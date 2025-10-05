Chicago a war zone over ICE raids, and Illinois's governor doesn't think there's a problem

Chicago is awash in insurrection. ICE agents carrying out their duties are now surrounded by violent, Mexican-flag wielding protestors hurling rocks and bottles. They've been boxed in by cars, and chased by doxxers, one of whom was shot in a melee yesterday and may have actually been involved in the car attack. A few days earlier, one was knocked down and dragged by a car driven by a violent illegal running from the long arm of the law.

According to CBS News:

Federal agents shot a woman in the Brighton Park neighborhood on Chicago's Southwest Side Saturday morning after they became boxed in by vehicles, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. ... The patrolling agents were rammed by vehicles and "boxed in by 10 cars," according to a statement from the Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. DHS said the agents were unable to move their vehicles and got out of the car. According to DHS officials, one of the drivers of a car boxing them in had a gun, which the agency said was a semi-automatic weapon. DHS said the agents opened fire, striking the driver, who they said is a woman. She was taken to a hospital for treatment. A spokesperson for Sinai Health System said the woman was later released from the hospital. The woman was in FBI custody as of Saturday night, DHS said. DHS claimed the woman was named in a U.S. Customs and Border Protection intelligence bulletin last week for doxxing agents and posting threats against ICE online. They have not released any further information on those claims. A later statement said as ICE agents were responding to the shooting, someone followed them and rammed their vehicle "in an attempt to run them off the road." This person was arrested and was in the custody of U.S. Homeland Security Investigations Sunday morning, the DHS statement said.

BREAKING: Law enforcement under siege in Chicago as agitators hurl rocks, bottles at federal vehicles departing violent protest near scene of apparent coordinated attack on ICE officers in Brighton Park earlier today



Obviously, President Trump had little choice but to call in the National Guard.

Yet instead of being embarrassed at the feds having to come in and clean up his state's mess because he couldn't, the response from Illinois's governor, J.B. Pritzger, little more than 'nothing to see here, move along.'

According to NBC News:

Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker said the guard received notice from the Pentagon early in the day. He called the move unnecessary and “a manufactured performance — not a serious effort to protect public safety.” “This morning, the Trump Administration’s Department of War gave me an ultimatum: call up your troops, or we will,” Pritzker said in a statement. “It is absolutely outrageous and un-American to demand a Governor send military troops within our own borders and against our will.”

Amid that war zone, Pritzget does not think there's a problem, and considers any federal move to stop violent, Mexican-flag waving thugs from harming ICE agents to be "against our will"?

Then obviously, he's part of the problem. He's effectively saying he's in league with antifa, which seems to be leading these protests, using them as his agents to halt the Trump agenda he was elected to execute.

He will probably launch a lawsuit the same way California's Gov. Gavin Newsom did, when President Trump's ICE agents hosed Los Angeles out. Maybe a judge will approve a halt to the operations, but it's hard to see that happening, given the videos of the thuggery out there.

The act is getting old and the hard fact is, ICE agents are under combat fire from what amounts to Pritzger's Praetorian Guard.

He ought to be arrested -- along with his crummy little antifa rioter buddies. There's obviously some kind of network conspiracy going on with somebody's rice bowl threatened.

Image: Screen shot from BREAKING: Law enforcement under siege in Chicago as agitators hurl rocks, bottles at federal vehicles departing violent protest near scene of apparent coordinated attack on ICE officers in Brighton Park earlier today



— Border Hawk (@BorderHawkNews) October 4, 2025 ">Border Hawk video, via X