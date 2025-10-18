So, Antifa does exist?

We have, for years, been told by all the right—left—people that Antifa is an idea. It’s not an organization with leaders, funding and all the hallmarks of an organized network. All those Antifa flags, logos and masks aren’t an indication of organization. Yet somehow, the same people keep showing up at far flung “protests.” Antifa thugs are supplied with high-dollar gas masks and pre-printed signs used everywhere. Pallets of bricks are delivered to protest sites in advance, and there are networks of lawyers to augment the legions of Democrat politicians who won’t allow police to arrest Antifa thugs, the prosecutors who won’t prosecute the few that are arrested, and the judges who dismiss cases and free them without bail.

That’s a lot of money and organization for an organization that doesn’t exist.

President Trump has declared Antifa a domestic terrorist organization:

Graphic: X Post

The Order notes that Antifa is a militarist, anarchist enterprise that calls for the overthrow of the U.S. government, law enforcement authorities, and our system of law—using illegal means, including violence and terrorism, to accomplish these goals.

The best part is Trump has mobilized the government to follow the money, to find and prosecute Antifa’s sources of financial support. The kitchen lights have come on, and the terrorist cockroaches are scuttling under the fridge:

A professor dubbed “Dr. Antifa” tried to flee the country amid threats to his life but was stopped at the gate and told his reservation had been canceled. Mark Bray, a historian of modern Spain and the world, taught in Rutgers University’s history department in New Jersey until a Turning Point USA chapter petitioned for his firing. He’s called “Dr. Antifa” because he wrote the infamous Antifa Handbook, though he claims to have no Antifa sympathies. He’s only a non-partisan academic: “My role in this is as a professor,” Bray told The New York Times in an interview shortly before his flight to Spain. “I’ve never been part of an antifa group, and I’m not currently. There’s an effort underway to paint me as someone who is doing the things that I’ve researched, but that couldn’t be further from the truth,” the professor added. Bray decided to flee the country ahead of death threats that he received following the death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, which led to President Donald Trump designating Antifa—a broad and decentralized political movement that opposes fascism— as a domestic terrorist organization.

One suspects the cancellation was due to an ongoing investigation into Bray’s participation in Antifa. The government doesn’t comment on such matters, and the second Trump Administration is proving relatively leak proof.

Graphic: X Post

It seems Antifa in Portland and elsewhere, sensing the “we don’t exist” narrative isn’t working anymore, is rebranding:

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) responded to a Portland group's advertisement urging members of the public to point lasers at aircraft amid unrest over the Trump administration’s illegal immigration crackdown. "Aiming a laser pointer at an aircraft is a federal crime. This is incredibly dangerous for the aircraft personnel and for the public’s safety," DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin told Fox News Digital in a statement. "Antifa domestic terrorists WILL NOT overrun our cities. We will bust their networks and bring every one of them to justice." The flyer is still on the front page of Rose City Counter-Info's website. The group defines itself as an "anarchist counter-info platform in so-called Portland, Oregon." Rose City Counter-Info encouraged anyone interested in taking part to "mask up" and "coordinate with friends." Additionally, the group provided instructions on how participants can prevent law enforcement from identifying them. Rose City Counter-Info advised those participating to "be ready to dispose of the laser if you need to — wear gloves and clean it with alcohol in case you have to toss it in a hurry. Consider taking precautions to keep DNA off it as well."

The New York Post reports that Antifa and like anarchists are funded, in part, by Americans taxpayers.

Who ends up paying far-left rioters like Antifa? Too often, taxpayers like you and me. Through a developed network of radical leftist legal groups, like the National Lawyers Guild, lawfare against cities and police departments is the go-to method for payloads.

Among the reasons blue state governors object to federal law enforcement is they won’t prosecute Antifa, and don’t want federal prosecutions which might reveal deeper connections. But with Mr. Trump’s terrorist declaration, Antifa and its supporters are at long last in real trouble. That’s a very good thing for the rule of law, Normal Americans and America. It’s a very bad thing for Democrats, which is also a very good thing for America.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.