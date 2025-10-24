Is it possible to return integrity and trust to the scientific realm?

Something that should dismay people is the fact that the scientific method has fallen on hard times in the West. Study after study shows that one of the core scientific truisms—that one scientist can replicate another scientist’s work—no longer applies to enormous numbers of studies. Moreover, fraud is also on the uptick, sometimes on an industrial scale. This is a huge problem for a culture that truly is built on science.

And it’s here that Sharon Kedar, a geophysics PhD, comes in. He believes that, just as doctors take a Hippocratic Oath to uphold the best ethics of their practice, scientists can take a “Prometheic Oath” to do the same.

Image created using AI.

(Disclosure: I have known Sharon for over thirty years, and he’s one of my favorite people in the world. He’s brilliant, informed, has a marvelous sense of humor, and is one of the most decent people I’ve ever met.)

Let me unpack things here. The Western world is built on science. Try to think of something in your life that is not affected by scientific advancements. You can’t do it.

It’s important to note that, when I say “science,” I mean the “scientific method,” not the thing that we have come to know as “ScienceTM.” ScienceTM is politically- and faith-driven, and is decidedly hostile to the scientific method.

The scientific method requires a very strict hierarchy of actions, the culmination of which is that other scientists, using the same actions, can achieve the same results. The American Museum of Natural History offers a good definition of the process. Here are the key points:

1. Define a Question to Investigate [snip] 2. Make Predictions [snip] 3. Gather Data [snip] 4. Analyze the Data [snip] 5. Draw Conclusions

My kids learned about this in the fifth grade.

The problem is that a lot of scientists lately don’t want to abide by this process. Many are drawing a conclusion and retrofitting their “research” and “experiments” to support their conclusion. Others are lazy. And, most disturbingly, growing numbers are simply committing fraud.

Whatever the motive, these behaviors have led to the real disaster of the “replication crisis.” According to Nature magazine,

The problem of irreproducibility in science has been documented in other fields and has been well known for decades, says Cobey. The study’s aim, she adds, was to build on a 2016 Nature survey in which more than 70% of 1,576 respondents said they had trouble reproducing other scientists’ research. Other perceived causes of research irreproducibility that were flagged in the current study as “always” or “very often” contributing included small sample size (55% of respondents), studies being completed but not reported (54%), flawed statistical analyses (50%) and cherry-picking of results (47%).

As I noted, fraud is a subset of the reproducibility crisis, although it deserves special attention, because it’s not just a failure of carelessness, laziness, ignorance, or negligence. Those are bad enough, but fraud a deliberate act meant to push specific outcomes that can be incredibly costly and destructive. Moreover, fraud is exploding not just in the form of perversely designed “experiments.” Instead, out-and-out fake material is flooding the West’s data.

In August, Science published an article with a headline and subheadline that tells a story:

Scientific fraud has become an ‘industry,’ alarming analysis finds Sophisticated global networks are infiltrating journals to publish fake papers

It doesn’t get any better when you read the essay:

[A]n extensive investigation finds evidence of a range of bad actors profiting from fraud. The study, based on an analysis of thousands of publications and their authors and editors, shows paper mills are just part of a complex, interconnected system that includes publishers, journals, and brokers. The paper, published today in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, paints an alarming picture. Northwestern University metascientist Reese Richardson and his colleagues identify networks of editors and authors colluding to publish shoddy or fraudulent papers, report that large organizations are placing batches of fake papers in journals, suggest brokers may serve as intermediaries between paper mills and intercepted journals, and find that the number of fake papers—though still relatively small—seems to be increasing at a rate far greater than the scientific literature generally.

Whole systems need to be set up with the industrial fraud of fake papers, but individual scientists still have a role in fixing this problem. Sharon has set up a website where scientists can find an essay explaining the problems degrading their once-honored profession. Sharon has also created a straightforward oath that scientists can take to push back against this degradation, and a signature page where they can let the world know their commitment to honest science.

If you’re wondering why Sharon calls this the Prometheic Oath, he explains:

It is named after Prometheus, the Greek mythological Titan, famous for stealing fire from Olympus and giving it to humanity, which brought advancements in technology, knowledge, and civilization. It is appropriate to name such an oath after a figure that represents that knowledge should be owned by all, and not by a chosen few.

The site went live late last night, so if you’re a scientist, you can be one of the first to let the world know your proud commitment to the scientific process and scientific integrity.