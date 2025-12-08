Shopping malls and pragmatic political wisdom: more thoughts from Singapore

In no particular order, here are two more thoughts I’ve had after spending a few delightful days here in Singapore.

First, I continue to be delighted by how clean, well-organized, and upscale this country is. By upscale, I mean that everything I’ve seen has been done without shots. Admittedly, I haven’t traversed all of Singapore, nor have I been to the poorer quarters of the country. But I’ve now been to several malls in Singapore where Singaporeans spend much time.

Image created using AI.

This makes sense. Singapore is hot and, often, wet. In a hot, wet country, or simply a wet country where most people depend on public transportation, an air-conditioned mall is a very nice place to be.

This means malls are family-friendly places. Instead of the modern American mall, where gangs of teenagers, often, dangerous gangs, hang out, a mall in Singapore is like a town Square in a village. This isn’t to say that anyone knows anyone else, unlike in a village setting, but it does mean it is a community- and family-oriented place.

Many of the stores are familiar, everything from Gucci to Levi’s to Starbucks, etc., although there are many more restaurants than one would see in an American food court. There are also foreign stores, such as MUJI, a big Japanese department store. It really was a little taste of Japan, although I understand there are several in New York, too.

The biggest difference from my perspective, though, is that the malls are so clean and safe. You don’t need to keep an eye on your stuff. Your purse can swing freely at your side, since there is almost no chance anyone will steal it. Everything also has a fresh, well-maintained feel. So often, malls in America feel rundown and shabby. There may be a few high-end stores, but there are also vacant storefronts, overfilled garbage cans, dirty bathrooms, and a general feel of decay.

And this brings me to my second point about my observations in Singapore. All of this can be traced to Lee Kuan Yew, who is the founder of modern Singapore. Yew was born in Singapore and educated in England, both at Cambridge and the London School of Economics. He was a trained lawyer. He was also a fierce patriot. Throughout his life, his overriding goal was to free Singapore from colonialism and turn it into a strong, prosperous, independent nation.

As Yew described himself, he was the ultimate pragmatist. When he needed the left’s help to overthrow England as a colonial power, he allied with the left. When it became apparent that the left would mire Singapore in a sort of dragging despair and bring it within the communist Chinese orbit, he threw over the leftists.

Yew ultimately concluded that the best thing he could do for Singapore to thrive was to foster robust capitalism to bring money to an island that has almost no resources; to ensure that meri was the overriding value, driving the culture and the economy; to avoid welfare when at all possible, unless it’s his nation’s fiber; and to create the type of pluralism that once was common in America – an overarching, patriotism that allowed people to celebrate their culture within the their private lives, but never to allow anyone culture to become so dominant that it would override the others and create racial or sectarian violence.

Regarding that last point, to ensure that the various religions (Christian, Muslim, Confucian, Hindu, etc.) are respected, each major religion is allowed two national holidays per year. The remaining holidays are true national holidays that apply to all Singaporeans.

This pluralism seems to work because Singapore does not seem to have sectarian or racial violence. All are expected to behave well, and this expectation is encouraged by the fact that, as noted, Singapore takes its laws seriously. If a law is on the books, it is enforced.

There is one cloud, though, on Singapore’s horizon, and that is the fact that the women are not having children. While South Korea currently has the world’s lowest fertility rate, with the average woman having only 0.72 children (when the replacement rate is 2.1 children per woman), Singapore is not far behind, with a replacement rate of 0.97 children per woman.

Singapore has several policy initiatives in place to increase its fertility rate, but that is a very slow process. It’s a race against time to have a robust growth rate before the population collapse becomes so catastrophic that it cannot be reversed.

I’ll leave you with some interesting quotations from Lee Kuan Yew. Most of his policies could live comfortably within a constitutional America, including one that actually enforces the laws on the books. You are not a Nazi country if you enforce reasonable laws that respect civil rights, while also seeking to create a civil society.