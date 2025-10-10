Putin eviscerates Nobel committee for passing over Trump

Perhaps the self-imagined elites sitting on the Norwegian Nobel Committee have lost the plot when Europe’s most hated man understands peace better than they do:

WATCH: Putin responds to President Trump not winning the Nobel Peace Prize:



“This award lost credibility. The committee discussed the prize for people who have done nothing for the world.”



“He solves complex problems, crises that last for decades.”



pic.twitter.com/qAjE6RZK1L — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) October 10, 2025

(See also, “The Nobel Peace Prize hits rock bottom” by Armando Simon.)

This isn’t to say that María Corina Machado isn’t a deserving recipient of the award, as Monica Showalter explained in an essay earlier today, but President Trump is the man who delivered (relative) peace to the Middle East with the Abraham Accords; he defused potential nuclear threats arising from the conflict between Pakistan and India; he somehow negotiated a treaty between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, ending bloodshed that had spanned more than 30 years and claimed more than 6 million lives; he mediated a ceasefire between Thailand and Cambodia; and in a truly miraculous feat, he substantially de-escalated the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, which really began more than 100 years ago, and has plagued the area with intermittent war since the 1980s.

Exactly as Putin said, Trump has solved “complex problems” and “crises” which have persisted through many American presidencies…and which no one else seemed concerned, or even capable, to handle.

But Trump is Trump, and the Euros on the committee are deranged, so no Peace Prize for him. Chair of the Nobel Committee, Jørgen Watne Frydnes, insinuated as much when he said this, as reported by the New York Post this morning:

‘This committee sits in a room filled with the portraits of all laureates and that room is filled with both courage and integrity. So we base only our decision on the work and the will of Alfred Nobel,’ he [Frydnes] added.

Translation: Trump is neither courageous nor integrous. A far more deserving man would bring war to Russia and Ukraine, grovel at the feet of the Iranian ayatollahs, giving them billions in cash and building up their nuclear capabilities, and spend all eight years of his two terms on an endless bombing campaign in foreign countries. From an article at the LA Times:

President Obama, who hoped to sow peace, instead led the nation in war U.S. military forces have been at war for all eight years of Obama’s tenure, the first two-term president with that distinction. He launched airstrikes or military raids in at least seven countries: Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Libya, Yemen, Somalia and Pakistan. Yet the U.S. faces more threats in more places than at any time since the Cold War, according to U.S. intelligence. For the first time in decades, there is at least the potential of an armed clash with America’s largest adversaries, Russia and China.

There’s another layer of irony here too, and that is that Frydnes just last year condemned Putin and his “regime” for allegedly attempting to silence a human rights activist—but if Putin, a man who throws do-gooders in jail to keep an iron grip on the levers of power can recognize that Trump is a man of peace, then what does that say of Frydnes’s ability to discern reality and courageously and integrously carry out the will of Alfred Nobel?

Image from Grok.