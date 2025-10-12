The Democrats’ descent into violence

Stories of Democrats’ violence against Americans have become regular. And yes, I meant to say it exactly that way. I can’t think of a single Democrat who’s said or done anything in the last ten or twenty years (maybe longer) to make America safer, stronger, more prosperous, or more united. Once upon a time, we might have been able to say Democrats and Republicans disagreed on the best way to achieve the same desired end-state. No more. Democrats are hell-bent on taking the country down and assaulting or even murdering anyone who stands in their way.

Examples abound. From miscellaneous civilians to bureaucrats to media figures and celebrities all the way up to elected officials, Democrats are escalating political violence and posing real threats to Republicans and the principles of a free society.

A recent poll in Virginia revealed that 93% of Virginia Democrats did not view texts by A.G. nominee Jay Jones, which called for the murder of Republicans and their families, as disqualifying. He actually expressed a desire for Republican speaker Todd Gilbert’s children to “die in their mother’s arms.” That an overwhelming majority of Democrats would excuse this language shows a normalization of homicidal ideation. This undermines any pretense of civil discourse. It’s not hyperbole, but a mainstream position within the party, and it signals that Democrats “offer nothing to the country but still want to kill you if you do not support them.” How do we live with people like this?

In Georgia, a Democrat suffering from severe Trump Derangement Syndrome was arrested after tearing down a Trump 2024 banner and opening fire on the business owner who confronted him. This event illustrates a growing willingness among some on the left to resort to armed aggression against conservatives. Similarly, the DOJ’s arrest of a leftist who mailed death threats to conservative commentator Benny Johnson further highlights this trend. His letter referenced the assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk and expressed a desire to see Johnson’s “head explode.”

The Democrats’ tacit endorsement of such behavior is evident in its failure to unequivocally condemn violent groups like Antifa. Thankfully, A.G. Bondi, FBI director Patel, and DHS secretary Noem have labeled Antifa a “terrorist group” and an “international criminal enterprise,” pledging to dismantle it by tracing its funding and prosecuting its members. The Trump administration is investigating the Soros network and other far-left organizations funding violent riots in cities like Portland and Chicago. Yet Democrat leaders like Governor Pritzker have loudly criticized efforts to restore law and order. Pritzker went so far as to complain that fellow Democrats were not doing enough to oppose Trump’s crackdowns on crime-ridden cities.

Legacy media outlets exacerbate this climate of violence. The Salt Lake Tribune’s publication of a cartoon titled “The Hole-in-the-Head-Gang,” depicting Utah Republican lawmakers as targets for assassination just weeks after Charlie Kirk’s murder, is a glaring incitement. The cartoon’s imagery was so graphic and egregious that the newspaper later issued a note claiming that the original title did not meet their standards — yet they did not remove the cartoon. Senator Mike Lee questioned whether the issue was the implied call for his murder or a mere spelling error.

Even local Democrat officials are contributing to this dangerous trend. Portland mayor Wilson’s refusal to grant ICE a safety perimeter around its facility leaves federal agents vulnerable to attacks by anti-ICE agitators, some of whom have placed bounties on law enforcement. This signals a broader Democrat tolerance, and even endorsement, for violence against their political adversaries.

The Democrat (they’re not democratic) party’s embrace of violence, whether through rhetoric, action, inaction, or media complicity, threatens the fabric of our Republic. As Benny Johnson stated, “this has to stop. This cycle must end.” Yet, with 93% of Virginia Democrats excusing, condoning, and even approving calls for murder; Antifa’s unchecked aggression; and media outlets inciting violence, the left shows no sign of taking an “off ramp” from this perilous path. Americans aren’t just facing political opposition, but existential threats from neighbors who increasingly view violence as a legitimate tool.

Our response must be resolute: Support law enforcement, demand accountability, and refuse to be silenced. Only by confronting the left’s rising tide of violence can we preserve a nation where disagreement does not equate with destruction.

Meanwhile, we must keep our heads on a swivel. The left has gone off the edge.

Image via Pexels.