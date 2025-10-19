Trump said he’s not going to heaven: He’s probably wrong

Aboard Air Force One on October 12th, Trump said there was no place in heaven for him, that he “won’t get to heaven.” He is wrong about that, and I wish most fervently that I could speak with him about this. Someone has made Trump believe some really bad theology.

Trump gave me the feeling that he believes that because of some things he has done in his past, he is locked out of heaven. This is patently not true. I also get the feeling he believes that there are things he must do in order to get to a heavenly destination. That is also not true.

Trump believes in God. That is evident because of things he has said recently. It is clear, also, that God’s hand of protection is all over Donald Trump. One has only to look at the failed assassination attempts and at Trump’s seemingly supernatural energy for doing good things for America and the world.

But now, if Trump wants to get to heaven, it is up to him to do two things only: repent of his sins past and present and future, and embrace Jesus Christ as his personal Saviour. After that, the reduced dominion of sin over his life will be evident and he will indeed see heaven for eternity.

I speak not as clergy, but as an old person who spent more than half my life as an atheist, having been born a Jew and raised a Jew. I know what it is like to feel as though you are too big a sinner for God to bless, let alone allow into His heaven. It was taught to me that all “good” people go to heaven. This is not so. But Trump’s life, like the rest of us, has also been pocked with sin, and yet it isn’t too late for him.

If Donald Trump wants to know God and get to heaven, he must understand that he cannot work his way there by doing stuff. While it is clear to me that what Trump is able to do and in fact is doing, is only because God is allowing him to do those things. He wouldn’t be able to do them without God’s hand upon him. That is why I believe that Trump can get to heaven. He is only two short steps away.

If he repents, genuinely, of his sins, and vows to not sin again to the best of his ability, he has taken the first step. A broken and contrite heart over one’s own sin is necessary as a starting point.

Step two is trickier because it’s God’s work alone. God has either chosen Trump for glory (and heaven) or He hasn’t. Trump has to feel God’s pull, His regenerating power, His personal Holy Spirit. Trump must be “born again.” This isn’t a ceremony or even a promise Trump needs to make. It’s an open acknowledgment that God has already entered his life and taken up residence there. Faith is a gift from God. Being born again is God’s work for our salvation and redemption. Seek and you shall find.

Trump’s works won’t get him into heaven, spectacular as they are. He can believe in God, which he seems to, but that belief won’t get him there, either. Even Satan believes in Jesus Christ and the Bible. Not that I’m comparing Trump to Satan — I’m not. But works — doing stuff — do not get you there.

If I could give Donald Trump the best advice he will ever get, I would tell him that all his sins, past, present and future have already been paid for on the Cross, and that no works will save him. Christ already has. The works come afterward as a sign of salvation. Trump doesn’t have to kill himself trying to work his way to heaven. He’s already there if he repents and if God has already chosen him. And to these eyes, although I cannot know for sure, Trump looks very chosen.

If Trump can answer two questions in the affirmative, he will go to heaven: “Do you love Jesus Christ and worship Him as the guiding force in your life, and do you avoid further sin to the best of your flawed ability?

If the answers are yes, Trump is heaven-bound, because all Trump’s good works are possible only because God is with Him.

So, dear Mr. President, don’t listen to those who are telling you that only if your good deeds outweigh your bad ones can you go to heaven. Leave that to works-based religions. From Christ’s cross, you are paid in full — past, present and future. Hope to see you there, Mr. President.

Image from Grok.