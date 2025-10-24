The land of 10,000 flakes

What in the world is going on in Minnesota? We used to call it "the land of 10,000 lakes," a reference to the beauty of that state. I recall attending some baseball games in the Twin Cities a few years ago, and it was a lovely metro area. What I'm hearing from my friends is that it's not that way anymore.

So what went wrong? Let's check this out:

In an opinion published Wednesday, the Minnesota Supreme Court is largely siding with a transgender weightlifter who sued USA Powerlifting after the organization banned “her” from competing in its women’s division. The decision comes after a lengthy legal battle. Athlete JayCee Cooper alleged that USA Powerlifting, a national governing body also known as USAPL, violated the Minnesota Human Rights Act when it prohibited her from competing as a “woman.” In a December 2018 email, the group’s committee chair told Cooper “Male-to-female transgenders are not allowed to compete as females in our static strength sport as it is a direct competitive advantage.” In early 2021, Cooper sued USA Powerlifting, alleging multiple violations of the Minnesota Human Rights Act. In 2023, a Ramsey County judge ruled in Cooper’s favor. But in a split decision, the Minnesota Court of Appeals partly overturned Judge Patrick Diamond's ruling, so Cooper took her case to Minnesota’s highest court. In the 35-page unanimous opinion written by Chief Justice Natalie Hudson, the court ruled that USAPL’s policy expressly prohibiting transgender women from competing in the women’s division is “direct evidence of discrimination based on sexual orientation under the [Minnesota Human Rights Act’s] prohibition against discrimination in business and places of public accommodation." Justice Theodora Gaïtas, who joined the court in August, did not take part in the decision.

A man has a right to compete as a woman? Powerlifting? This is insane, but then electing Gov. Tim Walz and AG Keith Ellison is insane too.

What happens to the young women now? And how many more men will now compete as women to win medals? Yes, the guy who can't compete with guys will now deny gals their glory. Talk about discriminating against women.

Where are the feminists? I guess they are watching the WNBA and avoiding this issue like a plague. Gender ideology is what matters, not women's rights.

Maybe the Supreme Court will finally address this insanity sometime soon.

