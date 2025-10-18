Nobody touched Mamdani

Did anyone watch the New York City mayor's debate? I saw the rerun later, and it's clear to me that Mamdani is one step closer to winning the election. Let's check this from Newsweek:

On Thursday before the debate, Betfair gave Mamdani a 90 percent chance of victory, but this dropped to an 88 percent chance once it was complete. Over the same period, Cuomo saw his chances of victory improve from 11 percent to 12 percent. However, prior to the debate, bookmaker Star Sports gave Mamdani an 80 percent chance of victory, which improved in the immediate aftermath of the debate to 93.3 percent. During Thursday’s debate, the three candidates clashed over a range of topics, including crime, transportation, housing and the recent Gaza ceasefire deal negotiated by President Donald Trump. Mamdani said he was someone “who has actually paid rent in the city” and “who has had to wait for a bus that never came, someone who actually buys his groceries in this city.” Cuomo responded, “What the assemblyman said is he has no experience,” also commenting: “If you look at the failed mayors, they’re ones that have no management experience.”

There you have it. He waited two hours for a bus and that makes him uniquely qualified to be the mayor of the largest city in the Union. Why didn't someone come up with that campaign theme before?

Watching these three men confirms everything that is wrong with New York City. First, the opposition is so weak that a disgraced former governor and a local activist are running against Mamdani. No wonder he is winning. Second, the GOP is so screwed up in New York City that they don't have anyone to put up. Hard to believe that the GOP bench is that weak or bad.

There is a silver lining to a Mamdani victory. He will be the face of the Democrat Party as soon as the networks call the race. Mamdani will be the one going on the Sunday shows at the same time that party leaders will be staying away from him. He will excite the Left and make it more likely that it's time to "primary" more of the centrists.

Mamdani will fail and embolden the crazies. That's good news for us and all those states that see U-Haul trucks crossing their border.

Image: Bingjiefu He