The compliant media should also be blamed for the shutdown

The Democrats have decided that they are willing to shut down the government because the skyrocketing subsidies that they said were ending are ending. The media knows this and don’t care. They are falsely telling the public that the shutdown is both parties’ fault. All the Democrats have to do is agree to keep the excessive spending where it is, and the government would remain open. (I hope the Republicans don’t cave.)

But, along with the Democrats, the compliant media should be blamed for the shutdown. As the Democrats (and complicit Republicans) ramped up the spending to where it currently is, who ran cover for the spending schemes? Media outlets with their so-called journalists. If these “journalists” had been investigating, asking questions, and holding the government accountable like they should, they would have seen right through all the massive spending policies of the Democrats (and again, complicit Republicans), like:

The Inflation Reduction Act. It goes without saying that more than a trillion dollars in debt spending is not going to make the value of the dollar stronger, and adding to public debt is not going to enrich the taxpayer, but the media somehow couldn’t figure that out. One year after Biden signed the bill into law, these were the numbers:

Inflation is up more than 15 percent.

The cost of groceries for Americans has risen approximately 20 percent.

U.S. gas prices are up nearly 62 percent.

Natural gas prices are up more than 40 percent.

His [Biden’s] policies have led innovators to stop research into potentially new treatments, including for brain cancer and leukemia.

The bill is expected to increase launch prices of drugs according to a CBO analysis.

Don’t forget, Biden also admitted it was actually a “climate change bill” and they, as in the Democrats, “should have named it what it was….”

Obamacare. Barack Obama and others continually lied about Obamacare to get it passed. It’s obvious that Obamacare has made prices skyrocket, instead of lowering them as it promised. NPR even named Obama’s “you can keep it” promise as the “lie of the year” in 2013. The media should also know that the Democrats propped up the law with astronomical subsidies, but never cared.

Stimulus spending. Nearly $2 trillion went out in the American Rescue Plan signed by Biden, despite him being handed a rapidly recovering economy from Trump.

Jerome Powell. Powell and the Federal Reserve actually had the ignorance to say first that inflation wasn’t happening; then they said it’s happening but it’s low; then they said that it was an issue, but it was “transitory” and would be going away soon; then we got to the “inflation is good” stage, this time, from CNBC:

Powell was even more ridiculous when he said that the millions and millions of low-skilled and third-world foreigners pouring over the border had a “neutral” impact on the American economy. A true moron—but did the media call him out? No, they didn’t.

Student loan giveaways. Biden and the Democrats constantly stumped on student loan “forgiveness”—which ironically, was even a problem because Obama wanted to pretend he had a way to pay for his socialist healthcare bill—which wiped away billions of dollars for people who took out loans, and lumped them onto the taxpayers. The media went along with this scheme, never asking the simple question: but who pays?

The media set out to destroy Reagan, Bush Senior, Bush Junior, and Trump. They are campaigners for Democrats, nothing more. They essentially claim that everything Republicans do is controversial, and pretend that Democrats are centrists who want to unify the country.

The media lies endlessly to protect Democrats, and lies endlessly to destroy Republicans. If they were unbiased they would tell the public that this shutdown is clearly Democrats’ fault because all that is needed are eight Democrat votes in the Senate to keep the government open.

