American Thinker Blog
Media elites howling as Trump admin considers expanding access to WH briefings beyond 49 elite insider journalists - 1/16/17 January 16, 2017 The mainstream media declared war on the candidacy of Donald Trump. Now, the entitled media elites are discovering that there is a price to losing a war More
EU nations brace for another tidal wave of economic migrants - 1/16/17 January 16, 2017 European nations are not prepared for another massive influx of migrants. More
Homeland, Season 6, and Unintentional (?) Comedy - 1/16/17 January 16, 2017 Most hilarious is the writers' assumption that Hillary was going to be the President-elect when this first episode aired; it is set a week before inauguration! From this first episode it is hard to tell if the first woman President is going to be a figure of fun More
Rand Paul: Keeping Medicaid expansion the 'big question' of Obamacare repeal - 1/16/17 January 16, 2017 No repeal issue is more fraught with political danger. More
Which of Michelle's Obama's Dresses was most Cringeworthy? - 1/16/17 January 16, 2017 With Mrs. Obama gone, who will the media have left to worship? More
Beavis, Butthead and The Russian Dossier - 1/16/17 January 16, 2017 The intel leadership is well aware of the fact that these memos are bogus. Their incompetence lies in their belief that they could pass them off as legitimate. More
Trump proposes dropping Russia sanctions in exchange for nuclear arms deal - 1/16/17 January 16, 2017 Trump has put Europe on notice that they have a brand new negotiating partner. More
SNAP is not an Entitlement - 1/16/17 January 16, 2017 "Entitlement" comes from the word "title." Title is legal ownership you gain for something, a car, house, or perhaps a military or civilian pension, by virtue of having paid for it More
Martin Luther King Day and Obama’s legacy - 1/16/17 January 16, 2017 Who today has reason to resent honoring Dr. King? Not the Usual Suspects.... More
Corruption: It’s the Chicago Way - 1/16/17 January 16, 2017 Apparently too insignificant for the mainstream media: a Chicago politician facing a potential 280 years in prison for an inductment handed down last week. More
MLK’s niece: I voted for Trump - 1/16/17 January 16, 2017 I asked Evangelist Alveda C. King, niece of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and a pro-life leader, if she hopes Mr. Trump will be a pro-life president. More
Are Democrats Skipping the Inauguration Racists? - 1/16/17 January 16, 2017 Seventeen of the Democrats boycotting the Inauguration are "Congresspersons of Color." More
Trump vs. the Bureaucracy - 1/16/17 January 16, 2017 Trump's greatest challenge will be not merely to govern a nation, but to conquer a massive bureaucracy. More
Health Care after the ObamaCare Repeal - 1/16/17 January 16, 2017 What happens after ObamaCare is killed? More
A Man who left a Party without Seats or Ideas - 1/16/17 January 16, 2017 Obama leaves the weakest "legacy" of any modern presidnet. MoreMore Blog Entries
Articles
Finally, a Republican Leader Playing Offense Traditional Republicans specialize in defense, although poorly, and have little offensive skill. Enter the new star athlete, able to play offense and defense, able to hit and field the ball at the same time, without any assistance from the media. More
Electing a Fake President, Undoing a Real One: The Power of the Media Today's fourth estate is a joint venture of Democrats and the media. They have teamed up to manage and control whatever is their narrative for the day. More
Requiem for a Lightweight: Obama Out Buyer's remorse may be the new "hope and change." More
Study Reveals Significant Health Disparities for Homosexual Teens A recent (and first of its kind) study verifies again what many Christians have long warned about the homosexual lifestyle. More
MSNBC's Mariana Atentcio: Rich, Gorgeous, Famous, and a Victim A rich, elite, lefty media starlet urges fellow Latinos to speak out on how they 'overcame discrimination'. More
The Global Warming Smoking Gun To err is human, but to really foul up you need a computer. More
Fake News on Religion: Pew Continues to Confuse Pew and the media have a history of spinning Pew polls to attack people of faith. More
American Thinker Videos
Previous Articles
Jan 15, 2017
- The Trump Dossier Puts the Deep State in Deep Doo-Doo - Clarice Feldman
- The 'News' Media as We Knew It Is Finished - Barry Casselman
- The Breathtaking Hypocrisy of Senate Democrats - Bruce Walker
- DOJ's War on Cops Targets Chicago - Daniel John Sobieski
- Enslaved, Tortured, and Sacrificed: Islam's Child Soldiers - Raymond Ibrahim
- The Convent and the Strip Club: A Jewish Perspective - Rabbi Elliot B. Gertel
- The Pros and Cons of Talking Points - Chet Richards
Jan 14, 2017
- White Women's March Madness - Lynne Lechter
- The Strange Saga of Osama and Obama - Vernon Roken
- Jerusalem Truck Attack Raises Some Interesting Questions - Jonathan F. Keiler
- Speakers, Career Fortunes, and ‘What Ifs’ - Steve Feinstein
- Scare Pollution: A Review - Charles Battig
- Another Israel-Palestinian Conference, Another Exercise in Futility - Michael Curtis
- Is Judith Butler the New Edward Said? - A.J. Caschetta
Jan 13, 2017
- Time for a Look Back at Buzzfeed Ben Smith’s Biggest Fail - Jack Cashill
- Trump’s Model First Press Conference - E. Jeffrey Ludwig
- No More Hyphenated Americans - E.W. Jackson
- Deconstructing Roe v. Wade - James Arlandson
- Iran: What to do? - Heshmat Alavi
- The Trump EPA: Increasing Levels of Common Sense - Chris J. Krisinger
- Getting It Right - David Solway
Jan 12, 2017
- Obama's Phony War on ISIS - Jonathan F. Keiler
- His Final Farewell... til the Next Greeting - Ethel C. Fenig
- 'Leaderless Jihad' -- Hardening Targets to Thwart Lone Wolf Attacks - Stephen Bryen
- The Luddite View of Rampant Consumerism - Leann Horrocks
- The Real Reason Race Relations Have Deteriorated - David Byrne
- Trump Derangement Syndrome Comes to a School Near You - John Steinreich
- A Look Back at the First Disastrous 'Two-State Solution' - Victor Sharpe
Jan 11, 2017
- Jared Kushner, Beware of Jamie Gorelick - Jack Cashill
- Donald Trump and the Death of Utopianism - Daniel L. Mallock
- K-12: Defining Education Down - Bruce Deitrick Price
- Democrats Meet Godzilla - Geoffrey P. Hunt
- The Party of Old Nepotistic Hacks - Bruce Walker
- Brazil: The Ultimate Proof of Liberal Failure - Iohanan A. Carvalho
- The Failure of Jewish Universalism - Rabbi Aryeh Spero
Jan 10, 2017
- The Left Means to Break This President - James G. Wiles
- I Meet my First Obamacare Commissar - James Lewis
- Hey Liberals, Let’s Have a Teach-In on Lying - Christopher Chantrill
- Iran after Rafsanjani - Amir Basiri
- The American Left: We Hope He Fails! - Lloyd Marcus
- Cyber-Security: There’s No Disputin’ that Old Vlad Putin - Jon N. Hall
- American Islamic Terror: A Symptom of Victimhood? - Ian Lawrence
Jan 9, 2017
- The Grapes of Liberal Winter - Philip Ahlrich
- The Great California Earthquake of 2018: First State To Default - Andrew Solomon
- A New Voting Rights Act for the 21st Century - Michael Bargo, Jr.
- The Democrats are the Party of Big Money - Richard Winchester
- Reconsidering Comey - Shawn Mitchell
- Enough Already: Move the US Embassy to Jerusalem - Michael Curtis
- Did Russian ‘Hacking’ Give Obama Two Election Victories? - Brian C. Joondeph
Jan 8, 2017
- Making (Me and) America Sick Again - Clarice Feldman
- Esteban Santiago: The 'War against Boys' Goes Toxic - Thomas Lipscomb
- The Intelligence Community versus Donald Trump - John Dietrich
- Liberals Take to the Trenches in the War on Science - Trevor Thomas
- Nothing but the Truth - Deana Chadwell
- Muslim Persecution of Christians - Raymond Ibrahim
- Shop ’til the Stores Drop - Doris O'Brien
Jan 7, 2017
- Liberals Awake from 8-Year Moral Coma - Jeffrey T. Brown
- Left's Mission Accomplished: Blacks Torturing Whites - Lloyd Marcus
- Obama's Last Chance - Michael Widlanski
- Donald Trump Must Not Join the Jackals - Michael Curtis
- How Iran Got Stuck in the Syria Quagmire - Heshmat Alavi
- Islamists Find Willing Allies in U.S. Universities - Andrew Harrod
- Bring Down the Facade - Mike Konrad
Jan 6, 2017
- The #BlackLivesMatter Torture Film - Matthew Vadum
- Obama Still Doesn’t Get America - James Lewis
- Who Has More Privilege Than Barack Obama? - Jonathan F. Keiler
- Unite, Even Forgive, but Never Forget - Christopher West
- What's Really Going On with Trump and Ford - Paul Murphy
- Progressives Really Are Deranged - Jeffrey Folks
- The Case for a Big Defense Buildup - Bruce Walker
