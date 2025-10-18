A split-screen view of Admiral Alvin Holsey’s departure from the Pentagon

Yesterday, I saw a “screamer” headline in the Daily Mail about Navy Admiral Alvin Holsey, a four-star officer in charge of the U.S. Southern Command, abruptly resigning from the Pentagon. Although the original headline has been modified to be the rather anodyne “Head of US command in Central America leaves amid strikes against cartel boats,” the surviving URL preserves the original tone: “pentagon-crisis-navy-commander-alvin-holsey-quits.” Yes, there was another crisis at the Pentagon. But was there really?

This is where we get to what Scott Adams calls the “split screen” that leads to so many political arguments. The same stories are reported in such different ways that American news consumers are effectively watching two different movies, making it impossible to find common ground.

We see that, of course, in reports from the left about ICE agents (e.g., allegedly randomly slaughtering innocent men and ripping weeping children from their parents’ arms). These contrast with the same stories told by ICE, DHS, and actual footage (e.g., people attacking ICE, criminal illegal aliens abandoning their children, violent cartel members getting caught, etc.).

It’s not just on the hot-button issues, though, that America is exposed to this dramatically split screen, one that sees them watching two entirely different movies on the same subject. In one, Jaws is a killer; in the other, he’s a misunderstood fish.

And that gets us to the “crisis” over Admiral Holsey’s departure. According to the Daily Mail:

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has lost yet another military commander amid a mass exodus from his department. Navy Admiral Alvin Holsey will leave his job in December, two years before his three-year contract is set to expire. ‘Serving as your commander and deputy for the past 34 months has been a tremendous honor,’ Holsey wrote in a statement announcing his decision. Holsey also served as deputy commander from 2023 to 2024. His departure is a bitter blow for Hegseth, who has faced mounting pressure after a wave of departures and leaks from his department. Holsey has been overseeing the department’s crackdown on narcoterrorists in the Caribbean, but sources claim tensions had been rising between he [sic] and Hegseth over the operation.

Wow! That’s horrific. Hegseth is destroying the Pentagon and suffering bitter blows. We’re all going to die.

But maybe not... Maybe that movie isn’t the accurate one. Maybe there’s another movie that more accurately reflects what’s happening in the Pentagon.

And for that, we shift to a different screen, this one playing the take from Red State’s Streiff. Streiff isn’t a twenty-something, slightly illiterate Daily Mail reporter. Instead, he’s a “former infantry officer, CGSC grad and Army Operations Center alumnus.” He might know what he’s talking about.

Here’s his take, which has a lot of information about Holsey, and why he might not be a good fit in a Department of War that is more concerned with defending America than it is with race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, and the feelz of our enemies:

Holsey came up through the ranks as a helicopter pilot and personnel officer (see bio). As far as I can tell, he managed to serve the entirety of his 37 years without passing through a combat zone. In 2020, he was “ handpicked to serve as director, Task Force One Navy, analyzing and evaluating issues in society and the military that detract from Navy readiness.” Those are codewords for “he ran the Navy’s DEI program.” The “pledge” required of all Navy leaders included the overtly Marxist “I pledge to advocate for and acknowledge all lived experiences and intersectional identities of every Sailor in the Navy.”

In addition to being a man who has not seen battle (and I’m not blaming him for that; you go where the military sends you), it turns out that Holsey might not have been a team player when it came to the new Trump military:

According to The New York Times, Holsey was not totally onboard with Trump's campaign of blowing up Venezuelan boats linked to drug cartels and the ratcheting up of pressure on Maduro: “But one of the U.S. officials, all of whom spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss personnel matters, said that Admiral Holsey had raised concerns about the mission and the attacks on the alleged drug boats.”

Streiff, like the Daily Mail, knows that it’s a big deal when a commander of this rank steps down before his term ends. However, rather than seeing it as a disaster that has Trump and Hegseth presiding over an imploding Pentagon, he sees Holsey’s departure as a good thing. When you cannot trust a commander to carry out your policies, he needs to go:

A career herbivore like Holsey is not the man you need firing missiles at speedboats, running B-52s toward Caracas, or running covert operations against narco-terrorists... You need a meat-eater. Holsey’s replacement will tell us a lot about what comes next in Venezuela.

The president is the constitutional commander in chief of the American military, and the man charged with charting our foreign policy and defending our shores. If the commanders cannot accept those orders, they need to leave—and to his credit, that seems to be exactly what Adm. Holsey has done.