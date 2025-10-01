Democrats apparently believe constitutional rights protect illegal aliens but not American citizens

Des Moines Public Schools Superintendent Ian Roberts, 54, was recently arrested.

Federal officials say the “educator,” who was pulling down a cool $286,000 a year, was living and working in the country illegally, despite holding one of the state’s most prominent and public jobs.

Roberts was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents on Sept. 26 after fleeing a traffic stop and abandoning his district-issued vehicle. Authorities found him carrying a loaded handgun and thousands of dollars in cash.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, Roberts is a native of Guyana who overstayed a student visa and was ordered deported by an immigration judge in May of 2024.

According to NBC News, an ICE field office director said: “This should be a wake-up call for our communities,” adding, “How this illegal alien was hired without work authorization, a final order of removal, and a prior weapons charge is beyond comprehension and should alarm the parents of that school district.”

Yet it appears, in pathetically hyper-tolerant fashion, some in the local community are rallying around Roberts, the gun-toting illegal alien with a prior weapons charge and several previous legal entanglements. (Roberts served as superintendent of Millcreek Township School District in Pennsylvania prior to making his way to the Hawkeye State. That school district paid out over $403,000 to resolve complaints tied to administrative decisions Roberts allegedly made during his tenure there, including a couple for gender discrimination.)

Some Democrats, such as Jackie Norris, who oversaw the Des Moines, Iowa School Board for several years while Roberts ran that city’s public schools, have hastened to publicly defend Roberts. (Norris is the former chief of staff for former first lady Michelle Obama.)

How is it that progressives/Democrats are suddenly rock-ribbed Second Amendment advocates in this case? How could anyone believe that unvetted illegal aliens should be allowed to carry loaded handguns but law-abiding American citizens with permits to carry should not be allowed to do so?

Oh, I see, we are not permitted to defend ourselves against unvetted illegal aliens carrying loaded handguns. (Apparently, that is a little-known codicil of The Great Replacement Theory, which is not a theory but an obvious fact.)

In the fevered minds of the desperately mentally ill and/or permanently power mad (i.e., Democrats), criminals should have the right to carry guns but long-time law-abiding citizens definitively should not.

Beam me up, Scotty. (Here’s a link to this reference for those of you under 60-years-old.)

In related stories, Democrats want to shut down the United States government if Republicans don’t commit to spending a trillion dollars on health care for illegal aliens.

And New York City Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani has committed to spending more than $100 million on legal defense services for illegal aliens, taken from the pockets of American taxpayers. (Does “legal” services for “illegals” even make sense?)

My God, wake up Americans! Or this won’t be America much longer.

