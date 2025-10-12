A role for Trump post-presidency

I’m relieved, even joyous, that President Trump is being overlooked by the Nobel Peace Prize Committee (NPP). Getting their highfalutin prize would be an insult. Now we can consider a suitable alternative for the President of Peace.

Recently, AT editors lifted the veil of hypocrisy from the Norwegian Peace Prize Committee. Clearly, President Trump doesn’t “deserve” the disgraced NPP — he’s above that. Actually, he’s pretty much above any award that pompous intellectuals can contrive, but since Trump loves working, let’s imagine some possibilities for when he leaves office.

Here’s something that will really stick in the Norwegian illuminati’s craw: Make Trump the secretary general of the U.N. I know that seems anathema to America First conservatives, but bear with me here.

Currently, the U.N. is the epitome of a feckless organization. Given its failure to implement its wide-ranging mandates, it probably evokes more contempt than even the NPP. Last month, in a speech to the Assembly, President Trump ripped them a new one. He took them to task over uncontrolled illegal alien migration, climate change religion, and “strongly worded letters” with no consequences for barbaric aggression.

Perhaps compounding Trump’s disdain for the ineffective organization is their inability to fulfill their potential. Can anyone help realize that tremendous potential more astutely and assuredly than Trump?

President Trump doesn’t need the NPP; after his term, he’ll need another challenge. Indeed, during his U.N. speech, he said,

Everyone says that I should get the Nobel Peace Prize ... but for me, the real prize will be the sons and daughters who live to grow up with their mothers and fathers because millions of people are no longer being killed in endless and un-glorious wars. What I care about is not winning prizes; it’s saving lives.

Outside the NPP’s stultifying eco-chambers, Trump is receiving worldwide acclaim for his peace-making efforts. He can continue to help save lives by ensuring the U.N. meets its potential. After all, a couple of the key activities of the secretary general are diplomacy and mediation. (I imagine he’d delegate his administrative functions.) So how does that happen?

Where there’s a Trump will, there’s a way. The secretary general is appointed by the Assembly upon recommendation from the Security Council. There can be no vetoes from permanent members, which include Russia and China. That may seem insurmountable, but wait a minute.

Vladimir Putin is as perplexed as any rational Westerner that the NPP overlooked Trump. As AT editor Olivia pointed out, Putin said Trump “solves problems, crises that last decades.” By Jove, that’s what the U.N. needs. As for China, well, maybe we’ll have mutually beneficial fair trade by then. Besides, from their point of view, “better the devil you know than the devil you don’t.” Behind the CCP curtains, Xi probably appreciates Trump. I’ll leave out France (another permanent Security Council member) because who knows what the heck they’ll be up to by then, besides revolting against something.

For Trump, the really noble prize is not the Nobel, but saving lives, something he can achieve as head of a reinvigorated U.N. He’ll be about 82 years old at the end of his second term, which is in the ballpark for U.N. secretary generals. And that’s just his chronological age. Mentally, he’s much younger (and more agile) than that. Even physically, his cardiac age was just confirmed to be that of a 65-year-old.

People close to retirement, who are comfortable in their own skin, often accept reduced roles rather than fade away. Few people deserve retirement more than President Trump; however, he admitted he loves working.

This is worthy of repetition: Screw the socialist screwballs in the Scandinavian frozen tundra. Trump wants to save lives, not reputations. Blessed are the peacemakers, especially those work tirelessly without regard to an ignoble medal.

