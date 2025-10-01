The Ryder Cup 'scam'

Even people who agree with Churchill that golf is a good walk spoiled are aware by now that fans behaved abominably toward European players during the Ryder Cup held last weekend on the Bethpage Black golf course on Long Island.

Various explanations have been offered, including too much beer; nobody likes to lose, especially when national pride is at stake; PGA officials were slow to react and do proper crowd control; and New York rowdies tried to outdo British soccer hooligans. Toss into a cauldron and stir.

What the crowd (stupidly?) failed to realize is that their behavior encouraged the Europeans to play even harder. Yes, they were there to beat American golfers – who, as far as rankings, were far superior and should have won – but they also wanted to stick it to boorish crowd, especially Rory McIlroy and his compatriot Shane Lowry, who sank the winning putt on Sunday after Russell Henley couldn’t even get the ball to the hole from some six feet. (Short-putting is an epidemic in professional golf.)

But that’s not my story. My story is the title. I don’t think you’ve heard this one.

Below are the names of everyone on the European squad, the captain (1), vice-captains (5), and players (12). Next to some of the names, you will see an asterisk; you should wonder why.

C: Luke Donald*

VC: Thomas Bjorn

VC: Jose Maria Olazabal

VC: Edoardo Molinari

VC: Francesco Molinari

VC: Alex Noren*

John Rahm*

Sepp Straka*

Victor Hovland*

Ludwig Aberg*

Matt Fitzpatrick*

Robert McIntyre*

Rory McIlroy

Tommy Fleetwood

Justin Rose

Rasmus Hojgaard

Tyrrell Hatton

Shane Lowry

Everyone with an asterisk next to their name played college golf in the United States. That’s right: They got their training in this country on our dime, learning all the while to compete at a high level against future PGA tour members, but are now allowed to represent their home countries in international competitions against Americans.

So, let’s ask these rhetorical questions:

Would the starred golfers have been as successful had they not played college golf in the United States and “learned the trade” in the land of plenty?

Would the European squad have been as successful at the Ryder Cup this year had the players with the starred names been replaced by less accomplished European golfers?

My point: American colleges can import, support, and train foreign talent all they like. I just don’t want to see any of those golfers competing against Americans in international competitions like the Ryder Cup, representing their home countries. Let’s see how the Europeans do against us next time with only home-grown talent.

Rory McIlroy signed a letter of intent in 2004 to play college golf at East Tennessee State University, but changed his mind to play amateur golf in Europe. One thing more: Listen to Sepp Straka speak. You would have no idea that he’s not American. He represented Austria, the country of his birth.

Arnold Cusmariu is the author of Logic for Kids and the forthcoming Echoes from Plato’s Cave.