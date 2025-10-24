Yay! It’s another American Thinker Takeaways podcast

For me, when it comes to podcasts, it’s “never say never.” I think I may finally have cracked the code for relatively easy formatting, making podcasts less of a chore (for me), more fun for everyone (I hope), and (possibly) a viable addition to American Thinker’s written content.

Today’s topics are what Obamacare has done to ERs, the drop in fuel prices, WaPo journalists who dare not speak “their” truth, what Google AI is alleged to have done to Robby Starbuck, and the fall of John Cleese, the avatar for all bad things from the “intellectual” left.

You can also watch the video on YouTube or listen to it on Libsyn and Apple Podcasts.