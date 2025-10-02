Why climate models fail

Mainstream climatology models are fundamentally flawed because they ignore a now established physical reality: gravity — not radiative forcing — governs the temperature gradient in the troposphere. This gradient arises from gravity’s direct influence on individual air molecules, slowing those with upward velocity components and accelerating those moving downward. The result is a vertical stratification of molecular kinetic energy — what we measure as temperature.

To visualize this, consider a sealed vertical cylinder, initially devoid of air. Introduce air molecules through a central aperture. Those that ascend lose kinetic energy (cool), while those that descend gain it (warm). This produces a stable temperature gradient — an equilibrium state of maximum entropy — where the sum of kinetic and gravitational potential energy remains constant with altitude. There are no unbalanced energy potentials; the system is in what we physicists call thermodynamic equilibrium (not to be confused with thermal equilibrium).

This same principle applies to the entire troposphere. In the absence of greenhouse gases — which act to dampen the gradient via radiative exchange between molecules at different altitudes — the equilibrium gradient (inappropriately named the “dry adiabatic lapse rate”) can be derived from first principles, as demonstrated in my 2013 paper “Planetary Core and Surface Temperatures.” That work builds on my earlier peer-reviewed paper, “Radiated Energy and the Second Law of Thermodynamics,” which cites the seminal contributions of Prof. Claes Johnson in his “Mathematical Physics of Blackbody Radiation.” I urge readers to examine page 24 of that text — material that remains conspicuously absent from climatological discourse.

In short, the tropospheric temperature gradient is a gravitational phenomenon, not a radiative one. The notion that trace gases like CO2 (0.04%) or CH4 (0.0002%) drive global temperature profiles is not just misguided; it’s the final nail in the coffin of anthropogenic global warming conjecture.

Until the scientific community fully acknowledges the significance of the gravitationally induced temperature gradient, pseudoscientific narratives will flourish — despite being rightly condemned by Nobel laureate Dr. John Clauser; the late Hal Lewis; and, with characteristic bluntness, President Donald Trump as the greatest scam in history.

This temperature gradient, which naturally tends toward a stable, non-zero state — especially during calm nighttime conditions — has led to the discovery of what I term the “heat creep” process. In this mechanism, energy absorbed from solar radiation in the upper atmosphere is gradually conveyed downward through convective transfer, ultimately warming the planetary surface. This occurs because the gradient’s inherent stability drives the redistribution of energy in all directions, effectively shifting the temperature-altitude profile upward in a parallel fashion.

Heat creep offers the only physically coherent explanation for the sustained surface temperatures observed on planets such as Venus — and, to a significant extent, on Earth. The gradient itself, derived from the ratio of a planet’s gravitational acceleration to the weighted mean specific heat of its atmospheric gases, underpins this energy transfer mechanism.

The issue is not a lack of evidence, but a widespread refusal to engage with it. Critics dismiss heat creep because it challenges conventional interpretations of entropy — interpretations that narrowly focus on molecular kinetic energy while ignoring other critical forms of internal energy. Entropy is also influenced by gravitational potential and centrifugal effects, as demonstrated in vortex cooling tubes. These are not peripheral details; they are central to a complete understanding of thermodynamics.

Planets did not begin as fiery spheres. They coalesced from interstellar matter at temperatures near 2K, drawn together by gravity and shaped into spheres through liquefaction. Their internal heat did not arise from some mythical primordial furnace; it was sourced from the Sun. Gravity-enabled heat creep transported solar energy deep into planetary interiors.

That is the mechanism. That is the truth.

Image: kie-ker via Pixabay, Pixabay License.