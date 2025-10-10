The Nobel Peace Prize hits rock bottom

Donald Trump’s help in ending the conflicts between Cambodia and Thailand, Armenia and Azerbaijan, Congo and Rwanda, not to mention preventing a conflict between Pakistan and India on one hand and Venezuela and Guyana on the other, would have guaranteed that he would be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. There was no rational reason for the Nobel committee to rule otherwise.

Who else in this year has done anything for peace? Or the past five years?

After all, 70,000 Buddhist monks thanked Trump for ending the conflict and nominated him for the peace prize (you can’t argue with 70,000 Buddhist monks).

So Donald Trump receiving the award should be greatly anticipated.

Passing over an obviously outstanding—and successful—peacemaker in favor of María Corina Machado may have been a shock to many, but really not an unexpected one for those of us who have examined the Nobel choices over the past few decades.

As such, the reputation of the Peace Prize has hit rock bottom—again.

And, what wars did María Corina Machado prevent or stop, you ask? None.

The Nobel Prize for Literature also hit rock bottom decades ago when the prizes were given to literary mediocrities—such as Dario Fo—simply because they were Marxists as a way to rehabilitate Marxism. There was such an outcry over this obvious pattern that the committee changed members and awarded the prize to Mario Vargas Llosa in 2010. This choice shocked leftists because they expected the trend to continue and the author was an anti-Communist; a petition even went around demanding that the accolade be cancelled.

In the scientific fields (chemistry, physiology, physics, and economics) the awards have, with one or two exceptions, gone to scientists who merited the honor; the only criticism is that some unquestionably deserving scientists have been overlooked, partly due to the arbitrary cutoff of three recipients for each year in each category (totally unrealistic in today’s scientific environment).

As for the Peace Prize, for over half a century, it has been given to what can charitably be referred to as…social workers. Almost all of the recipients really did nothing whatsoever to end wars or facilitate peace—which is against the terms of the original will of Alfred Nobel. Malala Yousafzai, Elie Wiesel, Mother Theresa, Dalai Lama, Wangari Maathai, Albert Schweitzer, and María Corina Machadomay all be very nice people. But peacemakers? Not at all.

As for Barack Obama, he was given the Nobel Peace Prize simply for being black, which resulted in hilarity in the United States and elsewhere (the Nobel committee had apparently embraced DEI).

Regardless, the one amusing result of anyone being awarded the peace prize is the recipient is bestowed with instant sainthood, with individuals sporting silly, simpering smiles suddenly making a pilgrimage to the recipient in order to bask in the sainthood’s aura.

So, anyway, why was Trump passed over? Simply put, because the pseudo-elites despise him due to the fact that Western European politicians are largely leftists who are engaging in censorship, jailing political prisoners, encouraging illegal immigration of criminals and suppressing their own citizens, and Donald Trump personifies the opposite values, and he is an inspiration to those people trying to throw off the elitists’ yoke.

It is that simple.

If he had been awarded the accolade, it would have made American leftists’ heads explode and that alone would have been a sight to see!

And what does this year’s award of the Nobel Peace Prize teach us? It teaches us that there is no justice in the world.

Armando Simón is the author of When Evolution Stops and The U.

