Republicans go hogwild on the sombrero memes against their Democrat opponents

While Democrats talk murder against their opponents, Republicans are having the time of their lives ridiculing Democrats over the great government shutdown.

The fuse seems to have been lit at a press conference with Vice President J.D. Vance, who in response to leftist whining about his retweeting of a silly, stupid meme featuring Democrats wearing sombreros, in reference to their insistence that illegals be provided free health care, (which is grossly unpopular with the public), solemnly promised Democrats that the memes would stop if they got to work on ending the government shutdown.

VANCE: "I will tell Hakeem Jeffries right now, I make a solemn promise to you, that if you help us reopen the government, the sombrero memes will stop." pic.twitter.com/528ioWDv9u — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 1, 2025

It was too tall an order.

That's sent some of the most creative GOP meme minds into ridicule mode, going to town with the memes that drive Democrats bonkers. Democrats can't stand ridicule.

Get a load:

The sombrero memes will continue until morale improves.



This might be the best one yet 😂 pic.twitter.com/e2hbYYBkIf — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) October 4, 2025

I had to jump in and make a sombrero meme myself! 🤣🤣🤣🤣



Freshly baked from Eric Swalwell…



No more beans, Señior!



¡Ay, caramba! pic.twitter.com/d1OfWM87Th — Patriot🦅AU (@TruePatriotAU) October 5, 2025

A reminder that the same people who claim the sombrero memes are racist, also called Charlie Kirk a white supremacist, a nazi, and a racist.



So, they can all go fuck themselves.pic.twitter.com/0M5qQ0wcK0 — Andrew @ Don’t Walk, RUN! (@DontWalkRUN) October 4, 2025

The Shutdown Amigos pic.twitter.com/iXNSEk1hV7 — Brandie with a 🐝 (@BrandieWithABee) October 2, 2025

Maybe @X should create a sombrero button—either in place of the like button or otherwise—until the shutdown is over pic.twitter.com/2Dd1uqgWpv — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) October 4, 2025

I love this!! Sombrero jet speed!! 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/KYmZoKokzW — Farm Girl Carrie 👩‍🌾 (@FarmGirlCarrie) October 6, 2025

Mexicans, by the way, often enjoy this kind of humor, too, so any claim by Democrats that the memes are racist is kind of ridiculous, too.

And Vance promises more:

Glad to be back on TikTok thanks to President Trump! Follow along over on TikTok for more updates from the White House, and maybe even some sombrero memes pic.twitter.com/ltHvzkNbls — JD Vance (@JDVance) October 6, 2025

All they have to do is end health care for illegal aliens.

Enjoy!

Image: Screen shot from Dilley Meme Team video meme, via X