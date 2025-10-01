The Democrats and ‘shutdown’ chaos: Some remarks

So, the U.S. Senate is meeting again today to gin up yet another vote to keep the federal government open, against almost unanimous opposition from the Democrats.

Is this a surprise? Does the legitimate American voter care much about the shutdown? No, and mostly no.

Are we tired of the humorless threats and the doomsaying? Yes.

Democrats who rush constantly toward and into chaos, defending indefensible apparitions, not facts, and certainly not reality, have way worn out their welcome.

Is it “scientific” that illegal aliens don’t qualify for, say, federal employment, Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid? Is it “legal” to hold U.S. government jobs and/or live in U.S. subsidized housing when you are a known criminal alien? Do these criminals so clearly deserve to rip off U.S. citizens who have paid on their benefits from their own paychecks for years and years and years? What are jails for?

I know everyone wants in on the big secret: Who or what is living in the minds of leftists today? First off, they’ve always been this way—now they are just way more so. Chaos has taken them up with a vengeance.

Secondly, with humility, I have another answer: the Dems are just ticked off, very spoiled babies, unable to cope with the fact that they are the minority party and that their chief engineered boogeyman (that’s down to Obama and Company—still not in the dock) is smiling and making fun of them from the Oval Office.

Now, given that these Democrats are folks that were (maybe) legally elected by American citizens, it is to be expected that eventually the steady drip-drip of fleeing Democrat voters may turn first into a stream, and then into a flood. But can we wait on that? Do we have the patience?

Here’s the rub: Do a Google search on day one of the shutdown, today, and you will find zero links (or I didn’t) to any “major” media sites that are not firmly to the left. (Didn’t Google just apologize for its Biden era scheming, telling us that it was going to play fair henceforth?)

The dominant audience on Capitol Hill that is listening to Schumer and Jeffries et al. are these same clueless “reporters.” These fake “journalists” still crowd up to these traitorous Democrats—lying, desperate pols at heart—as if their thoughts were the scoop of the century. The pols don’t exactly have the federal budget facts at hand, or even know of them, and no one cares.

The networks still lap up, or try to, the pols’ theatrics about this terrible, awful shutdown—while the formers’ viewer ratings still circle around the drain.

How long, how long?

What’s so bad about a shutdown? The thing is: there’s a lot worse than a “shutdown,” and we have been enduring that very-lot-federal-worse since Obama. That’s a good fifteen years, and a lot of us have grown much older, and way more fed up in those long years.

There was a humorous, gentle man who was bringing in our youth to sanity, and he was just murdered in cold blood. So, again, what’s a shutdown in the atmosphere of chaos and hatred the left is shoving down our throats?

And then there’s this, today: our Congressional betters will continue to meet on Capitol Hill for another stinking vote. Why bother? Have they seen the polls on their work?

America is so over this. We are so over them.

