The crisis of hypocrisy

In a world increasingly shaped by cultural trends and emotional rationalizations, the voice of divine truth grows faint, not because God has changed, but because His people have. The Scriptures are clear: God created man and woman with purpose, boundaries, and a divine plan. Through the Ten Commandments and the teachings of the Bible, He laid out the framework for how we are to live, not as autonomous beings chasing personal fulfillment, but as stewards of His creation, accountable to His Word.

Yet today, we witness a profound breakdown, not just in society, but within the Church itself. The institution entrusted with preserving truth has, in many cases, become a mirror of the world’s confusion. And the followers of the Church, who claim to walk in faith, often live in contradiction to the very teachings they profess.

God’s Design: Marriage, Family, and Scripture

God’s plan is not ambiguous. Man and woman are to unite in the sacrament of marriage, a covenant, not a contract. Within this sacred union, they are called to procreate, raise children, and steward the Earth with gratitude and reverence. Scripture is not a suggestion; it is the blueprint for life. Parents are charged with raising their children in truth, discipline, and love, guided by the Word of God.

The Earth provides all we need. God’s design is sufficient and perfect. Yet many have abandoned this truth, chasing ideologies that elevate human pride above divine wisdom. When the Church begins to make exceptions, endorsing divorce, redefining gender, or entertaining the illusion that man can control the climate, it departs from its sacred duty. These are not acts of compassion; they are acts of compromise.

The Hypocrisy Within

It is the height of hypocrisy for churches to claim allegiance to Scripture while supporting ideologies that contradict it. To believe that man can override God’s design—whether in gender, climate, or the sanctity of life, is to reject the Creator in favor of the created. When churches endorse gender fluidity, normalize abortion, or celebrate broken families, they do not reflect the Gospel, they distort it.

And the hypocrisy does not end with institutions. Parishioners, too, bear responsibility. Many attend church weekly or stream services online. They sit, listen, nod, and then leave unchanged. The Word enters their ears but never reaches their hearts. They proclaim themselves “good Christians,” yet their lives reflect no transformation. They speak of grace but show no repentance. They wear the title of “Christian” like a badge, not a burden of love and obedience.

This is not faith. It is performance.

The Fear of God vs. the Fear of Society

Scripture teaches that “The fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom” (Proverbs 9:10). Yet many today fear society more than they fear God. They conform to cultural norms, justify sin, and make excuses for disobedience. They fear being labeled intolerant, outdated, or judgmental, but they do not fear the judgment of God.

This inversion of fear is spiritually catastrophic. When believers prioritize social acceptance over divine obedience, they dilute the Gospel and contribute to moral decay. Excuses, trends, and emotional rationalizations do not override divine law. The truth is not subject to popular vote.

A Call to Authentic Christianity

We are not called to be lukewarm. Revelation 3:16 warns, “So because you are lukewarm—neither hot nor cold—I am about to spit you out of my mouth.” This is not poetic flourish; it is divine warning. Lukewarm faith is passive, performative, and ultimately rejected by God. True Christianity demands more than attendance, it demands obedience. It demands that we live the Gospel, not just quote it. That we raise our children in truth, not trends. That we fear God, not society. That we stop making excuses and start making disciples.

The time for compromise has passed. The time for clarity has come. We must return to Scripture, not as a relic of the past, but as the living Word of God. We must hold our churches accountable, not with bitterness, but with boldness. We must live lives that reflect the holiness we proclaim. Because in the end, it is not the culture that will judge us, it is the Creator.

