Obamacare: Steal from the poor, give to the rich

Barack Obama, and most Democrats, have wanted government control of all health insurance for decades. They knew that wouldn’t fly, so they decided to stick their foot in the door with the falsely named Affordable Care Act. Obama and other Democrats intentionally lied continuously about how the bill would allow you to keep your doctor and your plan, and that your premiums would substantially fall.

Most of the media campaigned for the bill without knowing what was in it, and Democrats in Congress were ordered to vote for the bill without seeing the text.

As a result of the bill passing, competition was substantially reduced, because small- and medium-sized companies couldn’t afford the unlimited risk.

The big insurance companies had a captive audience who were required to buy Rolls Royce policies, and prices naturally skyrocketed. Medical providers also had no incentive to

control costs since there were no longer annual limits or lifetime limits allowed in the policies.

In 2021, after eleven years of Obamacare, only 11.3 million people were enrolled (less than 4% of the public), and that just wasn’t enough dependents for Democrats, so they devised new ways to screw the taxpayers.

In 2022, they used COVID, which had long been over, to justify huge premium subsidies to high income individuals. They stuck these subsidies into the falsely named Inflation Reduction Act but pretended they were ending at the end of 2025, to pretend the IRA was paid for.

By 2025, 24 million were on Obamacare, and that is one major reason Democrats are currently holding federal employees and the public hostage by saying the huge subsidies, that they claimed they were sunsetting, can’t be allowed to end.

Why aren’t the factcheckers calling out Chuck Schumer’s lie that 60 million people would lose their insurance if Republicans get their way?

NO F*CKING WAY’: Chuck Schumer Comes Out With Fiery Video on ‘Life or Death’ Shutdown Fight So now we’re in a government shutdown. And you may be asking yourself, how the hell did we get here? Donald Trump and the Republican Party are hell-bent on taking health care away from 60 million people….

If there are only 24 million people in total, how can 60 million be at-risk of losing health care?

The media also knows that huge amounts of money have been funneled to illegals, despite the law preventing it, because of Democrats:

White House Memo Exposes Democrats’ History of Pushing Health Care for Illegal Immigrants The memo describes ‘how federal resources were abused by the Biden administration and Democratic states to provide health care for illegal immigrants.’ According to the memo, ‘14 states and the District of Columbia operate ‘state-funded’ health care programs for illegal immigrants.’ They are California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Utah, Vermont, and Washington.

There is clearly also massive fraud in Obamacare when 40% of policy holders have no claims:

The Rise of Phantom Obamacare Enrollees: Biden COVID Credits Drive Massive Increase in Individual Market Enrollees With No Medical Claims The number of ACA individual market enrollees with no medical claims more than tripled from 2021 to 2024. Nearly 12 million enrollees had no medical claims during 2024—equal to 8 million enrollees on an annualized basis.

A staggering 40 percent of enrollees in 94 percent actuarial value silver plans and bronze plans had no medical claims in 2024.

The rise in phantom enrollees is absent in the small-group market, strongly suggesting it was driven by Biden’s COVID credits.

Tens of billions in federal subsidies are flowing to insurers and brokers for phantom enrollees—people without a single doctor visit, prescription filled, or service received.

This surge mirrors Paragon’s findings on improper enrollment, showing taxpayer dollars wasted on coverage for people not using the program.

And, after 14 years of pedaling the lie that Obamacare made insurance more affordable, the Washington Post finally told the truth, conceding that it was never affordable:

Color me shocked. After more than a decade of breathless cheerleading for the so-called Affordable Care Act, the editorial elites at The Washington Post have finally admitted what conservatives have been saying all along: Obamacare was never affordable. As the Post’s own editorial board now concedes, the law “was never actually affordable.” This sudden burst of honesty comes amid the latest government shutdown showdown, which Democrats sparked in part by demanding yet another blank check to keep Biden’s lavish, COVID-era insurance subsidies alive.

(That Washington Post article can be found here.)

The media could end the hostage-taking by the Democrats if they just called out their lies, but alas, here we are.

Image: Public domain.