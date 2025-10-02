Oh, great: A new resolution to recognize ‘Palestine’

Maryland senator Chris Van Hollen is spearheading a resolution urging the president to unilaterally and unconditionally recognize a Palestinian state. This is consistent with the senator’s previous anti-Israel behavior, yet Marylanders keep voting him in, despite his antagonism to this uniquely close Middle East ally.

What is Van Hollen’s rationale for rewarding the most extensive extermination of Jews since the Holocaust — the Gazan October 7 attack on Israel? He has heard the leaders of Gaza swear they will repeat the October 7 massacre again and again. His answer to this massacre and these threats: Give the Palestinians anything they want — or what they say they want at the moment. He says this knowing full well that Hamas’s charter calls for the genocide of Israelis (and Jews the world over), while the more moderate faction of Palestinians — the Palestinian Authority — awards lifelong payments to Palestinians who murder Jews. What an outstanding group of neighbors (sarcasm meant).

Rewarding bad behavior is never good, especially in that part of the world. The result is that it only serves to embolden the terrorists. Does Van Hollen want to end the conflict or exacerbate it? The perfect test case for a Palestinian state was tried when Israel removed each and every Jew — even buried Jews — from Gaza in 2005. Israel awarded Gaza to the Palestinians. What did the Palestinians do? October 7.

Why repeat this nonsense? Would Van Hollen give Palestinians a state next to Maryland? Of course not.

