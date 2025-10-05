The Trump peace plan ends the war, but at a tremendous price for Israel

The world has been killing Jews for millennia. So why, now, does the world think it has the right to determine Israel’s fate? Why does the world think that after two years in the worst hostage conditions, with perhaps 20 still alive, starving and near death, and 28 dead, Israel owes Hamas anything? It does not.

Yes, for Israel, this horrible deal is the price for life, at least for those twenty hostages we hope are still alive. As for the twenty-eight known to be dead, their loved ones, with such anguish, must properly bury them according to ancient Jewish law. No coffins. Just a sackcloth covering the body: ashes to ashes and dust to dust.

Hamas commanders showing off their food. X screen grab.

Where is the justice for Israel? There really isn’t at this juncture. Over 1,200 people were slaughtered on October 7, 2023. Brutally. Their killers reveled as their blood flowed. And over 200 were dragged into Gaza, women with their ankles slashed so they couldn’t run away. Where is their justice?

Gaza jubilated. Perhaps little children did not. But for the most part, the killing attacks, the baby burnings, the gang rapes, and other atrocities that Gaza’s men brought with malign joy to Israelis were a huge Gazan celebration. Truly a horrific night of barbarians through the gates.

So now, as always, with victory in sight, Israel is denied that victory. Moreover, the end of this hoped-for victory vanquished is not like any other fight’s end in many years. Israel, so close to real victory, is being forced to pull back. Israel probably will not be able to eliminate or remove the constant threat from Hamas, or its mentors and co-conspirators. That means the threat will continue.

Instead of having Hamas being exterminated or exiled, its fighters won’t even be forced to leave if they say (pretend?) they’ll be good. They’ll have to disarm and cannot be part of the Gaza government. Purportedly, others will patrol them. Who? Who in the world that has denounced Israel, except for a few honorable countries, can be trusted not to side with Hamas? It’s a joke: an especially cruel one.

The only prayer Israel has is that Hamas rejects the offer. But the people controlling Hamas are not stupid, while they are especially conniving and deceitful. Now it remains to be seen whether President Trump allows them to delay, to say they can’t find all the hostages, or to stall for time.

While the world vindictively and mistakenly thinks it has the right to both dictate terms and patrol Gaza, they are abjectly immoral. And they should be careful what they wish for. Undoubtedly, Hamas will come after the patrollers if it would serve their cause.

My late maternal grandmother, Sarah Schwebel, a true Zionist, once told me that before 1948, she went to bed with wet eyes.

One hopes that is not our fate again.