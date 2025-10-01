Netflix is very invested in exposing children to cheerful transgenderism

It started when Libs of TikTok revealed that Netflix has a show that encourages the “non-binary” aspect of so-called “transgenderism” as a way for children to free themselves from societal expectations. After Elon Musk picked up on that tweet, the ball really got rolling, with Libs of TikTok revealing myriad Netflix shows, directly targeted at children, and all of which push the LGB T Q+ agenda.

Netflix is one of the granddaddies of home entertainment. In 1997, it was the first company to mail movie DVDs directly to people’s homes. Then, 18 years ago, once streaming became a thing, Netflix quickly moved over to that market. It’s now a worldwide purveyor of video entertainment (except in China, Crimea, North Korea, Russia, and Syria) and, as of this past January, had over 301 million customers. It is a big cultural player.

Speaking of culture, its current executive chairman is Reed Hastings, who is currently worth an estimated $6.6 billion and is one of the Democrat party’s big boosters. (This is ironic, considering that his father was an attorney in the Nixon administration!)

Back in 2021, when Netflix employees got their knickers in a twist after Dave Chapelle made jokes that transgender people found offensive, Reed Hastings refused to comment on the issue. However, Netflix let the world know that it had the employees’ backs:

“We value our trans colleagues and allies, and understand the deep hurt that’s been caused,” a Netflix spokesperson said in a statement to Fox Business. “We respect the decision of any employee who chooses to walk out, and recognize we have much more work to do both within Netflix and in our content.”

While Hastings was silent in 2021, he has let it be known that Netflix is a happy place for transgender employees. Thus, when asked in 2024 about the Chapelle kerfuffle, he offered this insight into Netflix’s hiring policies:

We had made a real point of recruiting trans employees and being trans friendly. This is like 2015 to 2019, roughly. We were proud of it, and we had amazing employees. And they felt as a whole that we had promised Shangri-La, and now we were betraying them. So there was an intense sense of betrayal amongst this group of employees and their allies.

That pro-trans ethos may explain Netflix’s programming decisions for children. The revelations started with this tweet:

OMG. Dead End Paranormal Park, a show on Netflix, is pushing pro-transgender on CHILDREN.



This show is advertised for 7-YEAR-OLDS



It’s being promoted on @netflix kids now.



Parents- BEWARE pic.twitter.com/gh5UZftKns — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 29, 2025

Elon Musk saw the tweet, rebroadcast it, and announced that he was cancelling his Netflix subscription. Things snowballed from there.

Libs of TikTok continued to unearth programming at Netflix that targets children and promotes so-called transgenderism. Some, like the CoComelon show, have been around for years; others, like Ada Twist, Scientist, come from the fertile Obama factory:

If you’re wondering where this madness is coming from within the corporation, one person is Hamish Steele, a Netflix content creator and Charlie Kirk hater—and the man who created the Dead End: Paranormal Park show that started the whole Netflix exposé:

Meet Hamish Steele, creator of a kid’s show on @netflix which teaches kids they can be transgender.



After Charlie was ass*ssinated, he called Charlie a nazi and had a meltdown because people were mourning him.



Netflix is SILENT. Their silence is deafening.



CANCEL NETFLIX pic.twitter.com/Uhi6qMiicZ — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 1, 2025

Again, none of this material is new. Dead End stopped being produced in 2023. However, with streaming TV, it lives on forever—that is, unless the streaming site removes it. What this means is that these shows are out there, and our children are finding them.

Thanks to Netflix content, children are being taught that transient feelings of being uncomfortable in their own skin—a perfectly normal part of childhood, when our bodies change non-stop and we’re dealing peers going through the same process—can be addressed by denying our essential biological nature. Normal human development is being pathologized and a “cure” offered to the vulnerable minds of little kids who still believe in Santa and the Tooth Fairy, and to older kids, who naively believe that there are no downstream consequences from following trends or acting on their impulses.

If the Libs of TikTok feed is anything to go by, a lot of people followed Elon Musk’s example and cancelled their Netflix subscriptions. That’s a very logical and, might I add, wise thing to do.

I’m betting, though, that they’ll find that all their streaming services have the same pro-transgender content hiding in the children’s section. The left has been engaged in a long cultural war, and only now are ordinary Americans finally figuring it out.