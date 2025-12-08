A Minnesota fraud primer

What’s going on in Minnesota, the land of a thousand lakes and “Minnesota nice?” It’s simple, really: Minnesota has gone full leftist. Never go full leftist—or communist.

The primary fraud, which has resulted in 78 arrests thus far is the “Feeding Our Future” scandal where the state paid almost exclusively Somalis to supposedly feed children. Neighborhood restaurants and false fronts were paid millions for providing tens of thousands of meals per day, numbers any sane person must have known were bogus. Nearly 500 state employees recently revealed they repeatedly warned Governor Tim Walz, who either ignored or persecuted them.

Walz is in cover up mode, as Powerline, the primary source of information on Minnesota’s nearly unbelievable level of fraud for years notes:

“Minnesota is a generous state, Minnesota is a prosperous state, a well-run state, we are AAA bond-rated, but that attracts criminals,” Mr. Walz told “Meet the Press.” No it doesn’t. What attracts criminals is the chance that they will get away with the crime. The possibility of an easy getaway to Kenya spikes when welfare isn’t limited, temporary and conditional, but omnipresent and unreserved. When government aid isn’t considered a sign of systemic failure but a positive good. And when political correctness demands willful blindness to wrongdoing.

The three primary characters responsible for enabling, and arguably profiting from, the fraud are Tim Walz, Attorney General Keith Ellison and Rep. Ilhan Omar.

The invaluable Discover the Networks reveals Walz is a staunch leftist and also a useful idiot of the Chinese Communist Party. His campaign for Vice President revealed him to be a serial liar and a self-professed “knucklehead.”

According to DTN Keith Ellison is a committed racist, leftist, America-hating Muslim and tireless advocate for criminals, the more violent and Islamist/revolutionary the better.

Ilhan Omar, according to DTM is a tribal Somali, an anti-white racist, an antisemite, and anti-American Muslim who married her brother to enable immigration and student loan fraud while already married to someone else.

There are many lesser Democrat operatives involved in Minnesota’s descent into madness like Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, whose DTN expose is here. However, considering the political leanings of the entire Democrat political apparatus, it would be extraordinary if massive fraud was not occurring.

So many new revelations are daily coming to light noting them all would be a multi-volume endeavor, so I’ll provide some of the most recent, significant links for further study. We begin with Powerline, whose Minnesota-based authors have led the field in exposing corruption in Minnesota.

*The Minneapolis Star Tribune, the state’s semi-official Democrat Party propaganda organ continues to try to cover up the dollar amount of fraud.

*A Somali Democrat Party Insider with close connections to Walz and Omar, and who tried to claim his sister and her children as his spouse and his children was recently deported.

*Powerline provides a list of international media outlets beginning to report on the rampant fraud.

Graphic: X Post

*Walz tried, and badly failed, to blame a Minnesota judge for the fraud. Ellison recently tried to resurrect that dimwitted attempt at distraction.

Graphic: Alpha News Post

*In recent Truth Social posts, President Trump exposed Omar’s immigration fraud and called Walz “seriously retarded.” Walz has since claimed people are yelling that epithet as they drive by his home, which he sees as a serious assassination threat.

*Powerline provides another list of links, domestic and foreign, on the fraud and coverup.

*Among the tactics the left is using is claiming Minnesota’s Somali population as a whole—some 100,000—can’t be blamed for the crimes of a few. Powerline provides convincing evidence they can and should be blamed.

Graphic: X Post

*So outrageous has been Minnesota Medicaid Fraud—more than $1 billion dollars--Dr. Mehmet Oz is on the verge of shutting down Minnesota’s funding.

*Bill Glahn at Powerline explains a powerful reason why Walz has allowed unrestrained Somali fraud: without their votes, Democrats in Minnesota will lose elections.

*At Breitbart we discover the Small Business Administration has uncovered at least $1 million in fraud, and they’re just getting started.

*According to The New York Post, Ellison, Omar, Frey and others received campaign cash from Somali fraudsters.

*Fox News provides a good overview of additional scandals.

*White House Deputy Chief of Staff for policy Stephen Miller called the Somali fraud “the single greatest theft of taxpayer dollars through welfare fraud in American history.”

Graphic: X Post

There are two additional facts to keep in mind: All cultures are not alike. Importing a tribal culture with no similarities to American culture and with no desire to assimilate and obey the law is suicidal. Not a single prosecution brought against the fraudsters has been done by Minnesota authorities. All have been done by federal prosecutors, and only since Donald Trump’s reelection.

Only the surface has been scratched.

Become a subscriber and get our weekly, Friday newsletter with unique content from our editors. These essays alone are worth the cost of the subscription.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.