Gays for Hamas is no longer a joke

Left-wing activists in the West display an extraordinary tendency toward cognitive dissonance.

They are able to firmly believe in mutually exclusive assertions.

Such people often refuse to acknowledge the contradiction between their various beliefs.

routinely kill homosexuals for the Islamic crime of being homosexual. Thus it is that homosexual activists in Europe and in the U.S. join public demonstrations of sympathy for Islamic terrorists who

I remember when such an absurdity was a joke worthy of a comical movie. Now, it’s a tragic reality.

In a video online there is an example of an activist who was hoping to wave his rainbow flag at a pro-Islam event in Europe. He is being warned away by Islamic protesters. Fortunately, they did not kill him, perhaps because they knew they were being videotaped.

A similar dysfunction exists among radical feminists.

Peculiarly, when they are confronted with the facts about Islamic practices concerning women in Islamic-ruled countries, they typically make excuses, or even refuse to believe those facts.

When leftist feminists wearing keffiyehs can no longer deny the truth, when they are informed about burkas, and other examples of Islamic misogyny, they often become angry and hostile, not against the Islamists, but against those revealing the truth.

A bankrupt ideology reveals itself when it can no longer reconcile its various conflicts within itself.

Its adherents have become hostages to their beliefs. They have made a psychological and emotional commitment to an ideology that is irreconcilably hostile to them. At some point they must make a “binary” decision. Do they stay “married” to a serial killer in hopes that somehow, he will change? Or do they face reality and admit that they were wrong all along?

The pain is not to be underestimated. How can the fragile flower child admit that the people he thought were jack-booted thugs are instead, decent people of good will? How can he admit that he was fooled by tricksters who lied to him? How can he deal with the fact that he fought fiercely for the wrong side, and not only that, fought for the side that seeks to destroy him?

Radical leftists do not know how to agree to disagree. They drive away all their reasonable allies, disdaining compromise, refusing to accept half a loaf, and instead, demand the entire bakery, which they then burn down.

The longer this goes on, the greater is the concentration among them of absolutists.

That is why they can say that your speech is violence, your silence is violence, but their exhortations to violence are examples of free speech. They firmly believe this. They cannot be persuaded otherwise. There will be no discussion. If you do not join them fully and without reservation, you are not simply wrong, you are Hitler.

They accuse us of being divisive because they have shut us out of their discussions. The nation has become ideologically divided, yes, but fortunately, the movement of people from one side to the other is almost entirely away from the radical left. The phrase, “The Democrat Party left me,” is becoming more common among liberals.

When the Satanic forces in heaven rebelled against God, they may have been surprised to find themselves outnumbered two to one. Their earthly minions, soon may be just as astonished.

In closing, here is the link to a musical expression of the dam about to burst in woke Europe.

