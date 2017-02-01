American Thinker Blog
Gorsuch nomination a lose-lose for the Democrats - 2/1/17 February 1, 2017 Putting your opponent in a lose-lose decision is an effective way of winning, something President Trump likes to do. More
Will the anti-Trump right unite behind the administration to confirm Gorsuch? - 2/1/17 February 1, 2017 It's time for the NeverTrumps to toe the line and support the president. More
Trump to the rescue of Europe? - 2/1/17 February 1, 2017 Two of President Trump’s national security initiatives have far greater strategic import than many realize. If I am reading the tea leaves correctly, the U.S. may again ride to the rescue of Europe, although in an indirect fashion. More
Our family never felt we had a 'right' to move to the US - 2/1/17 February 1, 2017 The Democratic Party has been taken over by people who don't believe in borders or understand national security. More
A field of daisies - 2/1/17 February 1, 2017 It's the liberals' turn in the bunker. More
Conversing with leftist relatives - 2/1/17 February 1, 2017 The left loves to play the Christianity/morality card back on us. More
An ungood reading of Orwell - 2/1/17 February 1, 2017 Donald Trump and the Two Minutes Hate. More
American Jews are becoming more conservative - 2/1/17 February 1, 2017 The future face of American Jewry is emerging. More
Rush gets the Yates firing wrong - 2/1/17 February 1, 2017 Rush overlooks one point: there's a new sheriff in town. More
Stop worrying about the 'ISIS narrative' - 2/1/17 February 1, 2017 It's disheartening to see conservatives worry about the opinion of terrorists. More
Trump signs executive order reining in the bureaucracy - 2/1/17 February 1, 2017 A revolutionary concept whose time has come. More
Christian ethics and the refugee problem - 2/1/17 February 1, 2017 When the left starts appealing to Christian morality, it is worth taking note. More
Trump blamed for not letting refugees needing expensive treatments into America - 2/1/17 February 1, 2017 President Trump seems to be in the odd position of prioritizing the needs of Americans over the needs of people in other countries. Imagine that. More
Trump considers deporting immigrants on welfare - 2/1/17 February 1, 2017 How much more transparent can the propaganda get? More
Calkickout Petition - 2/1/17 February 1, 2017 People from California can sign the Calexit petition, but what about the rest of us in the other 49 states? From my point of view, we would benefit the most from California leaving the Union. MoreMore Blog Entries
It’s Escalating: Defiance and Calls for Violence among Democrats Democrats are stepping up their calls to defy President Trump’s executive actions to close the nation’s porous borders and make America safer from terrorists. More
The Liberals' Great Nonwhite Hope Once again, the liberals appear to be duped by their own foolish view of the importance of skin tone. More
French Court Rejects Palestinian Demands Political interests and international law are closely intertwined in matters affecting Israel. More
Breitbart: Five Years After Andrew Breitbart paved the road for Trump’s win and understood the stakes. More
Trump Means the End of Liberal Small-Ball Governance President Trump doesn’t believe in small ball. More
Time for Bretton Woods 2.0 Trump has an opportunity to reverse the debasement of word currencies, including the dollar. Will he take it? More
Refugees and the Right to Immigrate The pathos of leftism has invented for us a new phony moral obligation. More
Jan 31, 2017
- Saul Alinsky in the White House...Still? - Cameron Reddy
- President Obama’s Genocide - Ben Voth
- The Social Security Shell Game - William Sullivan
- With the Bureaucracy, Trump’s Got His Work Cut Out for Him - Peter Skurkiss
- Time for Sanctuary States under Donald Trump - Joseph Agnes
- The Preservation of American Sovereignty - Paul Pauker
- What Ben Carson Should Do at HUD - Richard L. Cravatts
Jan 30, 2017
- Trump's orders on immigrants bring hypocritical and hysterical uproar - Ed Lasky
- Judge Neil Gorsuch: Some Cause for Concern - Lawrence D. Pratt and William J. Olson
- Shutting Down the Liberal Leech - Tom Trinko
- Trump, Refugees and the American Left - Steve McCann
- Extreme Fretting over Refugee Ban - Daniel John Sobieski
- Trump vs. ‘The Soft Islamic Conquest of the West’ - Selwyn Duke
- The Marxist Cult of Destiny, 2016 - James Lewis
Jan 29, 2017
- Reaping the Whirlwind - Clarice Feldman
- How Obama and Kerry Betrayed Israel at the UN - Joseph S. Spoerl
- More 'Rules' Sean Spicer Can Change for the Press Pool - Ned Barnett
- Iran Sabotages a Syrian Ceasefire - Heshmat Alavi
- The Left’s Misplaced Panic over the EPA - Richard Zuber
- Forget the Devil's Playground - James Arlandson
- The Catholic Church You Never Heard Of - Iohanan A. Carvalho
Jan 28, 2017
- Illegal Aliens Really Do Vote – a Lot - William Campenni
- Behold: A Celebrity Patriots Can Admire - Elise Cooper
- Why Obama Did Not Pardon Bergdahl - Jonathan F. Keiler
- My Vote for Waterboarding - Ken Russell
- Trump, Pence Say Unborn Lives Matter - Daniel John Sobieski
- A March against the Backstabbers - Ringo Lanzetti
- Rafsanjani: Death of a Monster Mullah - Aynaz Anni Cyrus
Jan 27, 2017
- Trump Playing Rope-a-Dope with the Media - Brian C. Joondeph
- Why American Jews Are Overwhelmingly Liberal - Steve Feinstein
- Feminists Have Nothing Left but the Roar - Fay Voshell
- K-12: Drain This Swamp - Bruce Deitrick Price
- They're Back-k-k! Leftist Crazies - Lloyd Marcus
- Should Trump DoJ Federalize Chicago Gun Prosecutions? - Daniel John Sobieski
- A Tale of Two Coups: Moscow 1991 and Washington 2016 - G. Murphy Donovan
Jan 26, 2017
- The DC Empire Strikes Back - Jeffrey Folks
- The Dictatorship of Equality - Gideon Isaac
- Appeasement of Iran Must End - Shahriar Kia
- Reality Bites - Deana Chadwell
- Go, Rudy, Go! Cyber-Security in the Age of Trump - Paul Murphy
- Obamacare: Disentangling the Private from the Public - Jon N. Hall
- The Opioid Scourge and the Disease Metaphor for Addiction - Gerald K. McOscar
Jan 25, 2017
- State Department Airhead Marie Harf Joins Fox News - Daniel John Sobieski
- Will Men Ever Pull a Lysistrata on Feminists? - Robert Oscar Lopez
- America, at Last the Land of Can-Do - Chet Richards
- Sudan Plays Obama for a Fool - Rob Caskey
- Making Britain Great Again - Michael Curtis
- What Is Iran’s Policy-Making Mechanism? - Heshmat Alavi
- I Still Don't Prescribe Heroin - Steve Karp, MD
Jan 24, 2017
- Chronicles of Self-Destruction - David Prentice
- The DC Women's Tantrum - Trevor Thomas
- Lefty 'Activism' Means More Power to the Powerful - Christopher Chantrill
- An Unhealthy Obsession with Irrelevant Numbers - Brian C. Joondeph
- Betsy DeVos vs. the Educational Industry - Leesa K. Donner
- A Typical American President - James Lewis
- Do Trump's Appointees Understand the Problem with Climate Change? - Ned Barnett
Jan 23, 2017
- From the Front Line: Sharia Compliance in the US Military - Pamela Geller
- The Filibuster in the Era of Trump - Ted Noel, M.D.
- Please, Mr. President, Stay Who You Are! - Lloyd Marcus
- Trump's Wall vs. the Devil's Lottery - D B Louis
- Tweeting by Trump and the Future of the Media - Peter Skurkiss
- Trump's 'America First' Has Nothing to Do with Hitlerism - Ned Barnett
- The True Meaning in Trump's Inauguration Speech - Howard J. Warner
Jan 22, 2017
- Requiem for a Lightweight - Clarice Feldman
- American Flag Hijab - Jonathan F. Keiler
- Is Trump More Like Roosevelt or Jackson? - E. Jeffrey Ludwig
- No, Most People Don’t Need to Go to College - Taylor Lewis
- What Sort of Compromise Do the Arabs Want with Israel? - Kenneth Eliasberg
- Why Trump Should Recognize the Armenian Genocide - Areg Galstyan
- Why Israel is the Middle East's Foremost Problem - William A. Levinson
