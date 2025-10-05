Understanding the Dems’ lackluster response to a possible Israel-Hamas ceasefire

Why are Democrats and leftists (but I repeat myself) so muted in their response to the proposed Israel-Gaza peace plan? I'm glad you asked.

On October 7, 2023, as many as 6,000 Gazan men breached the Israeli border. Acting as sadistically as possible, they slaughtered 1,195 people and wounded 3,400 others, after which they kidnapped 251 people, whom they used, whether dead or alive, as hostages to prevent Israel from engaging in all-out war against Hamas. Israel immediately bombed known Hamas headquarters, and then began ground operations on October 13, before launching a full invasion on October 27. In other words, Hamas started the war, just as the Japanese did when they bombed Pearl Harbor, and America responded.

One of Hamas’s biggest weapons in the war was propaganda, which created a very peculiar asymmetry. Israel tried desperately to avoid civilian casualties against an army deliberately embedded among civilians. It repeatedly gave up its ability to kill enemy troops by broadcasting its intended targets and urging civilians to flee...which, of course, enabled Hamas fighters to flee, too. It also shipped millions of tons of food to Gaza, which Hamas fighters promptly stole, either for their own use or to sell at a profit to resupply their arms. No military in history has warned its enemies about attacks or fed them, but that’s what Israel did.

X screen grab.

Hamas responded by joining with the West to accuse Israel of genocide, a charge it first made on October 17, 2023, before Israel had even begun the war in earnest. Since then, it’s flooded the West with “demonstrably false” information about civilian deaths (so false, indeed, that even the UN had to acknowledge it), including manifestly faked images and videos of the Gazans’ alleged suffering. At the same time, it ensured that there was real suffering by consistently preventing civilians from leaving those areas that Israel had broadcast as future attack sites.

In the meantime, what was missing from all Western media reports was the full-scale war that Hamas has been waging against Israel, aided by Hezbollah, Iran, and the Houthis (although Israel successfully spiked Hezbollah and Iran). The best estimate is that Israel’s civilian centers have been on the receiving end of at least 28,000 projectile assaults (rockets, mortars, missiles, etc.) since October 7, 2023.

In other words, the Muslim Arabs’ murderous fury against Jews far exceeds Israel’s remarkably delicate attempt to wage a war against a military embedded in civilian enclaves without actually killing any civilians. The only reason there haven’t been tens of thousands of Israeli casualties is that Israel has invested money in defensive systems. It values its citizens, rather than seeing their deaths as useful propaganda tools.

Thanks to the propaganda war that Hamas has successfully waged, thanks to the full-scale support of Islamists and Marxists across the West, Israel has been turned into the Nazis (an unbelievably evil historical comparison when one considers that Hamas openly wants to finish Hitler’s genocidal work), while the Gazans, who remain loyal to Hamas, are the “victims.” For that reason, since October 7, there’s been a non-stop call for a ceasefire, so much so that, in 2023 alone, “ceasefire” in the context of the war topped Google’s annual searches.

Now, thanks to President Trump’s efforts, those calling for a ceasefire seem on the verge of getting their wish: If Trump’s plan goes into effect, the war and the fake “genocide” will end. Gaza will be demilitarized, and the fine, upstanding, innocent Gazan citizens will look forward to a time of unparalleled prosperity, with Israel retreating forever. What’s not to love if you’re a leftist?

Yet the response from the left has been very, very muted. Part of this, obviously, is because the goal was never to get a ceasefire. It was always to have Israel surrender. Or, even better, to have Israel cease altogether. “From the river [the Jordan] to the sea [the Mediterranean], Palestine shall be free” didn’t mean an end to war; it meant the erasure of Jews from the land they’ve occupied nonstop for almost 4,000 years. So, no, the leftists didn’t want an end to war; they wanted total war, with Israel defeated by the combined might of Hamas fighters and world opprobrium.

But there’s one more factor at play, which is quite obvious when you watch this clip of CNN’s Abby Phillip and Alencia Johnson talk about the possibility that Trump’s Peace Plan may actually work (and be sure to watch Scott Jennings’ face):

Abby Phillip: “If President Trump is able to [end the war between Israel and Hamas] this is a major — a major victory for him.”



Alencia Johnson: “It is challenging to actually hear that piece of Trump being potentially the one to get the ceasefire deal.”



“A lot of people are… pic.twitter.com/o38kY1FPK4 — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) October 4, 2025

Yup, the worst thing about the possibility of peace in the Middle East is that Trump will have made the deal. The people who have been weeping and wailing about an alleged “genocide” for almost two years would rather see the killing continue than see Trump get acknowledged as the man who finally brought peace to that troubled region.

Wow! Just wow...