Replacing 'Too Late' Powell

The putrid conclave of Federal Reserve nincompoops (including fired Lisa Cook, who's desperately clinging in an untoward and unbecoming manner) is meeting today and tomorrow. Many who actually create wealth and bolster our economic vitality wish they would just go away and shut up. For example, Elon Musk wants to abolish the Fed.

For now, they simply won't shut up, but are a bunch of blabbermouths who relish roiling the markets with their inane "on the one hand, this; on the other hand, that" commentaries. Maybe they were bullied in school. Now, similar in principle to “revenge of the nerds,” they get off on capriciously wielding their economic influence. The worst is Jerome “Too Late” Powell, and he'll have the mic before a throng of pretentious journalists (even worse than economists) shortly after his dreary cohort announce their decision on interest rates this Wednesday.

It's called "Fedspeak," and reminds one why President Truman once demanded a "one-arm economist." “Too Late” projects pettiness, and may be inclined towards a "hawkish cut," (essentially, cut rates a measly quarter point but signal a pause ahead). He'll probably be guided by personal animus towards President Trump rather than objectivity (though he’s too myopic to even realize that). So, to usurp the misguided fuddy-duddy, President Trump should hold a Fed Reserve chairman nominating event commencing 15 minutes before Powell takes to the stage at the conclusion of their December rate-setting meeting.

Kevin Hassett, President Trump's current Director of the National Economic Council (NEC), is the leading contender to replace Powell. Whoever is chosen will be predisposed to lower rates, thereby stimulating the economy, gradually reducing the nation's interest rate payments, and boosting the housing market. Those all have utility in fostering economic vitality and affordability -- the Dem’s buzzword that was ignored during the autopen administration. An additional benefit is that Trump’s timely announcement will thwart Powell's dour and downcast rationale for raining on the parade toward our Golden Age.

President Trump is uncanny at stealing the show. If his hectic schedule precludes hosting a formal event, he should at least release a "Truth" post at 2:15 p.m. ET on Wednesday, December 10 (about 15 minutes before Powell’s Q&A session) to elaborate on his decision to nominate Hassett (or anyone else) as the next Fed Chair. That ought to inject some excitement into the otherwise soporific Fedspeak.

The dour Fed notwithstanding, ‘tis the season to bring more economic joy to the country. Squash the Fed Grinch and his monetary policy grouches.