MSM reporter falsely claimed that Trump had MLK bust removed from Oval Office - 1/21/17 January 21, 2017 Making a sensational false charge against a new president at the very first opportunity he allowed reporters into his Oval Office on Day One of his presidency More
Guess who was left unpardoned! - 1/21/17 January 21, 2017 Obama has left town, and guess who he has left holding the proverbial bag for possible criminality occurring during his presidency? More
George Will dumps on Trump’s inaugural speech - 1/21/17 January 21, 2017 Something went off the rails with you, George.  More
The unbearable irrelevance of Trump haters - 1/21/17 January 21, 2017 The desperate fury of losers only harms themselves. More
CNN breathlessly riding along with a bus of female protesters heading to DC - 1/21/17 January 21, 2017 CNN shows signs of going full opposition to the Trump presidency, probably in hopes of capturing the loyal viewership of Trump haters. More
Trump signs executive order signalling the beginning of the end for Obamacare - 1/21/17 January 21, 2017 The order will give federal departments and agencies broad leeway to gut the law. More
DC police arrest activist seen on Project Veritas video plotting stink bomb attack on pro-Trump DeploraBall - 1/21/17 January 21, 2017 The era of progressive thumbs on the scales of justice is ending.  Nothing would send this message more loudly than a serious prison sentence for this clown. More
Trump is president: Happy days are here again - 1/21/17 January 21, 2017 President Trump gave a powerful and honest inauguration speech. More
The pope and the new president - 1/21/17 January 21, 2017 The pope's "good wishes" for Trump stood in stark contrast to those of Obama ally Father Michael Pfleger. More
Euro Right gathers in Germany to plot strategy during pivotal year - 1/21/17 January 21, 2017 What are the electoral prospects for the populists this year? More
The end of a nightmare - 1/21/17 January 21, 2017 The day has finally arrived to celebrate the end of eight nightmare years of anti-Constitution social justice Progressive central government. More
Asked in 2009, answered in 2017 - 1/21/17 January 21, 2017 Everyone is listening now.  More
The Obamas' home town bids farewell to its president - 1/21/17 January 21, 2017 In the final hours of President Barack Hussein Obama (D)'s term, the Obamas' hometown acknowledged the event in its tragically unique way. More
The speech: Bulldoze and rebuild - 1/21/17 January 21, 2017 Trump's inaugural speech is a warning that his administration will not engage in business as usual.  But it will be a time to rebuild as well. More
The beauty of peaceful transitions - 1/21/17 January 21, 2017 God bless peaceful transitions! More
The Manning Commutation’s Vast Hidden Evil Doug Mainwaring An audacious, impudent final act, a grand finale, a climax of evil capping eight years of devolution of church, country, and religious liberty. More
How Trump Won: The Inside Story of a Revolution Ethel C. Fenig A book just published explains what happened, how it happened, and why it happened. More
Why JFK Would Endorse President Trump’s Immigration Proposals Jay Tucker Democrats who voted for President Trump will surely feel vindicated as he follows key provisions of the immigration pathway recommended by President Kennedy. More
Godspeed, Donald Trump as You Embark on Your Journey Steve McCann His will be a transformative presidency.  Either he will succeed in returning the nation to prosperity and the tenets of its founding or he will fail to do so and thus turn the United States over to the radical left that is the Democratic Party in 2020. More
Second Class in the Classroom Steve Feldman BLM activists are taking over Philadelphia classrooms.  More
The Caste System in the Modern Company Mike VanOuse It doesn't go well for the CEO when he decides that his employees are the untouchables. More
Silence and the End of Christendom Jon Brown Martin Scorcese once again examines the collision of Christianity and the world.  More

