MAGA: Make Animals Great Again

Almost everything has flipped since Donald Trump came onto the political scene. For instance, Republicans are now seen as the party of working people, passing laws to back that up. Areas that both parties previously supported are now in the Republican domain, such as supporting law enforcement (from ICE to local police), securing borders, legal immigration, Israel, etc.

Now we can add another province that moves to Republicans: protecting innocent animals.

Again, this is President Trump understanding the American people. A Morning Consult poll at the end of 2024 found that 80 percent of U.S. adults surveyed agreed or strongly agreed with the statement: “The US government should commit to a plan to phase out experiments on animals.”

It started in 2019 when President Trump made animal cruelty a federal crime. The Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture Act (PACT) bans all forms of cruelty to “living non-human mammals, birds, reptile, or amphibians.” This also includes any image of the same (photograph, motion picture film, video or digital recording). The Act lists what the cruel acts are, but we won’t.

Trump 1.0 had begun a planned phaseout of animal testing, but President AutoPen tossed that out the window, which makes us believe the cabal would not have minded tossing animals out of windows in the name of science. Federal agencies are now stopping animal cruelty:

In April, Environmental Protection Administrator Lee Zeldin instituted the ban against animal testing.

In April, the Food & Drug Administration announced that it will replace animal testing with more effective, human-relevant methods. (This is where AI is a valuable tool.)

In May, National Institute of Health Director Jay Bhattacharya announced that their Clinical Center in Bethesda was being shut down. This is the place made famous by Anthony Fauci’s beagle tests where 2,000+ dogs were cruelly murdered.

Now we need states to pass legislation that:

Bans puppy mills

Phases out animal testing

Maintains and increases penalties against animal fighting

Ends traveling zoos

Stops dog racing (some say horse racing)

What you can do to help save innocent animals from cruelty: The next time you call or write your governor or state representatives, include that, in addition to *the reason for your contacting the office*, you also want animal cruelty legislation passed.