hidden Evil An audacious, impudent final act, a grand finale, a climax of evil capping eight years of devolution of church, country, and religious liberty. More
How Trump Won: The Inside Story of a Revolution A book just published explains what happened, how it happened, and why it happened. More
Why JFK Would Endorse President Trump’s Immigration Proposals Democrats who voted for President Trump will surely feel vindicated as he follows key provisions of the immigration pathway recommended by President Kennedy. More
Godspeed, Donald Trump as You Embark on Your Journey His will be a transformative presidency. Either he will succeed in returning the nation to prosperity and the tenets of its founding or he will fail to do so and thus turn the United States over to the radical left that is the Democratic Party in 2020. More
Second Class in the Classroom BLM activists are taking over Philadelphia classrooms. More
The Caste System in the Modern Company It doesn't go well for the CEO when he decides that his employees are the untouchables. More
Silence and the End of Christendom Martin Scorcese once again examines the collision of Christianity and the world. More
American Thinker Videos
Previous Articles
Jan 20, 2017
- What Has Obama Done to Us, and How Was He Able to Do It? - Richard Winchester
- We Need a Law to Prevent Another President Obama - Mark A. Hewitt
- Democrats and Gerrymandering: Sow the Wind, Reap the Whirlwind - Bruce Walker
- A Plan for Draining the Swamp - David Solway
- Obama: The Symptom of a Greater Ailment - George De Vries III
- A Thorn by Any Other Name: Jews, Democrats, and Israel - Eric Rozenman
- Barack Obama's Dismal Energy Legacy - Jeffrey Folks
Jan 19, 2017
- Trump and Obama's Legacy of Racism - Colin Flaherty
- Want to Know Why Trump Won? Just Ask His Supporters - Robert Oscar Lopez
- The Inauguration Boycott Is Stupid - Raoul Lowery Contreras
- Joe Biden after Jan. 20: In Dover or in Clover? - Doris O'Brien
- Ending the Biased United Nations Resolutions against Israel - Michael Curtis
- Who Elected Donald Trump? It Wasn't the Russians - J. Garvin Walsh
- Has America Become an Illiberal Democracy? - Henry Oliner
Jan 18, 2017
- Trump Gores a Sacred Cow, and Liberals Lament - Daniel L. Mallock
- Black History (aka Demonize White America) Month - Lloyd Marcus
- Political Correctness as a Tool of the Liberal Inquisition - Rabbi Aryeh Spero
- Obamacare Tax Woes for Non-taxpayers - Jon N. Hall
- Copyright Vultures Are At It Again! - Mike Konrad
- How Illinois Violates Voting RIghts - Michael Bargo, Jr.
- United We Fall - David Solway
Jan 17, 2017
- The Left Is Thoroughly Bamboozled - Patricia McCarthy
- Thanks, John Lewis. Now Go Away. - Matthew Vadum
- Dear Liberals: Here Is Some Magnanimous Advice - Christopher Chantrill
- Barack Obama’s Deplorable Race Relations Legacy - Steve McCann
- Betraying Israel - Shoula Romano Horing
- The Intelligence Community Rebellion? - John Smith
- Obama, Political Correctness, and the Military - Elise Cooper
Jan 16, 2017
- Finally, a Republican Leader Playing Offense - Brian C. Joondeph
- Electing a Fake President, Undoing a Real One: The Power of the Media - Mark A. Hewitt
- Requiem for a Lightweight: Obama Out - G. Murphy Donovan
- Study Reveals Significant Health Disparities for Homosexual Teens - Trevor Thomas
- MSNBC's Mariana Atencio: Rich, Gorgeous, Famous, and a Victim - David Paulin
- The Global Warming Smoking Gun - Norman Rogers
- Fake News on Religion: Pew Continues to Confuse - Tom Trinko
Jan 15, 2017
- The Trump Dossier Puts the Deep State in Deep Doo-Doo - Clarice Feldman
- The 'News' Media as We Knew It Is Finished - Barry Casselman
- The Breathtaking Hypocrisy of Senate Democrats - Bruce Walker
- DOJ's War on Cops Targets Chicago - Daniel John Sobieski
- Enslaved, Tortured, and Sacrificed: Islam's Child Soldiers - Raymond Ibrahim
- The Convent and the Strip Club: A Jewish Perspective - Rabbi Elliot B. Gertel
- The Pros and Cons of Talking Points - Chet Richards
Jan 14, 2017
- White Women's March Madness - Lynne Lechter
- The Strange Saga of Osama and Obama - Vernon Roken
- Jerusalem Truck Attack Raises Some Interesting Questions - Jonathan F. Keiler
- Speakers, Career Fortunes, and ‘What Ifs’ - Steve Feinstein
- Scare Pollution: A Review - Charles Battig
- Another Israel-Palestinian Conference, Another Exercise in Futility - Michael Curtis
- Is Judith Butler the New Edward Said? - A.J. Caschetta
Jan 13, 2017
- Time for a Look Back at Buzzfeed Ben Smith’s Biggest Fail - Jack Cashill
- Trump’s Model First Press Conference - E. Jeffrey Ludwig
- No More Hyphenated Americans - E.W. Jackson
- Deconstructing Roe v. Wade - James Arlandson
- Iran: What to do? - Heshmat Alavi
- The Trump EPA: Increasing Levels of Common Sense - Chris J. Krisinger
- Getting It Right - David Solway
Jan 12, 2017
- Obama's Phony War on ISIS - Jonathan F. Keiler
- His Final Farewell... til the Next Greeting - Ethel C. Fenig
- 'Leaderless Jihad' -- Hardening Targets to Thwart Lone Wolf Attacks - Stephen Bryen
- The Luddite View of Rampant Consumerism - Leann Horrocks
- The Real Reason Race Relations Have Deteriorated - David Byrne
- Trump Derangement Syndrome Comes to a School Near You - John Steinreich
- A Look Back at the First Disastrous 'Two-State Solution' - Victor Sharpe
Jan 11, 2017
- Jared Kushner, Beware of Jamie Gorelick - Jack Cashill
- Donald Trump and the Death of Utopianism - Daniel L. Mallock
- K-12: Defining Education Down - Bruce Deitrick Price
- Democrats Meet Godzilla - Geoffrey P. Hunt
- The Party of Old Nepotistic Hacks - Bruce Walker
- Brazil: The Ultimate Proof of Liberal Failure - Iohanan A. Carvalho
- The Failure of Jewish Universalism - Rabbi Aryeh Spero
