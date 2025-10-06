« Spineless Virginia Democrats still haven't pitched homicide-minded Jay Jones over the side
October 6, 2025

Republicans go hogwild on the sombrero memes against their Democrat opponents

By Monica Showalter
While Democrats talk murder against their opponents, Republicans are having the time of their lives ridiculing Democrats over the great government shutdown.

The fuse seems to have been lit at a press conference with Vice President J.D. Vance, who in response to leftist whining about his retweeting of a silly, stupid meme featuring Democrats wearing sombreros, in reference to their insistence that illegals be provided free health care, (which is grossly unpopular with the public), solemnly promised Democrats that the memes would stop if they got to work on ending the government shutdown.

It was too tall an order.

That's sent some of the most creative GOP meme minds into ridicule mode, going to town with the memes that drive Democrats bonkers. Democrats can't stand ridicule.

Get a load:

 

Mexicans, by the way, often enjoy this kind of humor, too, so any claim by Democrats that the memes are racist is kind of ridiculous, too.

And Vance promises more:

All they have to do is end health care for illegal aliens.

Enjoy!

Image: Screen shot from Dilley Meme Team video meme, via X

